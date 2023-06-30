The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 is a powerful graphics card that's capable of smooth 4K gameplay. However, not all RTX 4080 GPUs are created equal, so we've rounded up our recommended choices should you be in the market for this GPU specifically. Here are our picks for the best graphics cards with the RTX 4080.

Our favorite RTX 4080 graphics cards for 2023

Source: Asus Asus TUF Gaming Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Best Overall A TUF graphics card with serious performance $1220 $1400 Save $180 This is a variant of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 with RGB lighting the triple-fan cooling. The Asus TUF Gaming RTX 4080 is a solid-built GPU that offers no-nonsense gaming. Brand Asus Cooling Method Air-cooled vapor chamber GPU Speed 2,205 MHz Interface PCIe 4.0 Memory 16 GB GDDR6X Power 320 W Boost Speed 2,625 MHz CUDA Cores 9,728 Pros Solid build quality

Better value than most

Simple design that can fit into most builds Cons Not the fastest RTX 4080 $1220 at Amazon $1300 at Best Buy $1220 at Newegg

The Asus TUF Gaming RTX 4080 is a solid graphics card and one of the better value choices available. Asus makes a few RTX 4080 cards, but we'd recommend this one as the go-to for most gamers who seek a good-value card that can handle 4K gaming. The GPU has three fans and offers a maximum boost of 2,625 MHz, up from the base speed of 2,595 MHz. Being a 3.65-slot GPU (effectively a 4-slot) means you will need to double-check that your PC case is able to fit such a large card.

It's not the best-looking GPU design out there, but it's not meant to be. TUF hardware from Asus removes all the flashy RGB lighting and instead provides an industrial look and feel with a focus on performance. Compared to other RTX 4080 GPUs available, this is one of the best aftermarket options.

Source: MSI MSI Gaming X Trio GeForce RTX 4080 Best Alternative A fantastic second choice for an RTX 4080 $1228 $1325 Save $97 This is a triple-fan-cooled Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 from MSI with RGB lighting. It's capable of boosting fairly high considering it's not using a vapor chamber, making it a good value choice. Brand MSI Cooling Method Air-cooled GPU Speed 2,205 MHz Interface PCIe 4.0 Memory 16 GB GDDR6X Power 320 W Boost Speed 2,610 MHz CUDA Cores 9,728 Pros Dual BIOS support

Better value

RGB lighting Cons Not the fastest RTX 4080

Lacks more advanced cooling $1228 at Amazon $1310 at Best Buy $1232 at Newegg

This MSI RTX 4080 graphics card is a very capable 4K gaming machine. It may not have a fancy vapor chamber cooling design like other RTX 4080 cards, but it's still more than happy running at boost clock speeds without issues regarding thermals. Just be sure not to push it too hard else you'll hit its thermal headroom. Still, there's dual BIOS support which is handy for playing around with settings to get the absolute most out of this RTX 4080.

Source: Zotac ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Best Budget Save money on an RTX 4080 $1150 $1300 Save $150 Zotac offers the GeForce RTX 4080 Trinity OC as an affordable entry into smooth 4K gaming. It not only looks amazing, but it also offers incredible levels of performance. Brand Zotac Stream Processors 9,728 Base Clock Speed 2,205 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2,520 MHz Memory Capacity 16 GB GDDR6X Power Draw 320 W Cooling Air-cooled vapor chamber Pros Most affordable

Unique design

RGB lighting Cons Not the fastest RTX 4080

Quite heavy $1150 at Amazon $1150 at Newegg

If you want to save some money, we'd recommend checking out the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 Trinity OC. This is one outwardly graphics card with a truly unique design. Just like other RTX 4080 GPUs available, this is a sizable GPU and as such requires a PC case that can take a 3.5-slot card. The RGB lighting looks amazing and will look the part in most cases, whether the GPU is installed vertically or horizontally.

Zotac understands just how heavy this graphics card is and as such includes a support bracket with the RTX 4080. Even though you won't find Zotac's more advanced cooling solution on this GPU, you shouldn't encounter any problems relating to thermals.

Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 4080 Xtreme Waterforce Best Performance Excellent performance through water cooling $1350 $1450 Save $100 Gigabyte offers a high-end water-cooled variant of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 with a 360mm radiator, which will be an absolute monster in 4K gaming. Utilizing a 360mm radiator and an extensive water block across all the important components, you'll be able to push this GPU hard for much longer. Brand Gigabyte Cooling Method Closed water loop GPU Speed 2,205 MHz Interface PCIe 4.0 Memory 16 GB GDDR6X Power 320 W Boost Speed 2,565 MHz CUDA Cores 9,728 Pros Integrated water cooling

Unmatched performance and overclocking Cons Expensive $1350 at Amazon $1350 at Newegg

What's better than air cooling? Why, water cooling, of course! The Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 4080 Xtreme Waterforce is a very powerful RTX 4080 GPU and can be pushed considerably further than other recommendations in this guide. This is largely down to the 360mm radiator attached to the graphics card through tubing with the entire closed loop filled with liquid. A pump pushes this through the loop and across the GPU chip and other important components on the PCB.

Having a more effective cooling method at hand allows the card to run harder for longer. It's also possible to run some serious overclock settings on this thing before reaching its thermal capacity. This Gigabyte GPU is expensive but is well worth it for those who want one of the best RTX 4080 cards.

Source: Asus Asus ROG Strix Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Best Performance Alternative Another high-performance RTX 4080 $1400 $1650 Save $250 A high-end version of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 with triple-fan air cooling and a vapor chamber for max performance. Brand Asus Cooling Method Air-cooled vapor chamber GPU Speed 2,205 MHz Interface PCIe 4.0 Memory 16 GB GDDR6X Power 320 W Boost Speed 2,655 MHz CUDA Cores 9728 Pros Excellent performance

Great cooling Cons Expensive

Air-cooled only $1400 at Amazon $1450 at Best Buy $1399 at Newegg

The Asus ROG Strix Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 is another high-performance choice for an aftermarket RTX 4080. Using an air-cooled vapor chamber, this card won't be able to push as hard as the water-cooled Gigabyte RTX 4080, but it's more than capable of beating many other cards out there thanks to its powerful tri-fan setup and beefy heatsink. Using excellent Asus BIOS and software, this RTX 4080 is a worthy addition to any gaming PC build, so long as your budget can stretch a little.

Choosing the best RTX 4080 GPU

Of all the RTX 4080 GPUs available, including Nvidia's own Founders Edition, we'd recommend the Asus TUF Gaming Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080. It's not the most powerful, but it's also not the most expensive, striking a good balance between the two. Asus design language for TUF hardware is also great as it removes much of the excess "gamer" elements such as obnoxious RGB lighting. Performance is excellent, especially at 1440p and 4K resolutions, and utilizing a vapor chamber for cooling enables the card to boost high and remain there.

Should you wish to save a little money in the process, we'd recommend considering the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 Trinity OC. RTX 4080 GPUs often fluctuate in pricing and at the time of writing, this happens to be one of the most affordable cards available. If you're considering the RTX 4080 over the RTX 4070, we compared the two cards to see which is the best GPU.