Millions of Americans rely on Xfinity as one of their only internet options, and with some of the best average download speeds in the country, it’s also one of the best options for many people. Xfinity uses copper coaxial cables for most of its customers meaning you’ll need a DOCSIS compatible modem in order to use your own modem. While you can get a router-modem combo that does it all, a standalone router and modem gives you the most flexibility moving forward.

Finding the right router for your Xfinity connection isn’t about getting the fastest router possible, but finding one that matches your needs. With Wi-Fi 6, customers with slower internet connections may only need a budget model to get the most out of their connection. If you’re thinking about upgrading to a faster internet package, however, it pays to be prepared.

TP-Link Archer AX75 Ready for gigabit The TP-Link Archer AX75 is a tri-band Wi-Fi 6 router with a combined capacity of 5400Mbps. With two 5GHz bands, this router is a good pick for an apartment or condo with neighboring connections. Pros Fast AX5400 tri-band connection avoids congestion

Easy setup with the Tether app

Mesh coverage expansion with OneMesh Cons HomeShield costs extra

No multi-gig Ethernet

Cons HomeShield costs extra

No multi-gig Ethernet

EasyMesh isn't yet available

The fact of the matter is, Xfinity is working with older lines and is unable to provide the same speeds as a fiber connection. Even so, with fiber and coaxial working together, Xfinity is able to offer gigabit download speeds in most areas with a few getting up to 1200Mbps. The Archer AX75 is a great pick for internet speeds up to 1000Mbps since it lacks multi-gig Ethernet. There are four other Ethernet ports for wired devices as well as USB 3.0 for network storage on the back.

Despite being limited to gigabit, the Archer’s hardware impresses in other areas with a tri-band AX5400 connection. That means you get 574Mbps at 2.4GHz for smart home tech and older devices, and two 5GHz bands with 2402Mbps of capacity each. If you have neighbors nearby, their Wi-Fi could be interfering with yours so having a router with two 5GHz bands can help distribute the load to keep speeds high.

TP-Link makes setup and management a breeze with the Tether app handling most of the heavy lifting. With the app, you’ll be guided through the connection process and complete your network setup including naming your Wi-Fi connection. If you’re looking for a little more security, TP-Link’s HomeShield is included as an optional extra with improved security features and a robust set of parental controls.

Asus RT-AX57 Best performance value Plenty of power for most Xfinity plans The Asus RT-AX57 strikes a balance between speed and price with its AX3000 dual-band connection proving adequate for 4K streaming, large downloads, and gaming. You may not see full gigabit results in a speed test over Wi-Fi, but this router should have not trouble keeping up with most small families. Pros Solid AX3000 connection with 160MHz support

Easy setup with the ASUS Router app or web browser

AiMesh support makes coverage expansion easy Cons No multi-gig Ethernet

Cons No multi-gig Ethernet

AiProtection Classic lacks features compared to Pro

If you have a small home and/or not many close neighbors, you don’t need a high-end tri-band router for your Xfinity internet connection. If you have the 800Mbps plan or slower, this router is a great fit with its AX3000 connection offering plenty of overhead to keep up. The connection breaks down to 574Mbps at 2.4GHz and 2402Mbps at 5GHz. While these speeds may seem like overkill, it’s a good idea to have a little overhead, so speeds can stay strong through walls, furniture, and appliances in your home. It also means the router will be able to handle more connections at once without slowing down. On the back, there are four gigabit Ethernet ports for wired devices and four antennas.

Technically, this router could work with the 1000Mbps plan, but in practice, you’ll rarely if ever get the full gigabit speeds over Wi-Fi with this router. Asus makes the setup process easy and quick with the ASUS Router app which can guide you through the setup process and make sure you get updated. Asus also allows you to complete this process in a web browser if you don’t want to use your phone.

Asus’ software is some of the best with a ton of settings available to users who want them in the web browser and a simplified experience available in the app for everyone else. You can set up AiMesh in the app as well which allows you to use multiple Asus routers to build a mesh system. While this isn’t as simple as one of the best mesh systems, setting up an AiMesh system only takes a few minutes and works with a ton of models.

ASUS RT-AX1800S Best value The Asus RT-AX1800S is an entry-level router for those using Xfinity's slower internet packages. Its Wi-Fi 6 connection keeps reliability and consistency high with its low price making it a good fit for someone on a slower Xfinity plan looking to reduce their average monthly expenses. Pros Solid AX1800 dual-band connection for slower Xfinity plans

Four Ethernet ports on the back

Easy setup with the ASUS Router or web browser Cons Not fast enough for gigabit speeds

AiProtection Classic lacks some of the features of Pro

Coverage isn't stellar $70 at Amazon $70 at B&H

Gateway rental fees from Xfinity can add up quickly at a fairly steep $15. Xfinity’s gateways do the job of a modem and a router, so you’ll need to get both to replace one, but if you pick the right modem and router, you’ll be able to save over time. Just be sure to pick an approved modem for your internet speed. The Asus RT-AX1800S has a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 connection with 574Mbps at 2.4GHz, 1201Mbps at 5GHz, and four gigabit Ethernet ports on the back.

The RT-AX1800S is a simple router and lacks some of the software features of more expensive ASUS models, but it still supports VPN Client connections, AiMesh expansion, and basic parental controls. AiProtection Classic comes with some basic security improvements, but the upgrade to AiProtection Pro on higher-end Asus routers will be worth it to those looking for better security and robust parental controls.

Asus makes setup and management quick and easy with the Asus router app, though you can also connect using the web browser for advanced settings. Whether you just want a simple system you can plug in and forget or want to dig into the details, the Asus RT-AX1800S is a good pick.

ASUS RT-AX88U Pro Best gaming router Multi-gig ready with robust software The RT-AX88U Pro from Asus is over-performs compared to most AX6000 routers with a fast CPU to keep traffic flowing and 2.5Gbps Ethernet onboard. If you're a gamer, this router will be able to take advantage of Xfinity's best speeds including its fastest upload speeds needed for streaming. Pros Fast AX6000 connection with 160MHz support

Two 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports support Xfinity's fastest speeds

Excellent software including VPN Fusion and AiProtection Pro Cons Expensive for an 8-stream AX6000 router

Cons Expensive for an 8-stream AX6000 router

Rather large

It’s hard to overstate just how good the Asus RT-AX88U Pro is with its strong AX6000 connection, fast hardware, and robust software package. This router is ready for Xfinity’s fastest current speeds with support for 2.5Gbps Ethernet for your internet connection. The AX6000 dual-band connection doesn’t look special but with 160MHz support and 4804Mbps of capacity, it can handle a full family of devices with ease. On the back, there’s a 2.5Gbps port for a gaming PC or a fast NAS plus three gigabit Ethernet ports.

Our RT-AX88U Pro review found that this router also has strong average speed results with reliable software. Speaking of software, Asus packed the RT-AX88U Pro to the gills with easy NAT profiles for a ton of different games, a QoS for prioritization, VPN Fusion, and AiProteciton Pro. VPN Fusion really takes advantage of the powerful quad-core 2.0GHz CPU by allowing you to connect to up to two VPNs at once and specify which devices you want to use each one. You can also pass your gaming connection directly through for the lowest possible ping.

This router doesn’t have RGB lighting or red translucent details on the antennas like an ROG model, but it still has all the features needed to keep up with the most demanding competitive gamers, including streamers. If you’re a serious gamer who doesn’t need the RGB gamer aesthetic in every room, the RT-AX88U Pro is a great choice.Mesh systems and gaming typically don’t mix with even the best meshes adding at least a millisecond or two of latency to your connection. While it’s always advisable to game over Ethernet if possible, your gaming machine may be out of reach of everything but Wi-Fi or you might prefer to game on a phone or tablet. The ROG Rapture GT6 is an impressive AX10000 mesh kit with a tri-band connection. This mesh uses the mostly vacant 5.9GHz spectrum for its backhaul to help avoid congestion and keep speeds high. Compared to 6GHz, this 5.9GHz spectrum allows the system to operate at a higher power level with less interference.

ASUS ROG Rapture GT6 Best gigabit plus mesh Ultra-fast 5.9GHz backhaul The ROG Rapture GT6 is a fast AX10000 tri-band Wi-Fi 6 mesh system that's been designed for gaming with a fast 5.9GHz backhaul and 2.5Gbps Ethernet. Since it supports AiMesh, you can even expand the mesh with a wide range of other Asus routers. Pros Fast tri-band AX10000 speeds with 160MHZ support

Wide 5GHz backhaul uses new UNII-4 spectrum

Excellent Asus gaming software

Easy expansion with AiMesh routers Cons The design is a bit ugly

Cons The design is a bit ugly

Only one 2.5Gbps Ethernet port

On the back of each node, you’ll find a single 2.5Gbps Ethernet port and three gigabit ports. That makes this system ready for Xfinity’s fastest speeds, and it’s even ready for faster multi-gig speeds. Each of the 5GHz bands has a capacity of 4804Mbps with 160MHz support, so you have plenty of overhead for the best speeds possible. If you’re trying to stream your gameplay, for example, you’ll want to make sure you have as solid a connection as possible since Xfinity’s slow upload speeds don’t leave a ton of breathing room.

Since it’s an ASUS product, you get set up via the ASUS Router app or in a web browser with access to all the advanced settings most people want. You also get AiProtection Pro with strong parental controls as well as the ability to prioritize your game’s connection. You can also expand your mesh using AiMesh, so you can use other models from Asus as nodes.

Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 Best Wi-Fi 6E router Unlock 6GHz capacity The Nighthawk RAXE300 from Netgear shows off Netgear's impressive antenna tech with excellent coverage from antennas embedded in its two wings. It's AXE7800 tri-band connection prioritizes 5GHz capacity with 160MHz support at 6GHz. Pros Fast tri-band AXE78000 connection with 6GHz

Sophisticated design with concealed antennas

Easy setup with the Nighthawk app Cons Netgear Armor is very expensive

Cons Netgear Armor is very expensive

No mesh expansion options

Wi-Fi 6E is much the same as Wi-Fi 6 with the addition of 6GHs spectrum. Since it’s so new, 6GHz Wi-Fi has very little congestion and is an excellent way to get multi-gig wireless speeds. The Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 is a balanced AXE7800 Wi-Fi 6E router with 574Mbps at 2.4GHz, 4804Mbps at 5GHz and 2404Mbps at 6GHz. For most people, it makes sense to prioritize 5GHz capacity since most of our devices don’t yet support 6GHz Wi-Fi. Luckily, 160MHz connections are support on both bands so wireless multi-gig speeds are available.

Speaking of multi-gig speeds, this router has a single 2.5Gbps Ethernet port for incoming connections with link aggregation on two of its gigabit LAN ports for something like a high-end NAS. Netgear’s software is straightforward and easy to use with its app making installation a breeze. You can sign up for Netgear Armor as well which offers improved security features including infected device blocking and new connection notification, though Netgear Armor requires a paid subscription.

While a Wi-Fi 7 system like the TP-Link Deco BE85 can offer higher speeds, for Xfinity’s current internet plans, there’s no need for such a fast system unless you have a multi-gig home network already.

Xfinity’s 10G network means a top download speed of 1200Mbps and upload speeds up to 35Mbps for most customers on current equipment. This slow upload speed is one of Xfinity’s greatest weaknesses, and the company knows it with plans to offer faster symmetrical speeds with the upgrade to DOCSIS 4.0 planned for later in 2023 in some areas. For most people, however, DOCSIS 3.1 will be the mainstay for a bit longer, and having your modem and router separate means you can upgrade to a DOCSIS 4.0 modem without needing to replace your router when the time comes.

It’s also worth mentioning that the rental XFI Advanced Gateway XB8 is quite good with a Wi-Fi 6E connection and 2.5Gbps Ethernet. You’ll also get better customer support from Xfinity if something goes wrong, and you’ll have access to other xFi services if you’re interested. With these gateways, however, you give up most of the advanced network controls. You’ll also miss out on brand specific software like Asus AiMesh and AiProtection or TP-Link’s strong smart home integration.

While you can plug a router directly into an Xfinity gateway, it’s not recommended as you can experience double-NAT issues which can cause issues with matchmaking in video games. You would also still have to pay the rental fee on the XFI gateway. When you’re buying your modem, make sure to get one that’s approved by Xfinity at the speed you want. For example, Xfinity’s supported speed may be lower than the potential top speed of a modem due to the way it distributes its channels.

For most Xfinity users, the TP-Link Archer AX75 is a great fit. Its tri-band AX5400 connection will be able to make the most of 5GHz spectrum, so your speeds stay strong, even with multiple other routers within range. With Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots often using the 5.8GHz band, a router than can use multiple 5GHz bands will be able to put devices on the best connection possible. This router isn’t a good pick for 1200Mbps service, but gigabit or lower should work great with the tri-band Archer AX75.