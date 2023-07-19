The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is the midrange graphics card from the company's 40 series of desktop-class GPUs. Launching for just $800, the 4070 Ti was the most affordable RTX 40 GPU prior to the RTX 4060. When picking the best graphics card on a budget, it's important to bear a few things in mind, namely price and performance. You want to get the most bang for your buck, and our collection of RTX 4070 Ti cards below do just that.

Our top picks for the RTX 4070 Ti GPU in 2023

Source: MSI MSI RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio 12G Best overall Our favorite RTX 4070 Ti GPU The MSI RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio 12G is a monstrous GPU at a reasonable price. Rocking 12GB of VRAM, 7,680 CUDA Cores and a maximum boost clock speed of 2,745MHz, this is a solid gaming card for 4K. Pros Excellent performance

Good thermals

Great for 4K gaming Cons Pricey

Strong AMD competition $860 at Amazon $830 at Newegg

The MSI RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio 12G is a very capable mid-tier GPU with 7,680 CUDA cores, 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM, and a maximum clock speed of 2,760MHz through MSI Center or 2,745MHz in gaming or silent modes. The amount of VRAM available also makes these cards ideal for running more intensive games with plenty of high-resolution textures. This is especially applicable to more resource intensive 4K gaming.

Being part of the RTX 40 series of GPUs, this MSI card has the latest streaming multiprocessors, fourth-generation Tensor cores, and third-generation ray-tracing cores. We're talking two to four times the performance versus previous generation GPUs, depending on the workload. The RTX 40 series didn't have the best launches, and to this day, many aren't biting the upgrade bullet due to pricing, which is reflected by the MSI RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio 12G itself costing more than the MSRP. However, it's well worth it if your budget can stretch.

Source: PNY PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti XLR8 Runner-up Another excellent RTX 4070 Ti GPU The PNY RTX 4070 Ti XLR8 is a brilliant graphics card for enjoying all your favorite games at higher resolutions. It packs a punch in both performance and design. Pros Excellent performance

Runs cool under load

Cheaper than our top pick Cons Still pricey

Slower boost speeds $850 at Amazon $850 at Newegg

PNY focuses on providing as much performance as possible without cranking the price up too high. The PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti XLR8 is a more budget-orientated option for those on the hunt for an RTX 4070 Ti and, as such, usually costs less than other recommendations in our collection. This is largely due to the slower boost speeds, which are only able to hit 2,610MHz from the factory. Don't allow that to put you off, however, as this card still has 12GB of GDDR6X memory and ample performance for 4K gaming.

So long as your power supply is able to reliably provide upwards of 300W to this GPU, you'll have a sizable grin on your face. Like many other RTX 4070 Ti aftermarket GPUs, the RTX 4070 Ti XLR8 from PNY features a tri-fan design for keeping the cores adequately cooled under load.

Source: Asus Asus TUF GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Best value The GPU that offers the best bang for your buck The Asus TUF Gaming RTX 4070 Ti is one of the company's more affordable RTX 40 series graphics cards. It has enough power for 4K gaming, but doesn't cost as much as some of the other RTX 4070 Ti options. Pros Better value compared to other options

Excellent 1440p performance Cons Still a little pricey

Design isn't for everyone $819 at Amazon $820 at Newegg

Asus doesn't typically find itself at the lower end of the price range for graphics cards, but the company's Asus TUF GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is a rare sighting, coming in below most other RTX 4070 Ti GPUs. Costing just $820, this is still considerably more than what many would put the RTX 4070 Ti GPU at, but it's certainly more reasonable than those that cost beyond $900. Interestingly, it doesn't have the slowest clock speeds, with its boost profile capable of hitting 2,640MHz.

Where this Asus TUF GPU may fall short for some is the design. Being industrial, it may not fit in with the PC build theme, but we're seeing older Zotac AMP! Extreme design vibes, and that's no complaint. Asus provides all the essentials with its TUF range of PC hardware, and this RTX 4070 Ti is no exception.

Source: Gigabyte Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Master 12G Best performance Amazing visuals and GPU performance The Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Master 12G is one of the more capable RTX 4070 Ti aftermarket cards available, and it's priced accordingly. Its cooling setup is also unique, with RGB lighting on the fan blade edges. Pros Higher clock speeds than other picks

Unique RGB lighting Cons Still expensive for what you get

Requires a big case $920 at Amazon $920 at Newegg

Gigabyte makes some compelling hardware, and its Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Master 12G is one serious GPU. Not only is this thing massive, requiring a sizable PC case to contain the graphics card, but it's also incredibly potent for 1440p and some 4K gaming. Similar 12GB of VRAM and 7,680 CUDA cores are found inside this gorgeous GPU, but the boost clock speeds are capable of hitting 2,670MHz, considerably higher than other cards, and that's before you do any tweaking yourself.

Source: Zotac ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Trinity OC Best Design We ❤️ Zotac's latest GPU designs The Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Trinity OC is a GPU that not only looks from another dimension, but it has the performance to back up the visuals and offers solid 4K experiences. Pros Excellent performance

Striking design Cons Pricey when compared to AMD

Boost speeds aren't as high as other options $820 at Amazon $820 at Newegg

We mentioned Zotac's older designs already, but if you want the real deal, check out the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Trinity OC. This is one good-looking GPU and matches the same design used for other Zotac cards. This GPU won't be boosting as high as some of the more expensive options, with its clock speeds limited to 2,610MHz from the factory, but you'll be gaming in style, no matter the PC case you're using — just make sure it has some tempered glass, so you can see the GPU in action.

The cooling solution attached to the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Trinity OC is nothing short of incredible. No matter how much you through as this GPU, it'll be able to smash through without so much as breaking a sweat.

Buying the best RTX 4070 Ti GPU

When it comes to picking the very best aftermarket RTX 4070 Ti graphics card, you won't be disappointed with any of our recommendations here. They all boost accordingly and have the same Nvidia GPU at their heart, meaning the differences in performance largely boil down to the cooler and other design elements, allowing you to get as much out of the card as possible. The MSRP for the RTX 4070 Ti is $800, though one can always expect to pay more for aftermarket GPUs from Nvidia partners.

The MSI RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio 12G is our go-to choice for the RTX 4070 Ti. It strikes a good balance between design, functionality, and performance. Whilst not the cheapest, nor the fastest RTC 4070 Ti out there, it's a good middle ground against all the other RTX 4070 Ti cards. For those who want to save as much as possible on an RTX 4070 Ti GPU, we'd recommend considering the excellent Asus TUF Gaming RTX 4070 Ti OC with its slightly more affordable price tag. Wondering what the difference is between the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 vs. RTX 4070 Ti? Our in-depth comparison will lend a hand by showing all the notable differences (and similarities) between the two graphics cards.