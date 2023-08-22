The best gaming laptops can now rival desktops, allowing you to take incredible PC performance with you practically everywhere you go. This is especially true when the laptop is running Nvidia's RTX 4080 Laptop graphics card and modern Intel or AMD processors. You'll be able to enjoy even the most recent and demanding games, all on a display that's geared for a high-end experience. There are also laptops made more for creative and design tasks with the high-end GPU, giving professionals more portable options.

Finding the perfect laptop can be tough, especially when there are so many brands and models vying for your attention. That's why we've collected a bunch of the best laptops that we've personally checked out at XDA, all sporting a Nvidia RTX 4080 Laptop GPU and other features that might attract a certain audience. They're not quite as powerful as the best RTX 4090 laptops, but they're generally available at a more affordable price and will land you the same great features. Here are the best RTX 4080 laptops around right now.

Our picks for the best RTX 4080 laptops in 2023

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 Editor's Choice The perfect PC for a lot of people $1950 $2300 Save $350 Lenovo's Legion Pro 7i (Gen 8) is one of our favorite gaming laptops, and it can be configured with a Nvidia RTX 4080 Laptop GPU. It doesn't throttle, it's built to a high standard, and there are plenty of configuration options available beyond the GPU. Pros Fantastic performance with up to an RTX 4080 GPU

Premium design and build quality

Tall 16:10 display geared for gaming

Plenty of customizable RGB Cons Heavy and relatively expensive

Display could be brighter $1950 at Lenovo $2750 at B&H $2686 at Amazon

Lenovo's Legion Pro 7i (Gen 8) for 2023 gets almost everything right, resulting in a powerful laptop that can crush modern games in style. It's equipped with a 13th-gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor (CPU), NVIDIA RTX 4080 or RTX 4090 Laptop graphics card (GPU), up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD) storage space.

We tested a model with RTX 4080 in our Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (Gen 8) review, with Computing Section Editor Joāo Carrasqueira calling it "an incredibly fast machine". Performance is controlled by an AI engine, which keeps the system from overheating and throttling even under full load. We saw Apex Legends hit 192 FPS at max settings, which is perfect for the 16-inch display with 240Hz refresh rate and 2560x1600 (QHD+) resolution. The screen could be better equipped to deal with glare, but otherwise it offers perfect sRGB color reproduction and the right specs for high-end gaming.

The laptop saw a slight redesign for this generation. It now has rounded corners for a more modern look, its aluminum build is truly sturdy, and there's a ton of customizable RGB lighting to mess around with. It's on the heavy side due to all of the features and performance hardware, but it's worth it for the power.

Lenovo's pricing often fluctuates greatly, so waiting for a sale is always recommended. Lenovo isn't shy about offering huge discounts on its gaming laptops, and you can regularly expect to save hundreds. Our collection of the best laptop deals will often feature these laptops, with plenty of other great models to peruse. And be sure to have a look at more of the best Lenovo laptops if this isn't quite what you need.

Source: HP HP Omen 16 (2023) Best Value Save some money HP's Omen 16 for 2023 saw a slight chassis redesign that brings better cooling and a new port arrangement. It's powerful, it looks great, and it has a sizzling 240Hz QHD display. Grab it with an RTX 4080 Laptop GPU and Intel's 13th-gen HX-series CPUs. Pros Steady high-end performance without throttling

Per-key RGB keyboard lighting and sleek design

High-end 240Hz QHD+ display Cons Screen has a 16:9 aspect ratio

Chassis is a fingerprint magnet

2023 model loses the SD card reader $1500 at HP (Intel HX-series)

HP offers a wide range of configurations for its Omen 16 (2023), and those who might want something a bit less powerful than the RTX 4080 will have options. However, we're only focused on the big performance in this collection. You can get a 13th-gen Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU with a NVIDIA RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, as well as 16GB or 32GB of DDR5-4800MHz RAM, FHD or QHD display, and 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage. The least you'll spend on an RTX 4080 model is about $2,360 at the time of writing, though that price does fluctuate and there are frequent sales events to help lower the cost.

There are two displays with 16:9 aspect ratio on offer, but considering there's only a $40 difference between 1920x1080 and 2560x1440, we recommend going with the higher resolution. The RTX 4080 running at a maximum 145W TGP can handle 1440p, and the boosted 240Hz refresh rate will come in handy during competitive play. In my HP Omen 16 (2023) review, I noted that "your favorite titles are going to look full and colorful, and you'll have no issue with standard productivity work."

The HP Omen 16 (2023) saw a fairly major design revamp compared to its predecessor. The latest model now has a rear port trunk that holds the bulk of the I/O, allowing you to keep cables out of the way when the laptop is on a desk. HP also upped the webcam's resolution from 720p to 1080p for a better experience while streaming or video conferencing. The laptop's impressive performance hardware is treated to a better cooling system with more exhaust venting and new fans, and I saw absolutely no throttling while putting the laptop through a lenghty stress test.

You will have to live with some shortcomings — like the removal of an SD card reader and the screen's 16:9 aspect ratio — but you can expect to pay less and still get a great gaming laptop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080. Don't hesitate to browse more of the best HP laptops if this one doesn't quite do it for you.

Razer Blade 18 Premium Pick Huge screen, huge power The Blade 18 for 2023 is a monster gaming laptop that's also cut out for specialized work. It's relatively thin and lightweight (at least for an 18-inch device), it has modern performance hardware including 13th-gen Intel Core CPUs and an RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, and the 18-inch display has a QHD+ resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. Pros Dazzling 18-inch display with QHD+ resolution

Tons of ports and Wi-Fi 6E

Six speakers in an aluminum chassis

Outstanding performance Cons Extremely expensive

Weighs nearly seven pounds $3800 at Amazon $3800 at Best Buy $3800 at B&H

Razer's Blade 18 is a fresh release for this year that really pushes the definition of "laptop". It is about 0.86 inches thin, and weighs in at 6.8 pounds. It's not likely something you'll want to take on your next flight, but it can deliver desktop-class performance in a very sleek chassis. Razer offers a 13th-gen Intel Core i9-13950HX CPU with up to an Nvidia RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, 2TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage space, and up to 32GB of DDR5-5600MHz RAM. There's also an i9-13980HX CPU option, though it seems to be less common.

Of course, we're really only worried about the RTX 4080 model. Razer lets the GPU run at up to 175W of power, and it's all kept (relatively cool) with three fans and a huge vapor chamber. Combined with the HX-series Core i9 CPU, you can expect only the best performance. The aluminum chassis helps dispel heat while also looking downright svelte. Top- and bottom-firing speakers, of which there are six in total, produce outstanding audio with no need for a headset. The speakers are joined by a 5MP webcam and an impressive array of ports, including Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, HDMI 2.1, 2.5Gb Ethernet, USB-A, and a UHS-II SD card reader.

Razer Blade 18 and Blade 16

As for the display, its 18-inch size will make you feel like you're sitting at a desktop setup wherever you go. The screen has a 2560x1600 (QHD+) resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 240Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, 100% DCI-P3 color reproduction, and Nvidia G-Sync. It's a display that can handle specialized work anytime you aren't enjoying your favorite games.

Razer also makes a Blade 16 that's available with an RTX 4080 Laptop GPU. It's a bit easier to carry around and costs less, and it's even available with an optional mini-LED display. We went hands-on with these laptops, and you can check out our Blade 16 vs Blade 18 comparison for more information.

Dell XPS 17 (2023) Best for mixed use Best 17-inch laptop on the market $2049 $2449 Save $400 The Dell XPS 17 for 2023 didn't really get a design overhaul, but that's not a bad thing. It's a sleek and professional ultrabook available with up to a 13th-gen Intel Core i9-13900H CPU and Nvidia RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, while the 17-inch display comes in FHD+ and UHD+ flavors. Pros Incredible 17-inch display

Tons of available power

Powerful audio

Full-size SD card reader Cons Battery life could be better

Relatively expensive

Webcam is just 720p $2049 at Dell

In his Dell XPS 17 (2023) review, XDA Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods called it "the best 17-inch laptop on the market". It looks like the rest of the XPS brand — which are a big part of the best Dell laptops — albeit with a larger display, larger chassis, and more powerful performance options. Dell has been refining the XPS 17 since its initial 2020 launch, and we've now arrived at the 2023 refresh with up to a 13th-gen Intel Core i9-13900H CPU, up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and 8TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage space, and up to an Nvidia RTX 4080 Laptop GPU.

The laptop's professional appearance means it can fit in anywhere. The keyboard is comfortable, the touchpad is enormous, and the top-firing speakers flanking the keyboard pump out quality sound. Ports run along the side of the chassis, with four Thunderbolt 4, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an SD card reader making appearances. You'll likely want to pick up a great docking station to expand the TB4 hookups, but I do love the card reader for removable storage.

We tested the XPS 17's display, getting back 100% sRGB, 100% AdobeRGB, and 98% DCI-P3. Those are all stellar results, and professionals who are into content creation shouldn't have any issues with specialized work. Brightness tops out at more than 500 nits, giving you lots of room to combat glare. This is one of the best creator laptops out there, and it should make a great fit for those geared more toward a professional workload.

MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) Best desktop replacement Huge laptop with huge power MSI's monster Titan GT77 HX (2023) is a laptop best used in a more permanent setup. It's not particularly portable, but it is incredible powerful thanks to 13th-gen Intel Core HX-series CPUs and Nvidia's RTX 40-series Laptop GPUs. Pros Gorgeous SteelSeries mechanical keyboard

Incredible performance potential

Huge 4K display with 1,000 nits brightness

Tons of ports Cons Not really designed for portability

16:9 aspect ratio for the display

Very expensive $4300 at Best Buy $4299 at Amazon $4299 at B&H

While the Razer Blade 18 can also easily be considered a desktop replacement, the MSI Titan GT77 HX is more of a sit-and-stay device. It weighs in at about 7.28 pounds (3.3kg) and measures 0.91 inches in thickness. I've personally used this laptop's predecessor, and it's not an easy laptop to carry around with you. That being said, it's much easier than carrying around a full PC tower.

In his MSI Titan GT77 HX review, XDA's PC specialist Rich Edmonds said the laptop is "a portable PC that can easily beat many gaming desktop PCs out there." He was talking about the RTX 4090 model, but it's the same story for the RTX 4080 configuration. The Titan GT77 puts up monster numbers in gaming and productivity benchmarks. The RTX 4080 Laptop GPU can run at up to a 175W TGP, and it's joined by up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage. You might see a bit of thermal throttling here and there, but it won't stand in the way of your overall enjoyment.

Source: XDA-Developers

This laptop doesn't come cheap, and aside from the monster performance there are quite a few high-end perks. The 17.3-inch display has a 3840x2160 (UHD) resolution with mini-LED tech, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR 1000 support, and 100% DCI-P3 color reproduction. It still has a 16:9 aspect ratio, but otherwise you should love every bit of the screen. Ports are plentiful, the camera includes IR for facial recognition, and there's a SteelSeries mechanical keyboard with RGB lighting and Cherry MX switches.

Alienware x16 Best slim pick Lots of power in a thin body $3000 $3250 Save $250 The Alienware x16 is one of the slimmer gaming laptops you'll find, yet it boasts impressive performance from 13th-gen Intel Core H-series CPU and Nvidia RTX 4080 Laptop GPU. The 16-inch display comes in three flavors to suit a number of users, and it's all wrapped up in a stylized chassis. Pros Powerful 13th-gen Intel CPUs and Nvidia GPUs

Compact design compared to other gaming laptops

Awesome display with 240Hz refresh rate

Lots of RGB lighting Cons Expensive compared to laptops with similar specs

Keyboard can sound clanky $1800 at Dell $3000 at Amazon

Dell's Alienware brand has a lot of different models, but one that we recently reviewed and loved is the 16-inch Alienware x16. It's relatively thin and compact compared to other gaming laptops, measuring 0.73 inches in thickness and weighing in at about six pounds (2.7kg). Dell opted for Intel's 13th-gen H-series CPUs instead of the more powerful HX chips, no doubt to reduce heat inside the laptop.

In his Alienware x16 (2023) review, Senior Editor João Carrasqueira remarked that "this laptop proved to me that CPU performance isn't as important as [other] laptops might make it seem." XDA's review unit did have the Nvidia RTX 4080 Laptop GPU inside, and it performed admirably with high frame rates in modern games. There are three displays to choose from, and while all are quite fetching, you'll probably want to step up into a QHD+ resolution for the RTX 4080 GPU. The QHD+ displays are available with a 165Hz or 240Hz display, with either 100% sRGB or DCI-P3 color, 3ms response times, and Nvidia G-Sync.

Dell went all in with rear ports, and there are no hookups on the sides of the laptop. The two USB-C (one with Thunderbolt 4), two USB-A, HDMI, mini DisplayPort, microSD card reader, and 3.5mm audio jack are all housed in a port bank along the back. This keeps cables out of the way, especially when you're working at a desk with other accessories.

The chassis has some customizable RGB ring lighting to go along with the keyboard's per-key lighting, and you can even opt for a mechanical keyboard with CherryMX switches. Above the screen is an FHD webcam with IR support for Windows Hello. This is a relatively expensive laptop, and you can get similar specs and performance elsewhere for less money if you don't care as much about a slim chassis. Dell does host frequent sales, so keep an eye out for discounted models.

Source: Lenovo Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Best workstation Tons of performance potential $2119 $3649 Save $1530 The Lenovo ThinkPad P1 (Gen 6) is the right choice for professionals who need a blend of mobile workstation and premium ThinkPad. It's available with truly potent performance hardware, and it's a delight to use thanks to the many premium features. Pros ThinkPad quality build

Typing is a pleasure

Many different performance options

FHD webcam, lots of ports Cons Very expensive

Won't suit casual users $2119 at Lenovo $2230 at B&H $2900 at Amazon

Lenovo refreshed its ThinkPad P1 workstation for 2023, bringing it to the sixth generation. The laptop is reminiscent of the X1 Carbon, with an optional carbon fiber lid, top-firing speakers, and classic black ThinkPad finish. But while the laptops might look similar, the performance hardware inside is much better geared toward professionals who need extra performance for tasks like designing, editing, and engineering.

It's available with up to a 13th-gen Intel Core i9-13900H CPU, 96GB of RAM, and 4TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage space, as well as Nvidia's RTX Ada or regular GPUs. The RTX 4080 is readily available, though you can go up to an RTX 4090 or RTX 5000 Ada if required. It's all powered by a 90Wh battery with rapid charge support.

The 16-inch display is available in FHD+, QHD+, and UHD+ resolutions to go with the 16:10 aspect ratio. The premium UHD+ screen uses an OLED panel with anti-reflective finish, 100% DCI-P3 color, DisplayHDR 400, Dolby Vision, and excellent contrast. If you go with a lower resolution, the screens use an IPS panel and feature 100% sRGB color.

Source: Best Buy ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Best with AMD CPU Compact gaming laptop $1100 $1430 Save $330 The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 has been on my radar for years as a competent gaming laptop with relatively a compact size. It's packed with high-end features, it has a speedy AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU and RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, and the QHD+ screen is a gorgeous addition to show it all off. Pros Relatively compact design

AMD Ryzen 9 and RTX 4080 inside

Outstanding 14-inch QHD+ display

RGB keyboard, FHD IR webcam Cons Quite expensive

14 inches might be too small for gaming $1800 at Amazon $1100 at Best Buy

The refreshed Asus Zephyrus ROG G14 is a more compact 14-inch gaming laptop that I've been following for years. The current 2023 model continues the trend of portable, with a build that weighs 3.79 pounds (1.72kg) and is about the size of a 13-inch device. The keyboard has a single-zone RGB backlight, with comfortable keys without a cramped feel. Above the display is a 1080p webcam with IR sensor, while audio is handled by four speakers, a smart amp, and Dolby Atmos tuning. Despite its size, the laptop has a great selection of ports including HDMI 2.1, two USB-A, two USB-C (one USB4), and a UHS-II microSD card reader.

Powering the system is an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU with eight cores and a 5.2GHz boost clock, joined by a Nvidia RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. The 76Wh battery isn't as large as you'll find on some bigger gaming laptops, but in most cases you'll want to be plugged in to get the most performance out of the CPU and GPU.

The 14-inch display has a 16:10 aspect ratio and a boosted 2560x1600 (QHD+) resolution to match. It boasts a 165Hz refresh rate to accommodate the RTX 4080, it hits 100% DCI-P3 color coverage, and it has a 3ms response time. G-Sync is included, plus the MUX switch can come in handy when you need to work on lightweight tasks and need the best battery life possible.

Getting you the best laptop with RTX 4080 graphics

Nvidia's RTX 4080 is considered one of the best GPUs on the market today, and its laptop-focused sibling is a top choice for many gamers and creators looking to maximize performance in modern games and other software. Laptops with RTX 4080 GPUs aren't usually considered portable, but they can make great alternatives to a true desktop setups. You might not want to make a habit of toting around most of these laptops (save maybe the Dell XPS 17), but if necessary you'll have a much better time than trying to move your tower and monitor.

Lenovo's Legion Pro 7i (Gen 8) for 2023 is our top choice for laptops with RTX 4080 graphics. It's more geared toward gamers (mostly due to the display's color reproduction), but it has the power to crush modern games and many intensive apps. The modern design results in a chassis with rounded edges and a port bank along the back, plus there's RGB lighting for the keyboard and body.

More importantly, Lenovo's AI engine is onboard to keep the system from overheating even when at its full potential. You might not get the full wattage all the time from the internal hardware, but you'll never see the system throttle itself. Lenovo offers many configuration options, and while shopping you might find a different setup that better suits your needs.

As with most Lenovo products, we recommend waiting for a sale to buy. Lenovo's pricing fluctuates greatly, and spending full price on a Legion laptop will leave you out more money than is really necessary.