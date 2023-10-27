The Nvidia RTX 4060 Laptop GPU is a strong starting point for gamers, creators, and developers who need that extra graphics power without the big spending associated with RTX 4070 cards and beyond. Many of the best laptops around are configurable with this mid-range discrete graphics card, but the wide range of devices can make it hard to find the perfect device to suit your needs. We've looked at prices and configuration options while putting together this curated list of high-end laptops with the RTX 4060 Laptop GPU to help you find the ultimate PC.

Alienware x16 Editor's choice Premium gaming laptop The Alienware x16 is available in plenty of configurations, and you can land an RTX 4060 Laptop GPU with plenty of other high-end hardware. It's relatively sleek for a 16-inch device, and it's packed with extra features like 1080p webcam, six speakers, and tons of RGB lighting. Pros Super performance, lots of config options

Compact and sleek design (for a 16-inch device)

QHD display at 240Hz, 100% DCI-P3 color Cons Relatively expensive

All ports on the back $2100 at Dell

The Alienware x16 is our pick when it comes to the overall best gaming laptop so far 2023, and you can get it with Nvidia RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. The configuration with the desired graphics card has either a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H or Core i9-13900HK processor (CPU), 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 4TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD) storage. In our Alienware x16 review, Senior Editor João Carrasqueira remarked that the laptop "makes a very compelling argument for itself if you care about portability." The laptop weighs about 5.6 pounds to start, but it measures just 0.73 inches thin.

Dell also offers three separate 16-inch displays, all available with the RTX 4060 GPU. The most affordable has a 2560 x 1600 (QHD+) resolution with 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 100% sRGB color. Next has a 1920 x 1200 (FHD+) resolution, 480Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 100% DCI-P3 color. And finally, a QHD+ version is also available at a 240Hz refresh rate with 3ms response time and 100% DCI-P3 color.

The laptop has plenty of ports, all located along the back edge due to the slim design. Its audio setup includes six speakers, there's RGB lighting on the chassis, and you have a choice of standard or mechanical keyboard.

Source: HP HP Omen 16 (2023) Best value More affordable mobile gaming $1150 $1600 Save $450 The Omen 16 for 2023 is available with AMD or Intel CPUs as well as the desired RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, all for about $1,150. That's a serious discount on the regular price, but it seems to be sticking. The laptop offers stellar performance without throttling, and it should be a great option for those who want to spend less and still get a killer gaming PC. Pros Steady high-end performance with no throttling

Chassis redesign offers better airflow

QHD display at 240Hz refresh rate is available Cons 16:9 screen aspect ratio

SD card reader removed for this generation $1150 at HP (Intel HX-series) $1150 at HP (AMD) $1759 at Amazon

The HP Omen 16 for 2023 is priced lower than a lot of its direct competition, and it often enjoys rather deep discounts at the official HP website and at third-party retailers. A model with 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX or AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU, Nvidia RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and 16.1-inch FHD display at 165Hz costs about $1,600, but it's been discounted to $1,150 and seems to be staying there. That's a lot of laptop for the asking price. For about $40 more you can upgrade to the QHD display with 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. You can also get up to a 2TB SSD and up to 32GB of RAM.

HP Omen Transcend 16 (2023)

In my HP Omen 16 (2023) review, I saw no thermal throttling even with the more powerful RTX 4080 card. That's no doubt partly due to the redesigned chassis with improved thermals, and you should have no problems with the RTX 4060. You still get plenty of ports with some along the sides and most along the back, and there's a 1080p webcam with IR sensor above the display. You can also upgrade for a few more dollars to per-key RGB keyboard lighting. The laptop is recommended even at full price, but the current discount that seems to be sticking makes it even more attractive. Take a look at more of the best HP laptops if the Omen 16 isn't quite right for you.

Razer Blade 16 Premium pick Ultimate gaming laptop Razer's Blade 16 for 2023 is absolutely stacked with high-end features, and you can get it with the Nvidia RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. It's made primarily for gaming, but its sleek high-end design and performance will fit in pretty much anywhere. Just be prepared to pay dearly. Pros Gorgeous craftsmanship

High-end performance and beautiful display

Top-firing speakers and lots of ports Cons Super expensive

Overkill for more casual users $2700 at B&H $2700 at Amazon $2700 at Best Buy

The Razer Blade 16 is another one of our favorite gaming laptops, and it takes everything to the extreme with arguably the best design and features around. The trade-off is a high price, but for some that won't matter. Razer offers many different configurations — even some with gorgeous mini-LED display — but in this case we've narrowed it down to models with a Nvidia RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. Spending $2,700 will land you a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13950HX CPU, RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

Razer Blade 18 and Blade 16

The 16-inch display has a QHD+ refresh rate to go along with the 16:10 aspect ratio, hitting a 240Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming. There is, as mentioned, lots of tweaking available, but the GPU will change as you scale up other hardware. For example, you can only get an RTX 4090 card with the mini-LED display. The Blade 16 has a thin and sleek unibody aluminum chassis with per-key RGB keyboard lighting and top-firing speakers. It can fit in with the professional crowd, but it will excel as a gaming laptop. Take a look at some of the best Razer Blade 16 accessories if you do go with this option.

Surface Laptop Studio 2 Best Design Rare pull-forward display Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio 2 gets a bit thicker and heavier but adds a lot of performance, including a Nvidia RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. The rare pull-forward design is a dream for creators, especially when you factor in the smooth touch display with natural inking. Pros Very powerful for its size

120Hz touch display is outstanding

Great keyboard Cons RTX 4060 locked into high-end config

Fans in the front $3700 at Amazon $3770 at B&H $3300 at Microsoft

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 was refreshed for 2023, coming with a similar design to the original model that houses a major upgrade to performance. The chassis is a bit thicker and heavier, and it's now made from aluminum instead of magnesium. Its two Thunderbolt 4 ports are now joined by a USB-A port, and it still has the microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack, and Surface Connect hookup. The rare design with pull-forward display is still here, giving you plenty of versatility when it comes time to get down to work.

In our Surface Laptop Studio 2 review, Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods called it "the most powerful Surface to date, by a sizable margin." It's now available with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H CPU and Nvidia RTX 4060 Laptop GPU with an 80W maximum TGP. This makes it suitable for content creation and development work, especially when you factor in the 14.4-inch touch display with 2400 x 1600 resolution. It even has haptic feedback for the Surface Slim Pen 2, resulting in a more natural feel when inking.

The main downside here is that the RTX 4060 card is tied into some rather beefy specs. It comes paired with a minimum of 64GB of RAM and 1TB SSD, starting at about $3,300. Nevertheless, those who want a versatile convertible laptop with pull-forward display and some beefy specs should give it a second look.

Source: Lenovo Lenovo Legion Pro 5 (2023) Best with Ryzen For lovers of Team Red $1250 $1600 Save $350 The Legion Pro 5 (2023) is one of the best gaming laptops out there, and it's available with AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX CPU and Nvidia RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. It's one of the more affordable options in this list, but only when one of Lenovo's frequent promotions are on the go. Pros Strong AMD Ryzen performance

No throttling or overheating issues

Love the new rounded-edge design Cons No Thunderbolt 4

Some coil whine in my review unit $1250 at Lenovo $1849 at Amazon

The Lenovo Legion Pro 5 (2023) is one of my favorite gaming laptops of the year. Lenovo also offers an Intel model, but sticking with AMD gets you a cheaper price on largely the same laptop. You lose out on Thunderbolt connectivity and battery life isn't quite as good, but otherwise you get the same chassis with rounded edges, same display options, and similar performance hardware outside the CPU choices. In my Legion Pro 5 (2023) review, I called it "an uncompromising gaming laptop with impressive performance and a competitive price."

Models with an RTX 4060 Laptop GPU are tied in with an AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and 16-inch QHD+ display with 165Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB color. Prices, at the time of writing, start at a discounted $1,250. This promotion has been going on for awhile, and it's expected that Lenovo will replace it with something similar should it expire. There are some extra configuration options available at Lenovo's website, allowing you to jump up to 32GB of RAM and a 240Hz QHD+ display. Check out more of the best Lenovo laptops if this one isn't quite what you need.

Source: Lenovo Lenovo ThinkPad P1 (Gen 6) Best Workstation Big performance, thin build The ThinkPad P1 (Gen 6) brings a ton of performance in a sleek and durable build. There are plenty of configuration options available, and professionals should be able to get a system designed for their specific needs. The laptop includes ISV certifications, plenty of ports, and additional security to keep your data safe. Pros Durable and distinct ThinkPad design

Loaded with high-end features

Lots of configuration options available Cons Touchpad could be better

Very expensive $1819 at Lenovo $2733 at B&H

Those who need one of the best mobile workstations around will want to check out the ThinkPad P1 (Gen 6) from Lenovo. While the X1 Extreme is considered one of the best business laptops, Lenovo basically took the same design and added a bunch of extra performance hardware and ISV certifications for specialized work. In my ThinkPad P1 (Gen 6) review, I called it a "stalwart MacBook Pro alternative for Windows and Linux users."

Lenovo ThinkPad P1 (Gen 6) for 2023

Looking at Lenovo's website, a model with the GPU starts at about $2,073 under the current Lenovo promotion. These run practically constantly, and you will see sale prices fluctuate. As it stands at the time of writing, this price lands you a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, 8GB of DDR5 RAM, 256GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 16-inch FHD+ display with 100% sRGB color and 1080p webcam with IR sensor. You can add performance hardware as needed, and Lenovo also offers a QHD+ display with 165Hz refresh rate and a UHD+ display with 100% DCI-P3 color. The latter also lands out the 5MP camera upgrade.

Asus ROG Flow X16 (2023) Best convertible Killer mini-LED display The Asus ROG Flow X16 boasts a 16-inch mini-LED touch display to go along with the convertible design. You can get an RTX 4060 Laptop GPU paired up with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU for outstanding performance, making it a versatile gaming PC with one of the best screens around. Pros 16-inch convertible design with super performance

QHD+ mini-LED display with 240Hz refresh rate

Lots of ports Cons Convertible design isn't for everyone $1850 at Best Buy (RTX 4060)

The Asus ROG Flow X16 is among the best convertible laptops on the market today, especially if you need gaming performance and an outstanding display. We included it as one of the best mini-LED laptops thanks to its 16-inch "Nebula" mini-LED screen with QHD+ resolution, 1,024 local dimming zones, 240Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color, 3ms response time, and Dolby Vision support. The fact that you can use it in tent, stand, and tablet modes only makes it more suited for TV and movie watching.

Along with the stellar display is some impressive performance hardware. Models with RTX 4060 Laptop GPU also include a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. An FHD webcam is located above the display, quad speakers feature Dolby Atmos, and there's generous port selection that includes Thunderbolt 4, three USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), HDMI 2.1, USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), and 3.5mm audio. If you'd like a rare convertible gaming laptop with one of the best screens around, this is undoubtedly the way to go.

Dell XPS 15 9530 Best 15-inch Perfect for creators The Dell XPS 15 stands strong as the best 15-inch laptop on the market. It's available with up to a 3.5K OLED touch display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, and plenty of RAM and storage to go along with the RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. Pros Lots of power available

Full-size SD card reader

Gorgeous OLED display option Cons 720p webcam $2099 at Dell $2800 at Best Buy

The 16-inch laptop market might be slowly taking over, but the Dell XPS 15 is still holding strong as the best 15-inch laptop out there. In our Dell XPS 15 (2023) review, Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods called it "the perfect laptop to blend productivity and creativity." The design hasn't really changed over the last few generations, but that's OK. It's a premium laptop that's about as thin as possible for this level of performance, made from a mix of aluminum and carbon fiber. The keyboard is comfortable, the top-firing speakers are loud, and you get a convenient selection of ports that includes Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, and even an SD card reader.

Dell XPS 15 (2023)

Dell offers plenty of hardware configuration options to go with the discrete Nvidia RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. The most affordable includes a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and 15.6-inch FHD+ display with 500 nits brightness. Also available is a Core i9-13900H CPU, 32GB or 64GB of RAM, and up to 8TB of storage space. As for the display, you can jump up to OLED touch with 3.5K resolution and 400 nits brightness.

Dell XPS 17 (2023) Best 17-inch Biggest and most powerful XPS If you love XPS and need a large laptop with tons of performance, the XPS 17 for 2023 is your best bet. It has an incredible UHD+ display made for design and creativity, it's built to a high standard, and it has one of the best keyboards around. Configure around the RTX 4060 Laptop GPU as you please. Pros The best 17-inch laptop display

Tons of available performance

Loud and full audio Cons 720p webcam

Battery life is just OK $2099 at Dell $2800 at Best Buy

If you love the XPS 15 but need a larger built-in display, the XPS 17 is also available. It's our pick for the best 17-inch laptop around, coming at you with plenty of powerful hardware options, gorgeous 17-inch display options, and a slim, premium design. It's an easy recommendation for creators and designers; in our XPS 17 (2023) review, Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods said, "If you're a creator that needs color accuracy and power, the Dell XPS 17 is the only choice."

The 17-inch display comes in FHD+ and UHD+ flavors, the latter having touch functionality, anti-reflective finish, and more than 500 nits brightness. In our testing, the UHD+ screen hit 100% sRGB, 99% NTSC, 100% AdobeRGB, and 98% DCI-P3 color reproduction. The keyboard is comfortable, and loud speakers flank the keys for unmuffled sound. Performance is stellar, and Dell offers the Nvidia RTX 4060 Laptop GPU with a bunch of configuration options. You can get either a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H or Core i9-13900H CPU, up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 8TB of SSD storage space.

Getting the best laptop with Nvidia RTX 4060 mobile graphics

While our collections of the best RTX 4070 laptops, best RTX 4080 laptops, and best RTX 4090 laptops might ultimately deliver better performance, these PCs with the mid-range RTX 4060 Laptop GPU cost less and can still bring that much-needed graphics power for gaming, creativity, and design. While the mobile versions deliver less performance than their desktop counterparts, you can expect better efficiency and less heat, ideal for a compact device.

If we're highlighting one RTX 4060 laptop as the best, it has to be the Alienware x16. Dell offers a broad range of configurable performance hardware as well as a few high-end display options. It's relatively slim and lightweight for a 16-inch gaming laptop, its ports are arranged conveniently on the back edge, and it has a six-speaker setup for impressive audio. It even has an FHD webcam with IR sensor above the display. Prices start at about $2,100 when including the desired RTX 4060 graphics card; if that's out of your price range, there should be a number of better choices — like the HP Omen 16 — here for you to explore.