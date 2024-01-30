Nvidia launched the GeForce RTX 4070 Super in early 2024 to fit in between the existing RTX 4070 and RTX 4080 graphics cards. Like other Nvidia Super GPUs that came before it, the RTX 4070 Super is essentially a beefed-up version of the RTX 4070, offering additional memory bandwidth and AI power for better overall gaming performance. Brands have launched their aftermarket RTX 4070 Super cards with custom cooling and overclock, so I've rounded up the best GPUs I'd recommend for a capable 1440p gaming rig.

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Super OC Best Overall One of the best-value RTX 4070 Super GPUs The Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Super is an advanced RTX 40 series GPU with plenty of performance on offer at a more reasonable price. Capable of butter-smooth 1440p gameplay, you'll have countless smiles with this card running inside your desktop gaming PC. Pros Impressive performance for the price

Tri-fan cooling solution

Clean, sleek design without flashy RGB Cons Rather bulky and may not fit inside compact cases

12 GB of RAM limits 4K gaming $690 at Amazon $690 at Newegg

Asus makes some excellent PC components and the brand's collection of TUF Gaming graphics cards are no exception. This fine example of an RTX 4070 Super is primed for 1440p gaming with its impressive performance at a more reasonable price. The tri-fan cooling solution ensures the GPU can run as intended by Nvidia without thermal throttling and if the game isn't too demanding, there's even the possibility the fans will barely spin up at all. This is all encased in an attractive, sleek, yet understated design.

Just note that the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Super OC is a large GPU, thanks to the cooling shroud. It's difficult to cram three fans onto a compact graphics card and thus this beast may not fit in all mid-tower PC cases. Be sure to check your case dimensions before buying. Capable of boosting up to 2,565MHz, the TUF Gaming RTX 4070 Super OC is a monster at 1080p and 1440p, allowing you to even dabble with some 4K content, though I'd recommend turning down a few settings due to the 12GB of VRAM.

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Super Trinity Black Edition Best value Great design and performance meet a great price The Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Super Trinity Black Edition is an MSRP-level graphics card that includes a custom heatsink with three fans and a metal backplate. It comes with the same base and boost clock as the FE and it also comes with 12GB VRAM. Pros Attractive, clean, and unique design

Tri-fan cooling solution

Offers good value compared to other 4070 Supers Cons Not as powerful as other RTX 4070 Super GPUs

12 GB of RAM limits 4K gaming $650 at Amazon $650 at Newegg

Most RTX 4070 Super GPUs from partners are priced in the same range, but there are a few that stand out from the crowd as offering better value and I feel the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Super Trinity Black Edition is one of them. This massive GPU has a unique design, shared by other Zotac graphics cards with sleek curves, and manages to punch above its weight with a stable overclock applied at the factory. Just like my top Asus TUF pick, this graphics card has a tri-fan cooling solution for maximum thermal performance.

It may not be as powerful as some of the other RTX 4070 Supers you'll find in this collection, but the differences are minimal for most people who won't venture into system overclocks and frame rate checks. If you want a stunning GPU for your PC that will allow you to get the most out of your QHD gaming monitor, I'd recommend the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Super Trinity Black Edition with its 2,475MHz boost clock speed and 12GB of GDDR6X RAM. We noted in our extensive testing with this GPU that 4K gaming wasn't out of reach for this GPU with a little help from DLSS and Frame Generation in supported games.

Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 4070 Super Master Best performance Boost up to the limit (and then some) The Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 4070 Super Master is a powerful GPU with a higher boost speed than other GPUs of its class. This allows the card to run all the latest games with better results at 1440p and 4K, though the RAM will be a limiting factor for higher-res gaming. Pros Impressive performance

Excellent tri-fan cooling solution

Sleek GPU design Cons Expensive

Still limited by the 12GB of RAM $700 at Amazon $700 at Newegg

This Gigabyte RTX 4070 Super Master is one of the more powerful GPUs available with a boost clock speed of 2,655MHz, resulting in considerable improvements over the RTX 4070 and older RTX 30 generation graphics cards. The remaining specifications are almost identical to other RTX 4070 Super cards in this collection, but to allow for such high speeds to be feasible without causing too much noise, Gigabyte is using three blowers that can cool the card under load without spinning up too high.

This GPU has an interesting design as the RGB lighting is present on the blade tips of each fan, creating some cool-looking effects, especially when used in combination with other lighting sources inside the PC case. So long as you can overlook the higher price tag and larger dimensions, this is one of the best RTX 4070 Supers you can buy.

PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Super Verto OC Best budget Entry-level RTX 4070 Super PNY's GeForce RTX 4070 Super Verto OC is one of the most affordable RTX 4070 Super GPUs available, yet it's still good enough for more capable gaming PC builds, thanks to the same hardware shared with competing cards. The only area this GPU is limited by is cooling and clock speeds. Pros Affordable price

Still a good pick for 1440p gaming

Smaller than other 4070 Super GPUs Cons Not as powerful as other RTX 4070 Super GPUs

12 GB of RAM limits 4K gaming $600 at Amazon $600 at Newegg

I want you to spend your money wisely when shopping around for an Nvidia GPU, which is why I'm recommending the PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Super Verto OC as the best RTX 4070 Super. This is a somewhat affordable graphics card, providing fantastic levels of performance for the price. Though this GPU may not have a fancy design, RGB lighting, or three fans to keep itself cool, it's still capable of running the latest games with excellent results at 1440p. Throw in Nvidia DLSS and you'll be able to crank up the settings and be blown away.

As well as the same core on the PCB, the PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Super Verto OC also comes with 12GB of GDDR6X, which is ample for playing games at QHD resolutions, though you may find it limiting the card at 4K, as well as a lack of firepower. At MSRP, this is a well-priced GPU compared to other RTX 4070 Supers.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Super WindForce OC Alternate best budget Another great budget-friendly GPU Pros Tri-fan cooling solution

Simple, sleek design

Great value Cons Not as fast as other RTX 4070 Super GPUs $600 at Amazon $600 at Newegg

We've got another budget-friendly GPU on this list and the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Super WindForce OC is slightly better than the PNY card with the addition of a third fan. You could think of this GPU as an improved budget-friendly RTX 4070 Super with the ability to run slightly cooler with less noise, and clock ever-so-slightly higher. It'll produce about the same results in-game, however, so if noise and/or temperatures are a higher priority, I would recommend this GPU as an affordable buy.

MSI Gaming RTX 4070 Super Ventus 2X White OC Best white GPU For lighter PC build themes Most PC components are available in black, but there are some PC build themes that adhere to the opposite color. This is where the MSI Gaming RTX 4070 Super Ventus 2X White OC comes into play. It's a stunning 1440p GPU for lighter builds. Pros Great value

Stunning white design

More compact dimensions Cons Not as fast as other RTX 4070 Super cards

Limited to 1440p gaming $635 at Amazon

The last RTX 4070 Super on my list is the MSI Gaming RTX 4070 Super Ventus 2X White OC. Unlike all other recommendations here, this is a white GPU and is ideal for those who grow tired of black components and need something a little brighter for their build theme. It's also relatively compact compared to larger RTX 4070 Super GPUs, making it possible to use this card in significantly smaller PC cases. Though being smaller does have its benefits, this does handicap the GPU slightly with just two fans compared to three on other RTX 4070 Supers.

Like any other GPU of this caliber, you won't be disappointed when connecting it to a 1440p gaming monitor.

How to choose the best RTX 4070 Super

Regardless of which partner GPU you purchase, you'll still be able to enjoy the same RTX 4070 Super chip from Nvidia. The only differences between the partner cards are the cooling solution, clock speeds, and BIOS support. Some may be more friendly to overclocking, others will be able to fit inside smaller PC cases. Depending on whether you're after the best bang for your buck or to achieve the highest frame rate, there's an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super for just about everyone. One of my favorite cards is the Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Super OC.

This is a solid GPU with a high boost clock speed, stable BIOS, high-quality components, three Axial-tech fans, and a subtle design. This is a sleeper GPU that can be installed (and overlooked) in most mid-tower ATX PC cases. It is a little on the large side, thanks to that imposing shroud, but this does result in lower temperatures in-game, which is the most important factor for stable performance. If you seek the best overall RTX 4070 Super in terms of performance, price, and cooling, I'd go with the RUF Gaming RTX 4070 Super OC from Asus.

The PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Super Verto OC is where most savings are to be had. It's one of the cheapest RTX 4070 Super cards around, yet still manages to punch its way through even the more demanding games at 1440p. Any one of my recommendations from this guide will help you create the gaming system of your dreams.