Gaming laptops come in many different sizes and configurations, with a sweet spot somewhere in the middle for those who want to balance power and price. We've already classified the best RTX 4070 GPUs as top midrange options for desktop gaming PCs, but Nvidia also makes a laptop version that draws less power and produces less heat while cutting back a bit of the performance. The best RTX 4070 laptops range from gaming PCs to professional systems with creators and designers in mind, and we've put together a list of our favorites to help you land the perfect device.

Our favorite laptops with Nvidia RTX 4070

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 Editor's choice Perfect choice for many people $1750 $2100 Save $350 Lenovo's Legion Pro 7i (Gen 8) is a high-end mix of gaming and productivity abilities, complete with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU and your choice of GPU (in this case the RTX 4070 Laptop). It's pricey, but it's bound to please. Pros Fantastic performance with lots of config options

Premium design and build quality

Tall 16:10 display is great for gaming and for work Cons Expensive

Heavy $1950 at Lenovo $1940 at Newegg $1750 at Best Buy

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (Gen 8) and the Alienware x16 are two of our favorite gaming laptops from 2023, and either way you're going to get an outstanding PC with Nvidia's RTX 4070 Laptop GPU (or beyond). You can generally find models for around $2,000 when not on sale, but Lenovo often hosts major discounts that extend out to third-party retailers. At the time of writing, you can pick up a model with Core i9-13900H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and QHD+ display with 240Hz refresh rate on sale for about $1,750 at Best Buy.

In his Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (Gen 8) review, Senior Editor João Carrasqueira noted that "the build quality is fantastic, it's incredibly fast, and the tall display makes it great for tasks beyond gaming." If you're looking to maximize performance, the system is available with up to a Core i9-13900HX CPU and otherwise similar specs (including the RTX 4070 Laptop GPU) for about $1,950 at Lenovo's official site.

This laptop doesn't come cheap, but you'll love the feature set that boasts a premium design and build quality, great speakers and webcam, and tons of RGB. Take a look at more of the best Lenovo laptops if you like the style but not this specific PC.

Alienware x16 Runner-up For those who prefer a thinner laptop Alienware's x16 is the right choice if you're into style as much as substance. It has an aggressive but slim design, and it packs in a ton of performance hardware to deliver an outstanding gaming experience. Pros Powerful Intel CPUs and Nvidia graphics

Compact design compared to other gaming laptops

Great display with solid color reproduction Cons Very expensive

Keyboard can sound clanky $2400 at Dell

Alienware's x16 gaming laptop is another one of our favorites, especially if you're more into style and want a PC that's thinner than a lot of the competition. Senior Editor João Carrasqueira remarked in his Alienware x16 review that "the [laptop] makes a very compelling argument for itself if you care about portability." The 16-inch chassis measures about 0.73 inches (18.57mm) thin and has a starting weight of about 5.67 pounds (2.57kg).

Models with an RTX 4070 laptop GPU start at about $2,400 at Dell's official site, and that includes a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 16-inch QHD+ display with 240Hz refresh rate. You can step up to a Core i9-13900HK chip for improved performance while also holding onto the RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, and you can similarly spec up the RAM and SSD.

The laptop has a very stylized design that's dripping with RGB; even the touchpad lights up. Six speakers pump out great sound, and you get a modern selection of ports that makes it easy to connect the best gaming accessories.

Source: HP HP Omen 16 (2023) Best value Even better when on sale $1480 $1880 Save $400 HP's Omen 16 for 2023 is a more affordable gaming laptop with a strong focus on having fun. Models with an RTX 4070 Laptop GPU can be found for as low as $1,880, but sales often drop these models well below $1,500. Pros Steady high-end performance without throttling

Chassis redesign is slick and offers better airflow

High-end 240Hz QHD+ display makes games look great Cons 16:9 screen aspect ratio isn't as good for productivity

Chassis is a fingerprint magnet

No more SD card reader $1480 at HP $1550 at Amazon $1850 at Best Buy

The HP Omen 16 (2023) isn't perfect, but it is one of the most affordable ways to get your hands on a high-end gaming laptop. Models with an RTX 4070 Laptop GPU currently start at about $1,480, and that includes a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 16.1-inch FHD display with 165Hz refresh rate and 7ms response time.

You can add more RAM and storage as needed thanks to HP's configuration options, and the display can be turned up to a 240Hz refresh rate with 3ms response time for about $30 more.

HP Omen Transcend 16 (2023)

In my HP Omen 16 (2023) review, I mentioned that "performance is unthrottled thanks to automatic AI tuning, the laptop keeps its cool with redesigned venting and fans, and the 240Hz QHD screen can easily keep up with the killer GPU power." It's probably not the best option if you want to split time between gaming and productivity work (the 16:9 aspect ratio is less geared toward standard tasks where screen real estate is a priority), but it is a more affordable way to land a great gaming laptop.

Check out our picks for best HP laptops for more options

Razer Blade 16 Premium pick The high-end choice for deep pockets Razer's Blade 16 for 2023 is absolutely stacked with performance hardware and high-end features that help make up for the high asking price. It will easily handle your favorite games, and its feature set also lends itself well for professional work. Pros Lots of configuration options available

Gorgeous craftsmanship

Outstanding performance and high-end display Cons Incredibly expensive

Overkill for a lot of people $2954 at Amazon $3000 at Best Buy $2954 at B&H

Those with about $3,000 to spend on a premier 16-inch gaming laptop will want to check out the Razer Blade 16 refreshed for 2023. Models with the desired RTX 4070 Laptop GPU come equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13950HX CPU with 24 cores, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 16-inch QHD+ display with 240Hz refresh rate. You can add hardware as needed, but your GPU options will change with some of the higher-end specs. For example, the mini-LED display looks to only be available with the RTX 4090 Laptop GPU.

Razer Blade 18 and Blade 16

Razer's design prowess is on full display here. The chassis is thin and sleek with a unibody aluminum design, you get per-key RGB keyboard lighting, there are lots of ports, and the comfy keyboard is flanked by quality top-firing speakers. The Razer Blade 16 is primarily a gaming laptop, but it can absolutely handle a life of heavy workloads thanks to the versatile configuration options. Be sure to check out our favorites when it comes to the best Razer Blade 16 accessories.

Dell XPS 15 (2023) Best 15-inch Great for professionals and designers The Dell XPS 15 for 2023 is the best 15-inch laptop on the (shrinking) market. It's powerful, the design is outstanding, and you can land up to a 3.5K OLED display with outstanding color and contrast. Designers and pros will want to seriously consider this laptop. Pros Tons of power in a slim package

Full size SD card reader

Beautiful 3.5K OLED display Cons Still using a 720p webcam

Not meant for a life of gaming $2299 at Dell

Dell's XPS 15 for 2023 starts at about 1,500, but models with an RTX 4070 Laptop GPU push the initial price up to about $2,299. The 4070 is the most powerful GPU available in the XPS 15, and it comes paired to start with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch FHD+ display with 500 nits brightness. Dell allows you to add up to Core i9-13900H CPU, 64GB of RAM, 8TB of storage space, and 3.5K OLED touch display while still riding the RTX 4070 Laptop GPU.

In his Dell XPS 15 (2023) review, Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods called in "the best 15-inch laptop you can buy," clarifying that the market is shrinking as more manufacturers switch to 16 inches. It's brimming with power despite its sleek build, it has lots of ports including a full-size SD card reader (another feature that seems to be disappearing), and the 3.5K OLED display is a knockout no matter how you look at it.

Our collection of the best Dell laptops has a bunch of different options

Asus ROG Flow X16 (2023) Best mini-LED Powerful convertible with stunning display Want a laptop with RTX 4070 Laptop GPU and mini-LED display? The Asus ROG Flow X16 is a unique 16-inch convertible with gaming hardware and an incredible 16-inch QHD+ display with 240Hz refresh rate. Pros 16-inch convertible design with awesome performance

QHD+ mini-LED display is unreal

Quad speakers, lots of ports Cons Convertible design isn't always needed, adds cost $2700 at Best Buy

When it comes to the best mini-LED laptops, the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2023) is our top convertible pick. Large convertibles are more rare than compact convertibles, and the market gets even smaller for large convertible laptops with gaming hardware and mini-LED display inside. This is where the Flow X16 shines.

This high-end convertible laptop comes with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage, and the desired Nvidia RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. The 16-inch "Nebula" mini-LED display blows away standard IPS fare, hitting 100% DCI-P3 color reproduction, a 240Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time. The mini-LED tech includes 1,024 local dimming zones for outstanding color and contrast, and the convertible design allows you to rotate the screen around for tent, stand, and tablet modes. These models cost about $2,700, and most of the cost goes toward the display.

There are many high-end features to help justify the price, including an FHD webcam with IR sensor, Dolby Atmos for the quad-speaker setup, RGB lighting, and a generous selection of ports.

Dell XPS 17 (2023) Best 17-inch Easier productivity with a 17-inch display $2900 $3200 Save $300 Dell's 2023 refresh of the XPS 17 brought new performance hardware including 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs and Nvidia RTX 40-series Laptop GPUs. Professionals who need an oversized display with lots of power under the hood will love this laptop. Pros Incredible 17-inch display

Tons of available power

Good port selection and speakers Cons Battery life is just OK

720p webcam $2900 at Best Buy $2599 at Dell

Those searching for an oversized laptop will want to check out Dell's XPS 17. It's essentially the same laptop as the XPS 15, albeit with larger dimensions and some extra performance capabilities.

Models with a Nvidia RTX 4070 Laptop GPU — the second-best option next to the RTX 4080 Laptop GPU — start at about $2,599 at Dell's website. The GPU is joined by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 17-inch FHD+ display. You can bump the CPU up to a Core i9-13900H without losing access to the RTX 4070, and you can otherwise configure up to 64GB of RAM and 8TB of storage.

The real attraction to the XPS 17 is its display. For a $300 premium you can bump the screen up to a 3840x2400 (UHD+) resolution with touch functionality, accurate color reproduction across gamuts, and plenty of brightness. It's not OLED, but Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods explained that "Dell's non-OLED displays are so good that it doesn't even make much of a difference, at least in the higher end panels" in his Dell XPS 17 (2023) review. Be sure to check out some great XPS 17 cases if you're going this way, especially if you don't have anything to fit the larger chassis.

Source: Asus Asus ROG Strix Scar G733P (2023) Best with Ryzen Monster AMD gaming laptop $2040 $2200 Save $160 The Asus ROG Strix Scar G733P is a 17.3-inch premium gaming laptop available with AMD's Ryzen 9 7945HX CPU and Nvidia RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. It's a great pick if you want massive performance and a stylized design, all with a primary focus on gaming. Pros Exceptional gaming performance

Stunning stylized design

Gorgeous 17-inch display Cons Battery life isn't great

Webcam could be better $2040 at Amazon $2100 at Newegg

The Asus ROG Strix Scar G733P is a gaming laptop through and through, coming at you with a stylized design and RGB lighting, tons of performance overhead, and an oversized 17.3-inch display to show off your favorite games. It'll be especially attractive to anyone who prefers AMD Ryzen over Intel Core, and it's available with the desired Nvidia RTX 4070 Laptop GPU.

These models generally sit between $2,000 and $2,200 when not on sale, putting them on the affordable side of large gaming laptops with high-end hardware. The configuration in question has an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a QHD display with 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 (G733P)

In our Asus ROG Strix Scar G733P review, Computing Expert Rich Edmonds said, "There's more performance inside this thin chassis than many gaming desktop PCs out there, and it's incredible to see just how far we've come over the last decades." He was, of course, talking about the review model with RTX 4090 GPU, but the CPU power is still there and you'll pay a lot less for the RTX 4070 model.

Choosing the best RTX 4070 laptop for you

The best RTX 4080 laptops might ultimately deliver better performance, but RTX 4070 laptops keep the price down and still offer a quality experience that most will find ample enough for gaming or professional work. Do note that the RTX 4070 in the models listed here is the laptop version with less performance compared to the desktop version. You can check out the differences in more detail in our Nvidia mobile RTX 4070 vs. desktop 4070 comparison.

As it stands now, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (Gen 8) is our favorite option available with an RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. It definitely focuses first on gamers with its display color reproduction and RGB lighting, but it can absolutely be used for more professional tasks that depend on the display's sRGB color reproduction. Models with an RTX 4070 Laptop GPU generally start around $2,300 when not on sale, though we've seen it drop to well below $2,000. Lenovo hosts frequent sales, and you'll want to keep an eye on the best laptop deals to be sure you're getting the best price.