The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is the company's mid-range graphics card for its RTX 40 series. Offering promising performance at 1440p and 4K, the GPU is set to become a popular addition to many gaming PCs, thanks largely in part to the $699 MSRP. We're going to compile a list of the best RTX 4070 GPUs to help you choose from the best graphics card for your budget and needs.

Our top picks for Nvidia's RTX 4070 in 2023

Source: MSI MSI GeForce RTX 4070 12GB VENTUS 3X Best Overall The RTX 4070 to buy for your gaming PC. The MSI GeForce RTX 4070 12GB VENTUS 3X is an impressive graphics card with some killer specifications. There's the usual 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM, but MSI upped the clock speeds to a whopping 2520MHz and made full use of the available bandwidth to cram as much performance out of the GPU as possible. Brand MSI Architecture Ada Lovelace Process 5 nm Transistors 35.8 billion Shader Units 5,888 Ray Accelerators/Cores 46 Base Clock Speed 1920 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2520 MHz Memory Capacity 12 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 192-bit Memory Bandwidth 504.2 GB/s Power Draw 200 W Pros Great for 4K gaming

Dual-slot Cons Not much room for overclocking $678 at Amazon

The MSI GeForce RTX 4070 VENTUS 3X 12G OC is a powerful graphics card that was designed by MSI with its TORX FAN 4.0 technology to provide a gaming experience without heat issues. Powered by Nvidia's latest graphics processing and DLSS 3, the RTX 4070 such as this fine example are capable of punching considerably higher than their weight. Combining the new fans with a beefy heatsink and you've got one awesome cooling solution.

This card is capable of boosting up to 2.5GHz, which is right up there with the very best RTX 4070 graphics cards. It still has the same 200W power draw so your current power supply should be more than capable of handling it, so long as it has a capacity of more than 600W. Match it with the best CPU you can afford and you'll have quite the gaming machine.

Source: Zotac Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC Runner-up A great alternative with a striking design. The Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC looks otherworldly and that's because it was likely designed by an alien race. Just look at this thing! It's powerful, cool, and will run all the latest games just fine. Brand Zotac Architecture Ada Lovelace Process 5 nm Transistors 35.8 billion Shader Units 5,888 Base Clock Speed 1920 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2490 MHz Memory Capacity 12 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 192-bit Memory Bandwidth 504.2 GB/s Power Draw 200 W Pros Unique compact design

Dual-slot Cons Slightly slower clock speed $639 at Amazon

The Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC looks like no other graphics card in our collection here. It's the same RTX 4070 GPU that's present in similar cards but wrapped up in a more compact package. What sets this card apart from the rest of the competition is the aerodynamic design, which certainly looks the part inside a PC chassis. It's a reduced 2.2-slot GPU, so you shouldn't have any trouble fitting it inside some of the smallest PC cases.

Source: Asus ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 OC Best Value Excellent RTX 4070 performance with just two fans. The Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4070 OC is a solid workhorse of a GPU with all the necessary specifications you'd need from an aftermarket Nvidia RTX 4070. This GPU also makes use of two fans for cooling instead of three, allowing you to cut down on the noise slightly. Brand Asus Architecture Ada Lovelace Process 5 nm Transistors 35.8 billion Shader Units 5,888 Base Clock Speed 1920 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2550 MHz Memory Capacity 12 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 192-bit Memory Bandwidth 504.2 GB/s Power Draw 200 W Pros More "affordable"

Strong clock speeds and performance Cons 2.5-slot See at Amazon

It's difficult to pick a good value GPU from a batch of cards that are roughly the same price and have similar specifications, but if we were to pick just one that offers the best value it would be the Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4070 OC. This is yet another dual-fan RTX 4070 but manages to pack some serious boost clock speeds that can hit up to 2.5GHz. As well as that, you have the same 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM and a power draw of 200W.

Source: PNY PNY GeForce RTX 4070 12GB Verto Best Budget A great RTX 4070 without all the flashy features. The PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Verto is an entry-level RTX 4070 with slightly lower clock speeds than other cards, but comes in a more compact package with just two fans and a stealthy design. It's perfect for less flashy gaming PC builds. Brand PNY Architecture Ada Lovelace Process 5 nm Transistors 35.8 billion Shader Units 5,888 Base Clock Speed 1920 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2475 MHz Memory Capacity 12 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 192-bit Memory Bandwidth 504.2 GB/s Power Draw 200W Pros Solid 4K gaming performance

Dual-slot Cons Slower clock speeds

Louder fans at high loads $599 at Amazon

Not all RTX 4070 GPUs are flashy with their design and specifications, which is where the PNY GeForce RTX 4070 12GB Verto comes into play. It costs the base MSRP that Nvidia set, is capable of pushing to almost the same levels as some other cards, has decent enough cooling, and doesn't look terrible. If you want to spend as little as possible on the RTX 4070, look no further than this GPU. Just be warned that you won't be doing much in the form of overclocking with this GPU as the cooler will likely succumb to the additional waste heat.

Source: Gigabyte Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 4070 Master Best Performance The RTX 4070 to buy if you want to extract as much as possible. The Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 4070 Master is a serious graphics card, hence the name. It's the flagship RTX 4070 from Gigabyte and has the specifications to go with it, not to mention the three premium fans to keep this beast adequately cooled. Brand Gigabyte Architecture Ada Lovelace Process 5 nm Transistors 35.8 billion Shader Units 5,888 Base Clock Speed 1920 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2595 MHz Memory Capacity 12 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 192-bit Memory Bandwidth 504.2 GB/s Power Draw 200 W Pros Impressive cooling

Dual BIOS support Cons 3-slot $699 at Amazon

It's time for the big one. The Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 4070 Master is what you need if you want the very best RTX 4070 gaming experience. This is a huge GPU with the company's impressive WINDFORCE cooling system. Rocking three 108mm fans, this GPU is positioned to perform seriously well under heavy loads. Gigabyte took the Nvidia GPU and turned everything up to 11 to achieve as much performance as possible.

Gigabyte made full use of a vapor chamber design for its heatsink, which itself is massive with the fin stack. Other highlights include a dual BIOS support for overclocking the card, anti-sag bracket for shielding the GPU against the forces of gravity, and a peace of mind four-year warranty.

Choosing the best RTX 4070 GPU

Aftermarket graphics cards have to follow Nvidia guidelines when it comes to taking the GPU and making their own cards. Most of the available RTX 4070 graphics cards will share many of the same specifications, which makes it difficult for manufacturers to differentiate their offerings and for consumers to make a clear decision. This is where our list of recommendations comes into play. Our top pick is the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 12GB VENTUS 3X.

It's not too expensive compared to the MSRP, has three cooling fans to keep the card well within an optimal operating temperature range, and will be more than happy to play your favorite PC games at 2K or 4K. Rocking support for the latest technologies from Nvidia, this is one very potent GPU at a more reasonable price. It's no secret that the current GPU market has priced many consumers out of building their dream gaming PC. It's good to see Nvidia and its partners offer more affordable options.