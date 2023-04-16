For the most part, a gaming router is just a powerful router with enough speed and capacity to handle all the devices in your home without big latency spikes. Even so, gaming-specific routers add more value for gamers with customized quality of service (QoS) features and specialized hardware. For a competitive gamer, the overall goal is getting the lowest pings possible to the game server, but these days, gamers may also want the capacity to stream 1080p 60fps video to Twitch.

Reduce pings and improve speeds with a router designed for gaming

Source: Asus ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 Best overall $234 $330 Save $96 The ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 from ASUS at first looks like a mid-range router with a modest AX6000 connection, but with a fast CPU and multi-gig Ethernet, this router is ready for gamers and streamers alike. There’s a dedicated gaming port on the back for your PC or console and two 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports supporting the latest fiber internet speeds and even a high-end NAS. Pros Dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports

Fast AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 speeds

Easy VPN management with VPN Fusion Cons Expensive for the speed

Rather large

Only dual-band $234 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy

The ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 doesn’t look all that special at first glance with a dual-band AX6000 connection, but it still has plenty of capacity and speed for gaming. Online gaming doesn’t really need a ton of raw speed and even streaming to Twitch is limited to just a few Mbps. Still, this router delivers up to 4804Mbps at 5GHz and 1148Mbps at 2.4GHz which is plenty fast for most families. It also has two 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports supporting a multi-gig internet connection and a fast device like a high-speed NAS.

If you take gaming seriously, you should really be using a wired connection to your router. The GT-AX6000 has a prioritized LAN port for your gaming PC or console, so you can get the best possible latency without any further configuration. This allows your gaming data to essentially cut in line because adding a couple of extra milliseconds doesn’t matter for a Netflix stream but can matter a lot for getting a headshot. It also has a toggle to improve ping for mobile gaming over Wi-Fi.

The ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 is a fairly large router with feet on all four corners lifting it up for plenty of airflow and rather large antennas. It’s also the opposite of subtle, with red accents and a large RGB-lit ROG logo. Next to a gaming PC, it looks great. Next to your vacation souvenirs and family photos, it looks ridiculous.

On the software side, you can manage the router with the ASUS router app and setup takes just a few minutes. ASUS also gives you control of a lot of advanced options with the web UI. If you like to use a VPN at home, VPN Fusion allows you to isolate your gaming machine to run without the VPN to keep pings as low as possible. It also allows for multiple NAT configurations which can help with matchmaking in some games. Finally, if you need extra coverage in the rest of the house, AiMesh allows you to create a mesh with other ASUS routers including ZenWiFi models.

Source: Asus ASUS ROG Strix AX3000 Best value $168 $200 Save $32 The ASUS ROG Strix GS-AX3000 is a strong choice for casual or competitive gamers that want to keep it simple. The AX3000 connection offers fast 2402Mbps connection at 5GHz with gaming-optimized software. VPN Fusion allows you to use a secure VPN for most of your connections with your gaming PC or console connecting directly for the best ping. Pros Solid AX3000 connection with 160MHz support

Easy VPN management with VPN Fusion

AiProtection Pro is included for free Cons Only dual-band

Coverage isn?t great for large homes $168 at Amazon $200 at Newegg

Realistically, most people don’t need the power of the fastest gaming routers, and in many cases, they’re paying for capacity they lack the ability to even use. The ROG Strix GS-AX3000 has plenty of power for most people with up to 2402Mbps available at 5GHz, so if you have a 4x4 Wi-Fi 6 card in your gaming PC, you’ve got full speed. If not, you have leftover capacity for your other devices like your phone. This router is a great pick for a smaller home with one or two people and an internet connection up to 1Gbps.

On the back of the router, there are four gigabit LAN ports for your wired devices and a gigabit WAN port. That means support is limited to gigabit internet connections or lower. But for most people, this is plenty. LAN port 1 is designated as a gaming port and is automatically prioritized. If possible, you should be using Ethernet for your gaming PC since it won’t be subject to any wireless congestion.

This router has most of the same gaming features in software as its more expensive counterparts, such as QoS settings to optimize gaming connections, VPN Fusion allowing gaming devices to bypass a VPN connection, and mobile gaming acceleration. AIMesh support is included so you can add some more coverage for the rest of the house if needed without removing your gaming priorities. Finally, the full AiProtection Pro security suite is included with extra network security and robust parental controls. If you have kids that like to game, you can even set a schedule to make sure they’re not playing when they should be studying or sleeping.

Source: TP-Link TP-Link Archer GX90 Best tri-band $225 $250 Save $25 The TP-Link Archer GX90 is a mid-range tri-band gaming router with a bit of an attitude. Its AX6600 connection is split such that its so-called “Game Band” has 4804Mbps of capacity at 5GHz with the remains 1201Mbps going to a general-use band and 574Mbps for 2.4GHz devices. With single 2.5Gbps Ethernet port, it even supports multi-gig internet connections. Pros Fast AX66000 connection

Dedicated Game Band keeps gaming traffic isolated

Multi-gig internet support with 2.5Gbps Ethernet Cons DFS spectrum isn?t available for all

Game Accelerator can reduce speeds

Quite huge $225 at Amazon $225 at B&H Photo

The TP-Link Archer GX90 has a tri-band AX6600 connection with two of the bands set up for general use with the third band dedicated to gaming traffic. It’s like having an AX1800 Wi-Fi router for most of the devices in your home with another 4804Mbps available only to your gaming devices. One thing to keep in mind, however, is that this fast gaming band uses DFS spectrum which is shared with some radar systems. As a result, if the router detects a radar signal for even a second, it immediately vacates the spectrum. For most people, this is a nonissue and DFS spectrum offers a large chunk of open spectrum with very little congestion.

On the back of the router, there are five total Ethernet ports with three gigabit ports for LAN, one gigabit port for WAN or LAN, and a 2.5Gbps port for WAN or LAN. That means support for internet connection over 1Gbps or the use of a 2.5Gbps device like a newer gaming PC or NAS system. There are also two USB ports that can be used for network storage with support for Time Machine backups on Mac.

On the software side, TP-Link has leaned into the gamer aesthetic but keeps things functional with the ability to prioritize devices. It even has a mode to reduce latency with just a tap, with statistics for your average latency and usage. If your game is supported, it can even automatically detect gaming content for optimization. Finally, HomeShield is included for extra security powered by Trend Micro with parental controls features profiles and content blocking.

Source: Asus ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 Best Wi-Fi 6E $584 $700 Save $116 The ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 is one of the fastest routers money can buy with four Wi-Fi bands and support for 6GHz connections. It delivers a full 4804Mbps on both 5GHz bands with another 4804Mbps at 6GHz so no matter which connection your gaming machine uses, you’re getting all the possible speed. It’s also got dual 10Gbps Ethernet ports supporting the fastest residential internet connections and ultra-fast PCs at home. Pros Incredible AXE16000 quad-band speeds

Dual 10Gbps Ethernet ports

Full speed support for the latest Wi-Fi 6E motherboards Cons Very expensive

Huge size

Wi-Fi 7 routers are just around the corner $584 at Amazon $600 at B&H Photo

If you can afford it, there’s no doubt that the incredibly fast ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 will deliver all the speed you could possibly need. Whether you’re gaming, streaming, or both, this router has support for ultra-fast networking with dual 10Gbps Ethernet ports and four wireless bands. The Wi-Fi speeds break down to 1148Mbps at 2.4GHz, 4804Mbps at 5GHz-1, 4804Mbps at 5GHz-2, and 4804Mbps at 6GHz at the same time. That means that no matter which bands or Wi-Fi version your device supports, you’re getting its top speed on this router.

Wi-Fi 6E uses 6GHz spectrum in addition to 5GHz and 2.4GHz spectrums used by older routers. While 6GHz doesn’t offer the same level of coverage as 2.4GHz or even 5GHz, its relative newness means that not many devices are using it, so congestion is low. Besides that, Wi-Fi 6E has access to seven 160MHz bands, so even if all of your neighbors upgrade to Wi-Fi 6E, you can still find an empty channel. Reducing interference is key to consistent speeds on Wi-Fi and with many of the latest gaming PCs and motherboards supporting Wi-Fi 6E, many people will be able to make use of it right away.

If you like to game on something a little older like an Xbox Series X or PS5, you can still get excellent speeds on the 5GHz bands with better coverage. Besides that, the ROG software can keep your gaming traffic prioritized so even if you’ve got family members trying to binge-watch a TV series in 4K HDR, your gaming traffic doesn’t get stuck behind a chunk of buffered video. ASUS also includes its full AIProtection Pro suite for improved security and parental controls. You can also add coverage with other ASUS routers thanks to AiMesh.

Source: Asus ASUS ROG Rapture GT6 Best gaming mesh ASUS has utilized newly available 5GHz spectrum to build the ultimate gaming mesh with a fast backhaul with little interference. The ROG Rapture GT6 is a tri-band AX10000 Wi-Fi 6 mesh system with all the gaming features we’ve come to expect from ROG routers. Pros Fast tri-band AX10000 connection

Strong 5GHz backhaul with 5.9GHz spectrum

Support for 2.5Gbps Ethernet Cons No Wi-Fi 6E support

Quite expensive $600 at Amazon $600 at Best Buy

Building a proper gaming mesh system involves a lot more than adding gaming QoS features to an existing fast mesh system. ASUS has done a lot to make sure its ROG Rapture GT6 gaming mesh has the speed it needs to keep gaming connections moving without tapping into 6GHz spectrum or DFS. This AX10000 tri-band mesh system uses newly available spectrum at 5.9GHz to offer dual 160MHz bands with relatively little congestion. That’s 574Mbps at 2.4GHz, 4804Mbps at 5.2GHz, and 4804Mbps at 5.9GHz. That means the mesh backhaul can use a full 160MHz connection with plenty of speed left over for the rest of your devices.

A powerful 1.7GHz tri-core CPU is able to keep traffic flowing through the mesh with prioritized traffic. Each node has a gaming Ethernet port on the back, so you can place the node right next to your PC or console to use Ethernet with the strong backhaul, keeping speeds high to the base router. Even if you’re using Wi-Fi, having a closer node can help with connection speeds, especially upload speeds, compared to connecting to a router across the house.

The design is everything we’ve come to expect from ROG with angular cutouts and a large RGB logo front and center. You can get it in either black or white to match the rest of your gaming setup. Each node has four Ethernet ports with one working as 2.5Gbps WAN or LAN.

On the software front, you get all of ROG’s best features including gaming optimizations. The app is easy to use and setup is quick. With AiMesh support, you can even expand your coverage with other ASUS routers. Keep in mind that, for the best results, you want to use GT6 nodes for expansion to keep access to that expanded 5GHz band. AiProtection Pro is also included with robust parental controls and extra security for your home network.

Source: Arris Arris W6B Surfboard Thruster Dedicated gaming connection The Wi-Fi 6E Arris Surfboard Thruster W6B isn’t so much a router, but a wireless Ethernet link using Wi-Fi 6E to enable 2.5Gbps connections without needing to upgrade your PC. With a send and receiver, setup is as simple as plugging one into your router and the other into your gaming device. Pros Fast Wi-Fi 6E connection

Dedicated Wi-Fi connection for your device

No need to upgrade your router Cons Expensive

Kind of ugly

Each end requires a power outlet $300 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy

If you’re looking to get fast internet speeds to your PC or console across the house without upgrading your router or running an Ethernet cable, the Arris Surfboard Thruster W6B could be the perfect solution. The W6B uses Wi-Fi 6E to establish a link between the sender and receiver to provide a fast Ethernet connection. Each unit has a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port so if you’ve got access to a multi-gig wired network, your speeds will stay high. Wi-Fi 6E uses largely vacant chunks of 6GHz spectrum, so speeds can stay high even when you live in an area with a lot of neighboring Wi-Fi access points.

The W6B is a two-piece kit with a sender, receiver, two Ethernet cables, and two power adapters in the box. To set it up, you simply plug the sender into your router using the Ethernet cable and plug it in to power. On the other end, you plug the receiver into you console or PC using Ethernet and connect it to power. The devices will automatically connect to one another and as far as your PC or console knows, it’s just using Ethernet to connect to your router.

This kit is rather expensive and not too far off the cost of a mid-range Wi-Fi 6E router, but you don’t need to upgrade your PC and router to get the benefits of Wi-Fi 6E. Also, you can place the receiver higher up or around a corner to improve your connection if you’ve got a few walls in the way. If your PC is on the floor, for example, there could be a lot of furniture between it and the router reducing signal. While it’s expensive, the Arris Surfboard Thruster W6B could be exactly what a gamer needs to improve network speeds without drilling holes or running a cable across the living room.

Get the right router to keep pings low and consistent

When it comes down to it, most of the best Wi-Fi routers will have no trouble handling modern gaming content. The problem is what happens when you start hitting the router with multiple simultaneous connections. The ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 has plenty of capacity to handle all the traffic of a modern connected home, so even if someone is streaming 4K video on the TV, your games can still run without a hitch. As internet service providers are starting to roll out connections in excess of 1Gbps, it’s good that the router also comes with two 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports.

While Wi-Fi 6E may seem like a given for gaming, its weaker coverage compared to Wi-Fi 6 at 5GHz means that it won’t be the best solution for everyone. If you live in a heavily congested area or want to make the most of one of the best gaming laptops, Wi-Fi 6E could be a worthwhile investment. It’s also worth keeping in mind that Wi-Fi 7 routers will be available later in the year with even more speed at 6GHz with support on devices like the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate.

It’s also worth remembering that many of us, even the most competitive gamers, don’t need to worry about multi-gigabit connections. Sure, a 2.5Gbps connection sounds great, but there are no games that need that kind of speed, even if you’re streaming at the highest quality possible on Twitch at the same time. If you’re saving VODs from your latest stream in full quality on a NAS to edit later, a multi-gig connection can shave some time off, but most of us simply don’t need it yet.