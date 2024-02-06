Nvidia launched the GeForce RTX 4080 Super as a stopgap between the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090. It hasn't been the smoothest launch for this new GPU with its performance not being much better than the existing RTX 4080. It has managed to drive down the price of its slightly less capable signaling, but if you are after one of the best Nvidia graphics cards for 4K gaming, I'd recommend considering one of the following RTX 4080 Super GPUs.

My favorite Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super GPUs

Gigabyte RTX 4080 SUPER Gaming OC Best overall The best RTX 4080 Super for gaming at 4K Gigabyte's GeForce RTX 4080 Super OC is a solid GPU for playing all your favorite games at 1440p and 4K. As well as rocking an impressive design with LEDs on the tips of the fan blades, the tri-fan configuration ensures you'll be gaming for hours without issues. Pros Striking design with tasteful RGB lighting

Powerful thermal management with three fans

Great 4K gaming experiences Cons Not much quicker than RTX 4080

Not an affordable GPU $1050 at Amazon $1050 at Newegg

This GeForce RTX 4080 from Gigabyte is a great GPU. It may not be the most affordable choice, but it has an excellent cooling solution, it looks good, and it performs very well in most modern games. With 16GB of GDDR6X VRAM to work with, plenty of high-quality 4K textures can be stored on the GPU before running out of space. The boost speed of 2,595 MHz clock speed is essential in allowing the GPU to stretch its wings and perform well under heavier loads.

PNY GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16GB Verto OC Best budget PNY's RTX 4080 Super is one of the most affordable PNY's GeForce RTX 4080 Super Verto OC is a more affordable RTX 4080 Super GPU with similar performance to other cards of its caliber. Because it's "affordable," you won't find any RGB lighting or fancy design elements. It's a basic card with all the important performance figures. Pros Powerful 4K gaming performance

Better value than other RTX 4080 Super cards

Great thermal performance with three fans Cons Limited overclocking support

Not that much quicker than RTX 4080 $1000 at Amazon $1000 at Newegg

Powered by Nvidia Ada Lovelace, the PNY GeForce RTX 4080 Super Verto OC has a clock speed of 2,295 MHz and a boost speed of 2,565 MHz. This allows the card to run the latest games at 4K with promising results. 16GB of GDDR6X VRAM helps to power through more intensive workloads and 10,240 CUDA cores provide ample processing power. The three-fan cooler ramps up high to keep temperatures in check, though you may have to deal with additional noise.

ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 4080 SUPER OC Best for gaming This RTX 4080 Super is a workhorse GPU The Asus TUF Gaming RTX 4080 Super OC is a solid 4K graphics card. It doesn't have the flashiest design, nor will it win awards for the best-performing GPU available, but it offers good gaming performance for a mid-range card. 4K is no problem at all. Pros Industrial design with subtle elements and lighting

Excellent 4K gaming performance

Impressive tri-fan cooling solution Cons Not that much quicker than RTX 4080 $1100 at Newegg

Those who seek a solid RTX 4080 Super with little bloat should take a look at the Asus TUF GeForce RTX 4080 Super OC, which has an industrial design and tasteful RGB lighting. This massive shroud also houses three of Asus' Axial-tech fans with a reported 23% more airflow than previous generation blowers. As the RTX 4080 Super can produce considerable heat, this helps the card run cooler for hours. The GPU itself is capable of boosting up to 2,640 MHz for smooth 4K gaming with 16GB of GDDR6X VRAM. This is an excellent gaming graphics card.

ZOTAC RTX 4080 SUPER AMP Extreme AIRO 16G Best design The best-looking RTX 4080 out there Zotac may have received design plans from an alien race due to how otherworldly its latest graphics cards look. They're stunning, but also incredibly fast and great at remaining cool under load. This is a great GPU for playing games at 4K. Pros Striking, unique otherworldly design

Excellent performance at 1440p and 4K Cons Not that much faster than RTX 4080

Pricey choice for gamers, even at 4K $1100 at Amazon $1100 at Newegg

Just like all the other RTX 4080 Super graphics cards in this collection, the Zotac RTX 4080 SUPER AMP Extreme AIRO 16G supports DLSS 3, has all the improvements introduced with the Ada Lovelace architecture, and has excellent ray tracing capabilities. With a boost clock speed of 2,610 MHz, 16GB of GDDR6X VRAM, and Zotac's IceStorm 2.0 cooling solution, the AMP Extreme AIRO is a powerful GPU for 1440p and 4K gaming. It also looks amazing with a flashy design and tasteful RGB lighting.

How to choose the best RTX 4080 Super

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super may not offer the best bang for the buck for gamers and it may not be the GPU we hoped it would be, but the Gigabyte RTX 4080 Super Gaming OC is a great pick if you're set on buying one. It's a good part of the puzzle when creating a powerful gaming rig, especially if you're eyeing a 4K resolution. So long as you're content with paying such a sum of money for a single PC component, this RTX 4080 Super will provide many hours of smiles with your favorite games.

There's not a massive difference between the cheapest and most expensive RTX 4080 Super GPUs, but I would suggest considering the PNY GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16GB Verto OC as one of the more affordable graphics cards. It has similar performance as other RTX 4080 Super GPUs, but manages to keep the cost down with a basic design and a focus on nailing the most important parts. To save even more, take a look at some of the best Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 cards.