The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super is a powerful graphics card for those who want to max out their games at 1440p or delve into some 4K experiences. It's not cheap, but I've compiled a list of some of my favorite aftermarket GPUs. I've always recommended buying the most expensive GPU you can afford to avoid upgrading sooner and the RTX 4070 Ti Super has more cores, an increased frame bugger, and a 256-bit memory bus compared to the RTX 4070 Ti, so it should run notably faster. If you're building a capable gaming system and need a new graphics card, any of the following from my shortlist would make for a killer PC.

My favorite Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super GPUs

Asus TUF Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super OC Best Overall My favorite RTX 4070 Ti Super The Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super OC is one of the company's more basic designed GPUs, focusing on providing decent performance at a lower price than ROG Strix counterparts. Although this GPU won't win any performance awards, it's still a good pick for 1440p gaming. Pros Good value for a high-end 1440p GPU

Excellent thermal solution for low temperatures

Simple industrial design with subtle RGB lighting Cons Larger size due to the shroud and three fans

Not the fastest RTX 4070 Ti Super $850 at Amazon $850 at Newegg

Choosing the best overall Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super isn't as simple as picking the best-performing GPU and calling it a day. Not everyone has deep pockets for the flagship RTX 4070 Ti Super, which is where my top recommendation comes in. The Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super OC ticks all the important boxes. It has great 1440p performance, is priced reasonably well compared to other RTX 4070 Ti Super GPUs, and has a striking industrial design.

This may be one of the more affordable RTX 4070 Ti Super GPUs, but it still has a tri-fan cooling solution for maximum performance without thermal throttling and causing a racket in the PC case. This gaming GPU will be able to hit a maximum boost clock speed of 2.67 GHz. This makes the Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super OC an ideal pick for a gaming PC with a powerful processor. Asus went all out when designing its TUF gaming cards and you'll only find high-quality capacitors and Axial-tech fans here.

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Trinity Black Edition Best budget Affordable, powerful 1440p gaming Zotac's Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Trinity Black Edition is a fancy GPU with a stunning unique design. As well as looking the part, this card will happily play all your favorite games at 1440p without breaking a sweat. It's also relatively affordable for an RTX 4070 Ti Super. Pros Excellent value compared to other RTX 4070 Ti Supers

Unique design and subtle lighting

Excellent cooling solution Cons Not as fast as other GPUs from this family $800 at Amazon $800 at Newegg

The Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Trinity Black Edition is a gorgeous GPU in that it doesn't resemble a black slab of plastic like most other modern graphics cards. Not only does this GPU look unique, but it's also somewhat affordable (at least compared to other RTX 4070 Super Ti GPUs) and happens to run most PC games without problems at 1440p. With a boost clock speed of 2,610 MHz, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Trinity Black Edition from Zotac won't be as potent as some other (more expensive) RTX 4070 Ti Super GPUs, but there's not a lot in it for most players.

Like other advanced graphics card, this GPU has a tri-fan cooling solution to help it sustain high clock speeds at lower temperatures and fan speeds to prevent too much noise leaking from the PC. The best part is the price, which matched the launch MSRP of the RTX 4070 Ti Super.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Eagle OC Alternate best budget Another great GPU buy for those on a tighter budget Gigabyte's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Eagle OC may not be the flashiest GPU around, nor does it offer the fastest clock speeds, but what this GPU does have is a good price tag and a subtle design. The three-fan cooling configuration even allows the card to run quieter and cooler, so you can focus on your favorite PC games. Pros Good value compared to other RTX 4070 Ti Supers

Sutble clean design with lighting effects

Solid performance and thermals Cons Not the most powerful RTX 4070 Ti Super $830 at Amazon $830 at Newegg

The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Eagle OC should be on the shortlist of those seeking the best value RTX 4070 Ti Super. This is a well-designed and well-priced GPU with effective cooling and solid performance at 1440p. If you're not after a flashy GPU with countless RGB LEDs, this RTX 4070 Ti Super may be just what you're looking for. The clean aesthetic is mirrored by its performance. Gigabyte didn't do anything special with this graphics card. It simply does everything Nvidia designed the RTX 4070 Ti Super to do without going the extra mile.

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super OC Best performance Get the most from your RTX 4070 Ti Super The Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super OC is one of the more powerful GPUs from this family of cards and offers an incredible gaming experience. At 1440p, this GPU will power through just about anything you can throw at it with a beefy cooling solution to keep thermals in check. It's expensive but well worth it. Pros Impressive performance for 1440p gaming

Can handle some lighter 4K gaming Cons Expensive $950 at Amazon $950 at Newegg

Nvidia's RTX 4070 Ti Super can be pushed hard for maximum performance and that's precisely what Asus achieved with its ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super OC. This thing can boost up to 2,700 MHz in OC mode, which is easily achieved without burning a hole inside your PC, thanks to the beefy tri-fan setup. Asus claims its Axial-tech allows for 31% more airflow and it certainly shows as this GPU is more than capable of running at higher speeds without sending temperatures sky-high.

16GB of GDDR6X VRAM is at hand to store all the necessary data and this is more than good enough for 1440p gaming. 4K gaming is possible so long as your expectations remain in check and a few in-game settings are turned down to achieve a stable frame rate. This is my pick for the best-performing RTX 4070 Ti Super.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Gaming OC Best value Get the best bang for your buck The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Gaming OC is a gorgeous graphics card with unique lighting effects on the fans and a sleek design. There's also the performance, which is impressive thanks to a 2,655 MHz boost clock speed, and a tri-fan setup for stable temperatures under load. $850 at Amazon $850 at Newegg

The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Gaming OC is a reliable workhorse from the RTX 4070 Ti family. With 16GB of GDDR6X RAM to work with, there's plenty of performance on tap for 1440p gaming. The company uses its WINDFORCE cooling system, consisting of three high-performance fans to help keep temperatures low under heavier loads. Then there's the dual BIOS support, which is great for manually overclocking the GPU. Finally, the RGB Fusion lighting effects will look great when used with a horizontal GPU bracket, showcasing some color through the fan blades.

Install this GPU with one of the best gaming CPUs and you'll have a powerful system with scope for future upgrades.

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Ventus 3X Alternate best value Another good GPU to buy to make the most of your money The MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Ventus 3x is one of the best 1440p graphics cards you can buy now. It slots right between the RTX 4070 Super and the RTX 4080 Super and is a great option for those who are looking to upgrade to 1440p or dip their toes in the world of 4K gaming. This particular variant of the RTX 4070 Ti Super, however, doesn't live up to Nvidia's performance claims. Pros Dual-BIOS support for overclocking

Great value and performance

Tri-fan design for maximum cooling Cons Larger size restricts case support $830 at Newegg

MSI makes some excellent graphics cards and the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Ventus 3X is a great GPU for gaming at 1440p. Let's run through a few things, starting with the 16 GB of GDDR6X VRAM. Just like all other RTX 4070 Ti Super cards, this MSI GPU has access to more than enough memory for running the latest games at QHD. There's also the clean design and three TORX fans that can stop at lower temperatures. Running a less demanding game? You won't even know your Zotac GPU is running.

With a boost clock speed of 2,685 MHz, the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Ventus 3X is a great match for a capable gaming system and one of the best gaming monitors.

How to choose the best RTX 4070 Ti Super

Picking the best Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super depends entirely on your budget. Nvidia may have an MSRP for the GPU, but it's entirely down to partners to set their prices for the various models released. This does help keep costs down, as competition is rife, but the price of graphics cards has skyrocketed over recent years. All the options in this list of recommendations cost between MSRP and $950. The more costly the GPU, the better the cooling, performance, and thermals will be.

If I had to pick one of the available RTX 40970 Ti Super graphics cards, it would be the Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super OC. This is a solid balance between price and performance, allowing you to crack on with some excellent gaming at 1440p without spending too much. It's more than $100 cheaper than the ROG Strix and may not have a striking design, but you won't be disappointed once your favorite game is fired up. The ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Trinity Black Edition is the most budget-friendly card from the collection if you want to save the most.