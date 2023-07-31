The RTX 3080 was one of the most powerful graphics cards from the previous generation, but it's still available on the market today at a reduced price. It’s no surprise then that it’s still a popular choice for high-end gaming and workstation laptops that need to make short work of high-end gaming and 3D rendering workloads.

Gone are the days of sacrificing performance for power. These laptops harness the power of Nvidia's Ampere architecture, featuring high-performing ray tracing for accurate lighting effects and DLSS technology that utilizes AI to enhance resolution. Built for a mix of gamers, creative professionals, and students, these machines are some of the best laptops around. We've also included some laptops with the slightly more recent RTX 3080 Ti, which provides a bit more power.

Our top picks for the best RTX 3080 laptops

Razer Blade 15 OLED Best overall Ultimate performance with a long-lasting battery The Razer Blade 15 is a great laptop that packs high-performance hardware in a lightweight notebook. Games and visual content look great on the OLED display. The aluminum alloy chassis features a subtle design with a premium feel to match the powerful hardware inside, which includes the RTX 3080 Ti and a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor. Pros Excellent performance and portability

Beautiful 4K OLED 15-inch display

Comfortable backlit keyboard Cons OLED display isn't as bright as others

Expensive

The Razer Blade 15 is one of the best gaming laptops that comes in a 15-inch form factor. It's (relatively) lightweight at only 4.4 pounds, the Blade 15 is easy to bring nearly anywhere, and it doesn’t sacrifice an ounce of power for portability. It features a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12700K processor, which features eight P-cores and four E-cores with maximum clock speeds of 4.9 GHz and 3.8 GHz, respectively, paired with 32GB of RAM for fast multitasking capabilities. And there’s a 1TB NVMe SSD for storing your video game library alongside the RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU.

Games and visual content look great on the beautiful 15-inch OLED panel that delivers 4K resolution at 620 nits of peak brightness. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate, allowing you to play your favorite titles with high frame rates and stutter-free motion in competitive games. And the display panel’s top bezel has a 1080p webcam, ensuring you always look clear on video calls.

While this is a gaming laptop, it has a tasteful design that everyone can appreciate. The chassis is airbrushed black and built with durable aluminum, giving the Blade a premium look that's both sleek and clean. There’s an RGB Razer logo on the front and an RGB keyboard, giving the laptop the classic Razer aesthetic. Aside from the laptop’s good looks, its port selection is fantastic, with two USB-A ports alongside two USB-C ports, one of which is DisplayPort compatible, and an HDMI 2.1 out. Razer makes the claim that the battery lasts up to 16 hours, but as with most gaming laptops, your battery life will vary greatly.

Razer has packed a lot into the Blade laptop series, so whether you’re a gamer, a visual artist, or a student looking for a powerful laptop that will last you a while, the Blade 15 is a great choice.

Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED Premium pick Sleek design with powerful hardware for creative workflows The Gigabyte Aero 16 is a laptop equipped for productivity with a 4K OLED display. It has everything a creative could want, with a 12th-generation Intel Core CPU paired with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and the RTX 3080 Ti. The sleek aluminum alloy chassis gives the Aero 16 a premium look and feel, and the keyboard is comfortable to type on. Pros Superb performance

True-to-life colors with a 4K display

Elegant and sturdy design with aluminum alloy Cons Port selection is not the best

Weak battery performance

The Gigabyte Aorus series is a collection of premium laptops designed to give content creators and gamers the best possible experience with powerful performance and mobility, and the Aero 16 YE5 is the premier option in that lineup. It can make short work of the most challenging games in your library and do so with beautiful visuals, thanks to a 360Hz refresh rate on the near bezel-less 16-inch AMOLED display that achieves 420 nits of peak brightness.

Performance-wise, the hardware of the Aero 16 matches the elegant construction. The laptop is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i9-12900H with six P-cores and eight E-cores for a total of 14 cores running at 5.0 GHz and 3.8 GHz, respectively, alongside 20 threads paired with 32GB of speedy DDR5 RAM. There also a configuration that includes an i7-12700H with the same amount of cores but at lower speeds. It can dominate creative workloads, allowing users to run multiple creative applications like CAD and the Adobe Creative Suite without conflict. The Aero 16 comes with 2TB of storage capacity for your media files, and if you choose to, there’s another M.2 slot for an additional NVMe SSD.

This is a creative pro’s laptop, and the 16-inch 4K AMOLED display delivers true-to-life colors that are accurate and crisp, thanks to the RTX 3080 Ti powering the display. The Aero 16 is a powerful and elegant laptop, and it’s the premium pick, thanks to the combination of excellent hardware along with a sleek and sturdy design.

Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 5 Best workstation The ultimate workstation from Lenovo Lenovo's ThinkPad P1 Gen 5 is a portable workstation that delivers desktop-level performance in a thin and lightweight package. The 16-inch display features a 16:10 aspect ratio for increased screen real estate, while the 12th-generation Intel processor, DDR5 RAM, and RTX 3080 Ti graphics card all work together to provide a seamless productivity experience. Pros Workstation power in a thin form factor

Superb battery life

Highly customizable Cons Expensive

Stock is hard to find

Lenovo is at the forefront of manufacturing laptops and desktops geared toward professionals. If you’re a visual artist looking for an RTX 3080-based laptop for video editing or 3D rendering, look no further than the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 5.

Equipped with a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 or Core i9 CPU, the ThinkPad P1 is a beast of a workstation. Creative applications like the Adobe Creative Suite run smoothly, thanks to up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, which, when paired with the highest configuration's Core i9-12900H, lets you seamlessly multitask between multiple resource-hungry applications thanks to the 12900H's six P-cores and eight E-cores, running at 5.0 GHz and 3.80 GHz, respectively.

Visual content looks stunning on the 16-inch QHD touch panel, which covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut and has a peak brightness of 600 nits, while the RTX 3080 Ti enables visual artists to work on rendering projects and video editing and then get in some gaming once the workday is over. Port-wise, Lenovo has included everything a visual artist could want, including an SD card reader slot, an HDMI 2.1 output, two Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, and the standard USB-A ports.

If you’re a visual artist, engineer, or content creator who is looking for an RTX 3080-based laptop, the ThinkPad P1 Gen 5 is a powerful option. What’s more, the laptop comes with a 90Wh battery pack, which Lenovo claims gives users a 14-hour battery life, so you won’t need to carry a bulky charger around daily.

ASUS ProArt StudioBook 16 Best for designers True-to-life colors OLED with the hardware a designer needs The Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 features more than enough features for any designer's workload with an Intel Core i7 processor, a maximum of 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and an RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. The Asus Dial on the keyboard helps to streamline a creative workflow and comes pre-programmed to work with the entire Adobe Suite of creative applications. Pros Beautiful OLED display with accurate colors

Dial helps to streamline settings and functions within apps

Great port selection Cons Awkward keyboard shape

Expensive

Asus’s ProArt Studiobook series of laptops are premium laptops that have been specifically made for artists and designers. These laptops are intended to compete with MacBook Pros, and they deliver premium hardware features in a sleek and clean package.

Performance-wise, the ProArt Studiobook has an Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core processor featuring six P-cores and eight E-cores paired with 64GB of DDR5 RAM and the RTX 3080 Ti. This laptop is a workhorse; there should be no issue running multiple windows of any creative application, such as Illustrator or Photoshop, and storage-wise, there’s a total of 2TB of SSD storage capacity for your media library with two NVMe SSDs installed running in RAID0 by default.

The big feature here for designers is the beautiful 4K OLED 16-inch panel. It comes color-calibrated straight out of the box, is VESA HDR 600 certified for true black, Pantone validated, and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. This display is truly only rivaled by Apple’s XDR displays and displays true-to-life colors, ideal for designers.

The port selection is standard here for a creative laptop; you get an SD express card reader and two Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) and USB-A ports. The ProArt Studiobook comes in a mineral black hue with an aluminum chassis that feels premium. Asus also has included the Asus Dial on this laptop. It's largely a gimmick, but it is programmed to interact with the Adobe Creative Suite. It gives you rotary control over multiple settings; for example, you can use the dial to sound mix within Adobe After Effects. However, it does make the keyboard an awkward shape as the dial sits right below the space bar.

With one of the best displays for a laptop, the Asus ProArt Studiobook is a great pick for designers, thanks to its powerful hardware offerings and color-accurate display.

Dell Alienware x17 R2 Best desktop replacement Desktop performance in a sleek laptop The Alienware m15 R7 is a laptop that can replace your desktop for gaming or content creation thanks to its high-powered hardware combined with a responsive display and comfortable RGB keyboard. It can be a bit heavy for portable travel, but it's perfect to fit on a small desktop and provides users with an experience comparable to a high-end desktop. Pros High-quality design and premium hardware

Great gaming performance

165Hz refresh rate Cons Heavy

Battery life issues

If you are looking for some of the best next-gen hardware to go along with the last generation RTX 3080, the x17 R2 from Alienware is a favorite pick. With this laptop, you get the 12th-generation Core i9-12900H processor, providing six P-cores and eight E-cores at 3.8Ghz base clock speed, or 5.0 GHz overclocked with Intel's Max Turbo Frequency.

Performance-wise, the Core i9-12900H when paired with the 32GB of DDR5 RAM, makes short work of even more advanced multitasking. Games and visual content look stunning on the 17.3-inch 4K resolution panel, and the 120 Hz refresh rate of the monitor will keep your frame rates from the RTX 3080 nice and smooth. Everything from 3D rendering to video editing to gaming looks and runs great on this laptop, thanks to the powerful hardware pairings.

The Alienware x17 R2 features a plastic chassis, which is a bummer. It feels cheaper than some of the other laptops on this list, and for a laptop with such a premium selection of hardware features, it would add to the premium feel to feature an aluminum chassis. It should also be noted that this is a heavy laptop; it weighs 5.9 pounds and isn’t the most portable.

And there are more than enough ports to keep any gamer, student, or visual artist happy with two high-speed USB-A ports and two USB-C ports alongside an HDMI 2.1 port. The top bezel of the 15.6-inch QHD display is where the standard 720p webcam is housed.

All-in-all, the Alienware x17 R2 comes with some of the best hardware features in a gaming laptop. Due to its issues with portability, this is one of the best RTX 3080 laptops to serve as a desktop replacement.

MSI Creator Z16P Best for video editing Streamline your video editing workflow The MSI Creator Z16P is a content creation workhorse for video editors and other creative content creators. It features premium components that make it the ideal workstation for modifying videos. This computer has a 12th-generation Intel Core i9-12900H processor, paired with 32GB of RAM alongside the RTX 3080 Ti, and up to 2TB of storage space; there's more than enough power for editing on the go with this 16-inch model. Pros High-refresh-rate display with true-to-life colors

High-performing CPU for intensive workloads

2TB SSD storage Cons No HDMI port

Expensive

MSI is famous for finding the sweet spot between performance and value, and if you’ve been looking for a laptop that is a powerful day-to-day laptop that can also get some video work or gaming done, the MSI Creator Z16P is ideal.

Performance-wise, the Creator Z16P includes an Intel Core i9-12900H processor featuring six P-cores and eight E-cores running at 5.0 GHz and 3.8 GHz, respectively, paired with 64GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD. This is a beast of a creator's laptop, and with that RAM, you won’t have to worry much about running any programs like Illustrator, CAD, or After Effects. There’s enough graphics and CPU processing power to get through the heaviest of workloads, and MSI has made sure to include their state-of-the-art Vapor Chamber Cooler, which helps the laptop's motherboard to dissipate heat rapidly.

Concerning the build quality, MSI has crafted the Creator Z16P with an aluminum chassis that is gray, giving it a premium look and feel. At 5 pounds and 16 inches, it’s not the lightest laptop on the list, but it’s also not the heaviest and will easily fit into most bags. The display features a QHD resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio for an expanded workspace, and a 165Hz refresh rate for liquid-smooth on-screen action. The display covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut and features 400 nits of brightness.

This is a creator’s laptop, through and through. It handles workflows ranging from photo editing to video editing to 3D rendering with absolute ease. Additionally, this laptop comes with a 90Wh battery that gives you a full workday and then some without needing to recharge. When you do need to recharge, there’s USB-C fast charging. It’s an expensive laptop, but if you are looking for a portable editing rig, the Creator Z16P is a great laptop to consider.

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 15 Best AMD Laptop Gaming on the go in a portable form factor The ROG Strix SCAR 15 by ASUS is a 15-inch gaming laptop designed for competitive e-sports. The 15-inch display features a refresh rate of 360Hz, and RTX 3080 graphics card ensures you'll have great framerates and performance in competitive titles such as Counter-Strike or Valorant. There's even a mechanical keyboard with some RGB lighting effects to give you the full gaming feel. Pros 300Hz refresh rate display

Mechanical keyboard

Upgradable Cons RGB accents can feel overwhelming

Runs hot

Only 1920x1080 resolution

The Asus Strix SCAR 15 is a versatile performance and gaming laptop with a 15-inch form factor. This laptop hosts a suite of powerful hardware features, including a Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Starting with performance, the Strix Scar 15 is powered by the high-end Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, which provides eight cores of processing power with a base clock speed of 3.3 GHz and 4.6 GHz when overclocked. The base model of this laptop has 16GB of RAM alongside a 1TB SSD, but you can go all the way up to a configuration that gives you 64GB of RAM alongside a 4TB storage capacity.

The 15.6-inch panel features a 1080p resolution and a 300Hz refresh rate for ultra-fast gaming. Competitive titles and first-person shooters on this laptop run with buttery smooth frame rates thanks to the high refresh rate paired with the RTX 3080 mobile graphics card. Games will look good, but at 1080p, the picture isn't as crisp as it would be if Asus went with a 1440p or 4K panel here. There is, however, more than enough processing power for efficient use of creative applications.

The Strix Scar 15 is one of the few gaming laptops that includes a mechanical keyboard. The keys have 2mm of travel distance and are incredibly responsive, with per-key RGB LEDs lighting up the board. The port selection is everything you’ve come to expect from a gaming laptop, with three USB-A ports, a USB-C port that supports both DisplayPort and G-SYNC, as well as an HDMI 2.0 output and headphone jack.

All-in-all, the Strix Scar is one of the better gaming laptops with an RTX 3080 graphics card. It performs well even in triple-A titles, and there are no noticeable overheating issues or loud noises from the fans.

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE Gaming/Creator Laptop Best value Upgrade the laptop for your needs whenever you need The Acer Predator Triton 500 SE is a well-rounded gaming laptop with a great display and a comfortable RGB keyboard. This laptop features some upgradability, which makes this a great model for students or those that want longevity in their devices. Pros 1440p display with a 240Hz refresh rate

Highly customizable

Comfortable RGB keyboard Cons Lackluster battery life

Plastic chassis

Those seeking a laptop that is powerful enough to play AAA titles with high-frame rates and handle programs like the Adobe suite or CAD should consider the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE. The Acer Predator Triton 500 SE is a performer, powered by an Intel 12th-generation Core i7 processor featuring six P-cores and eight E-cores with clock speeds of 4.8 and 3.5 GHz, respectively.

The processor is paired with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, which can be easily accessed and replaced if you want to upgrade the laptop. Acer has supplied the Predator Triton 500 SE with up to a 2TB M.2 SSD for your media files and games

Gaming looks great on the Predator Triton 500 SE thanks to the QHD resolution of the 16-inch panel powered by the RTX 3080 Ti mobile GPU. The display has a 240Hz refresh rate with a 3ms response time, which is great for light competitive gaming. The display achieves a maximum brightness of 500 nits, so it does appear a bit dim at times.

One of the Predator Triton 500 SE laptop’s standout features is how upgradable it is. Acer has done a great job here at making the Predator Triton 500 SE upgrade friendly with easily user-replaceable RAM and storage slots. Simply pop off the back underneath the Predator, and you will have full access to the laptop's motherboard, making this a laptop that will be easy to upgrade throughout its lifespan.

The body of the Predator Triton 500 SE is largely made of plastic, which isn’t the best regarding durability, but it does make the laptop feel a bit lighter than a laptop with an aluminum chassis. There’s a standard keyboard that has RGB effects underneath the screen. While it’s not a cheap gaming laptop, it’s a great gaming laptop that comes with a high degree of upgradability.

What you need to know about RTX 3080 laptops

While the RTX 3080 is a great GPU for gaming, many of these laptops are creator laptops and not gaming laptops. This is largely due to the differences in driver support when it comes to creative applications versus gaming, and many, if not most, of these laptops, have drivers that are geared toward creative applications.

The RTX 3080 GPU is a premium piece of hardware, which means regardless of which laptop you buy, you will be paying a higher price premium. However, it is older when compared to the newer and faster RTX 4080. While the RTX 3080 is a bit slower, it will then provide great value as prices continue to drop and sales become more frequent on laptops that contain an RTX 3080 GPU. Additionally, the gains made within the RTX 4080 over the RTX 3080 do not necessarily justify the price hikes that manufacturers are charging for RTX 4080 laptops.

Best RTX 3080 laptops: The bottom line

These are some of the best configurations for a laptop with an RTX 3080 available today, and the Razer Blade 5 is the overall pick. It’s a powerhouse for gaming and content creation in a sleek and durable laptop with a great display. It travels easily with a lightweight frame and sturdy body, and it’s a well-priced laptop that includes premium hardware in the RTX 3080 Ti GPU and the 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12800H processor.

The Gigabyte Aero 16 took the premium spot thanks to its powerful specs, which include an RTX 3080 Ti and a gorgeous AMOLED screen, all powered by 32GB of DDR5 RAM paired with a 12th-generation Intel Core i9-12900H in a premium aluminum chassis. When it comes to a portable workstation laptop, though, the pick went to the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 thanks to its durable build, long-lasting battery, and the powerful RTX 3080 Ti paired with 64GB of DDR5 RAM and an Intel Core i9-12900H processor, making short work of even the most complicated workloads.