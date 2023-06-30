The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 is a powerful graphics card that's capable of smooth 4K gameplay. However, not all RTX 4080 GPUs are created equal, so we've rounded up our recommended choices should you be in the market for this GPU specifically. Here are our picks for the best graphics cards with the RTX 4080.
- Source: Asus
Asus TUF Gaming Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080Best Overall
- Source: MSI
MSI Gaming X Trio GeForce RTX 4080Best Alternative
- Source: Zotac
ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4080 16GBBest Budget
Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 4080 Xtreme WaterforceBest Performance
- Source: Asus
Asus ROG Strix Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080Best Performance Alternative
Our favorite RTX 4080 graphics cards for 2023
Asus TUF Gaming Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080
A TUF graphics card with serious performance
This is a variant of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 with RGB lighting the triple-fan cooling. The Asus TUF Gaming RTX 4080 is a solid-built GPU that offers no-nonsense gaming.
- Brand
- Asus
- Cooling Method
- Air-cooled vapor chamber
- GPU Speed
- 2,205 MHz
- Interface
- PCIe 4.0
- Memory
- 16 GB GDDR6X
- Power
- 320 W
- Boost Speed
- 2,625 MHz
- CUDA Cores
- 9,728
- Solid build quality
- Better value than most
- Simple design that can fit into most builds
- Not the fastest RTX 4080
The Asus TUF Gaming RTX 4080 is a solid graphics card and one of the better value choices available. Asus makes a few RTX 4080 cards, but we'd recommend this one as the go-to for most gamers who seek a good-value card that can handle 4K gaming. The GPU has three fans and offers a maximum boost of 2,625 MHz, up from the base speed of 2,595 MHz. Being a 3.65-slot GPU (effectively a 4-slot) means you will need to double-check that your PC case is able to fit such a large card.
It's not the best-looking GPU design out there, but it's not meant to be. TUF hardware from Asus removes all the flashy RGB lighting and instead provides an industrial look and feel with a focus on performance. Compared to other RTX 4080 GPUs available, this is one of the best aftermarket options.
MSI Gaming X Trio GeForce RTX 4080
A fantastic second choice for an RTX 4080
This is a triple-fan-cooled Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 from MSI with RGB lighting. It's capable of boosting fairly high considering it's not using a vapor chamber, making it a good value choice.
- Brand
- MSI
- Cooling Method
- Air-cooled
- GPU Speed
- 2,205 MHz
- Interface
- PCIe 4.0
- Memory
- 16 GB GDDR6X
- Power
- 320 W
- Boost Speed
- 2,610 MHz
- CUDA Cores
- 9,728
- Dual BIOS support
- Better value
- RGB lighting
- Not the fastest RTX 4080
- Lacks more advanced cooling
This MSI RTX 4080 graphics card is a very capable 4K gaming machine. It may not have a fancy vapor chamber cooling design like other RTX 4080 cards, but it's still more than happy running at boost clock speeds without issues regarding thermals. Just be sure not to push it too hard else you'll hit its thermal headroom. Still, there's dual BIOS support which is handy for playing around with settings to get the absolute most out of this RTX 4080.
ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4080 16GB
Save money on an RTX 4080
Zotac offers the GeForce RTX 4080 Trinity OC as an affordable entry into smooth 4K gaming. It not only looks amazing, but it also offers incredible levels of performance.
- Brand
- Zotac
- Stream Processors
- 9,728
- Base Clock Speed
- 2,205 MHz
- Boost Clock Speed
- 2,520 MHz
- Memory Capacity
- 16 GB GDDR6X
- Power Draw
- 320 W
- Cooling
- Air-cooled vapor chamber
- Most affordable
- Unique design
- RGB lighting
- Not the fastest RTX 4080
- Quite heavy
If you want to save some money, we'd recommend checking out the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 Trinity OC. This is one outwardly graphics card with a truly unique design. Just like other RTX 4080 GPUs available, this is a sizable GPU and as such requires a PC case that can take a 3.5-slot card. The RGB lighting looks amazing and will look the part in most cases, whether the GPU is installed vertically or horizontally.
Zotac understands just how heavy this graphics card is and as such includes a support bracket with the RTX 4080. Even though you won't find Zotac's more advanced cooling solution on this GPU, you shouldn't encounter any problems relating to thermals.
Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 4080 Xtreme Waterforce
Excellent performance through water cooling
Gigabyte offers a high-end water-cooled variant of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 with a 360mm radiator, which will be an absolute monster in 4K gaming. Utilizing a 360mm radiator and an extensive water block across all the important components, you'll be able to push this GPU hard for much longer.
- Brand
- Gigabyte
- Cooling Method
- Closed water loop
- GPU Speed
- 2,205 MHz
- Interface
- PCIe 4.0
- Memory
- 16 GB GDDR6X
- Power
- 320 W
- Boost Speed
- 2,565 MHz
- CUDA Cores
- 9,728
- Integrated water cooling
- Unmatched performance and overclocking
- Expensive
What's better than air cooling? Why, water cooling, of course! The Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 4080 Xtreme Waterforce is a very powerful RTX 4080 GPU and can be pushed considerably further than other recommendations in this guide. This is largely down to the 360mm radiator attached to the graphics card through tubing with the entire closed loop filled with liquid. A pump pushes this through the loop and across the GPU chip and other important components on the PCB.
Having a more effective cooling method at hand allows the card to run harder for longer. It's also possible to run some serious overclock settings on this thing before reaching its thermal capacity. This Gigabyte GPU is expensive but is well worth it for those who want one of the best RTX 4080 cards.
Asus ROG Strix Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080
Another high-performance RTX 4080
A high-end version of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 with triple-fan air cooling and a vapor chamber for max performance.
- Brand
- Asus
- Cooling Method
- Air-cooled vapor chamber
- GPU Speed
- 2,205 MHz
- Interface
- PCIe 4.0
- Memory
- 16 GB GDDR6X
- Power
- 320 W
- Boost Speed
- 2,655 MHz
- CUDA Cores
- 9728
- Excellent performance
- Great cooling
- Expensive
- Air-cooled only
The Asus ROG Strix Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 is another high-performance choice for an aftermarket RTX 4080. Using an air-cooled vapor chamber, this card won't be able to push as hard as the water-cooled Gigabyte RTX 4080, but it's more than capable of beating many other cards out there thanks to its powerful tri-fan setup and beefy heatsink. Using excellent Asus BIOS and software, this RTX 4080 is a worthy addition to any gaming PC build, so long as your budget can stretch a little.
Choosing the best RTX 4080 GPU
Of all the RTX 4080 GPUs available, including Nvidia's own Founders Edition, we'd recommend the Asus TUF Gaming Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080. It's not the most powerful, but it's also not the most expensive, striking a good balance between the two. Asus design language for TUF hardware is also great as it removes much of the excess "gamer" elements such as obnoxious RGB lighting. Performance is excellent, especially at 1440p and 4K resolutions, and utilizing a vapor chamber for cooling enables the card to boost high and remain there.
Should you wish to save a little money in the process, we'd recommend considering the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 Trinity OC. RTX 4080 GPUs often fluctuate in pricing and at the time of writing, this happens to be one of the most affordable cards available. If you're considering the RTX 4080 over the RTX 4070, we compared the two cards to see which is the best GPU.
Asus TUF Gaming Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080
This is our favorite RTX 4080
This is a variant of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 with RGB lighting the triple-fan cooling. The Asus TUF Gaming RTX 4080 is a solid-built GPU that offers no-nonsense gaming.