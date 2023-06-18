The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is here and it didn't quite have the landing the company expected. The price to performance and generation gains have been underwhelming, to say the least. It's still a capable GPU, however, especially if you connect it to a 1080p gaming monitor. This guide will showcase some of the best Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GPUs.

Our top picks for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti in 2023

Source: Zotac Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB Twin Edge Best Overall One of the best RTX 4060 Ti GPUs. The Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB Twin Edge may be one of the more basic RTX 4060 Ti graphics cards available, but it looks otherworldly. Should you be on the hunt for a sleek-looking 1080p gaming machine, look no further than this card. Brand Zotac Architecture Ada Lovelace Process 5 nm Transistors 22.9 billion Ray Accelerators/Cores 34 Stream Processors 4,352 Base Clock Speed 2,310 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2,535 MHz Memory Capacity 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 128-bit Memory Bandwidth 288 GB/s Power Draw 160 W Pros Great design

Good performance Cons Limited overclocking $400 at Amazon $400 at Newegg

This may not be the best graphics card you can buy right now, but we feel the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB Twin Edge is a quality GPU. It's pretty much a standard RTX 4060 Ti graphics card with a very good-looking shroud. Zotac has nailed its latest GPU designs and this is no exception. It won't decimate faster RTX 4060 Ti GPUs, but this is also compact enough to fit inside smaller PC cases.

Source: Asus Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti OC Runner-up An excellent RTX 4060 Ti graphics card. The Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti OC is a brilliant compact graphics card for those seeking a GPU for a 1080p monitor. It's about as good as any other baseline RTX 4060 Ti, including the Founders Edition from Nvidia. Brand Asus Architecture Ada Lovelace Process 5 nm Transistors 22.9 billion Ray Accelerators/Cores 34 Stream Processors 4,352 Base Clock Speed 2,310 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2,535 MHz Memory Capacity 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 128-bit Memory Bandwidth 288 GB/s Power Draw 160 W Pros Compact design

Good performance Cons Not the fastest GPU $400 at Amazon $400 at Newegg

The Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti OC is about on par with our top pick, making it an excellent second choice if you're unable to find the Zotac card anywhere. It has a more understated design, being part of Asus' more affordable range of graphics cards, but it's still more than capable of running the latest games at 1080p.

Source: MSI MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Ventus 2X Black 8G Best Budget The most affordable RTX 4060 Ti we've found. $380 $400 Save $20 The MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Ventus 2X Black 8G is one of the more affordable RTX 4060 Ti cards available, undercutting even the Founders Edition, depending on where you can locate stock. It's a solid little gaming machine for 1080p. Brand MSI Architecture Ada Lovelace Process 5 nm Transistors 22.9 billion Ray Accelerators/Cores 34 Stream Processors 4,352 Base Clock Speed 2,310 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2,580 MHz Memory Capacity 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 128-bit Memory Bandwidth 288 GB/s Power Draw 160 W Pros Affordable

Still plenty fast for 1080p Cons Not the fastest GPU

Limited overclocking $380 at Amazon $380 at Newegg

On a tight PC build budget? MSI is here with its most affordable RTX 4060 Ti graphics card. It'll perform just about as well as the Founders Edition, if not better. The MSI RTX 4060 Ti Ventus 2X Black 8G OC is a solid budget-friendly graphics card with a compact dual-fan design and good performance. It'll happily boost up to 2,580 MHz and the 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM will be used up quickly with the latest games. It won't rock your world but will make for a great gaming companion in more compact systems with Mini-ITX PC cases.

Source: Gigabyte Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Elite 8G Best Performance This Gigabyte GPU is a serious one with a three-fan design. The Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Elite 8G is a stunning GPU, matching the design we've seen on more powerful Gigabyte graphics cards. The three premium fans and excellent BIOS will ensure you'll be playing PC games with butter-smooth results. Brand Gigabyte Architecture Ada Lovelace Process 5 nm Transistors 22.9 billion Ray Accelerators/Cores 34 Stream Processors 4,352 Base Clock Speed 2,310 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2,655 MHz Memory Capacity 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 128-bit Memory Bandwidth 288 GB/s Pros Best performance

Stunning design Cons Larger size

Pricey $470 at Amazon $470 at Newegg

The Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Elite 8G is one of the more capable cards from this family of GPUs. It has three cooling fans, a larger shroud design, and simply looks more sophisticated than other 4060 Ti offerings. It's not a huge GPU and should still fit inside more PC cases without an issue. Thanks to the additional cooling capacity and such, Gigabyte was able to boost up the maximum clock speed to draw out some more performance. Just be aware that you'll likely see this card pull more current from the PSU in order to do so.

Source: Gigabyte Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Gaming OC 8G Best Value This is one of the better-value RTX 4060 Ti cards. If you want a Gigabyte RTX 4060 Ti but don't fancy spending nearly $500, the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Gaming OC 8G would be the better choice. It has three fans, good clock speeds, and solid 1080p performance. Brand Gigabyte Architecture Ada Lovelace Process 5 nm Transistors 22.9 billion Ray Accelerators/Cores 34 Stream Processors 4,352 Base Clock Speed 2,310 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2,580 MHz Memory Capacity 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 128-bit Memory Bandwidth 288 GB/s Power Draw 160 W Pros Good value

Tri-fan setup Cons Larger design $430 at Amazon $430 at Newegg

The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Gaming OC 8G is a great value choice for those seeking an RTX 4060 Ti. It has a great cooling solution for such a low-power GPU, sporting three fans. This allows it to boost up beyond the Founders Edition and other cheaper RTX 4060 Ti GPUs. It's also larger because of this and as such we'd recommend checking if your PC case will be able to support such a graphics card.

Source: Nvidia Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Founders Edition Best OEM Get the GPU straight from Nvidia. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti was launched to replace the popular RTX 3060 Ti. This is a GPU that's designed for 1080p gaming with decent results, but we'd recommend looking elsewhere if possible and only buying this GPU as a last resort. Brand Nvidia Architecture Ada Lovelace Process 5 nm Transistors 22.9 billion Ray Accelerators/Cores 34 Stream Processors 4,352 Base Clock Speed 2,310 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2,535 MHz Memory Capacity 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 128-bit Memory Bandwidth 288 GB/s Power Draw 160 W Pros OEM performance

Solid build quality Cons Not the fastest GPU $399 at NVIDIA

If you prefer to use Nvidia's own cards, this will be the RTX 4060 Ti to buy. It has the similar RTX 40 series design we've seen in other cards, including the mighty RTX 4090. The specifications essentially mirror what Nvidia has on the page for the GPU itself, acting as a baseline for OEM partners. It won't be the most powerful RTX 4060 Ti available, nor will it offer the best value, but this is a good choice for those who prefer to stick to team green for just about everything.

Choosing the best Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GPU

Picking the best RTX 4060 Ti depends on how much budget is available and if you're tight on space inside the case. We're big fans of the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB Twin Edge with its alien-like curvy design and solid performance. This is also a card with just two fans, making it easy to install inside just about any PC case. Like other smaller RTX 4060 Ti GPUs, this won't win any awards for performance, but it'll be a good match for a decent 1080p gaming monitor.