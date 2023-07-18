Buying a high-end laptop with a Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics card inside generally means that you're aiming for the best performance possible for gaming or for other intensive tasks like 3D rendering. Nvidia's RTX 4090 laptop GPU won't match the performance of its desktop counterpart due to heat and power constraints, but it will still offer the best mobile power around. If you're interested in taking your gaming PC everywhere and don't want to lag far behind a desktop setup, one of these laptops should be the way to go. I've been sure to specify the RTX 4090's TGP specific to each model to ensure you aren't getting a card that's held back by power constraints.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 Editor's Choice The right mix for most people Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (Gen 8) is our favorite overall gaming laptop, and it happens to be available with up to an RTX 4090 laptop GPU running at a 175W TGP. It also has a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, 16-inch QHD+ display, and your choice of RAM and storage. Pros High-end performance that doesn't overheat

When it comes to the overall best gaming laptops available today, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (Gen 8) for 2023 is our top pick. It's not absolutely perfect, but it's easy to look past the so-so battery life (it is a gaming laptop after all) and lack of 4K display option when confronted with all the great features. The build quality is outstanding, and the design is modern with functionality in mind. It has a load of ports along the back for easy cable management, the camera is set at 1080p, speakers offer quality sound, and there's plenty of customizable RGB lighting.

The 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor (CPU) has the power to rival a desktop setup, and it's joined by up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage split between two drives. Opting for an RTX 4090 laptop GPU brings the price up to about $3,419, but at the time of writing Lenovo has it discounted to $3,065. That makes it one of the better values around while still offering up the most complete package.

In his Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (Gen 8) review, Computing Section Editor João Carrasquiera remarked that "the build quality is fantastic, it's incredibly fast, and the tall display makes it great for tasks beyond gaming." As long as you don't want a built-in 4K display, it should offer the best mix of performance, features, and cost for most people. It's our favorite gaming laptop right now, and thankfully there are many configuration options from which you can choose.

Omen 17 (Intel, 2023) Best Value Many customization options HP went all-out with its Omen 17 gaming laptop, offering up a 13th-gen Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU and Nvidia RTX 4090 laptop GPU running at a 175W TGP. Depending on the final specs and any sale pricing, it's likely that you'll be able to get this laptop for less than $3,000. Pros Relatively affordable RTX 4090 configuration

HP announced updates to its Omen 17 gaming laptop at CES 2023, and the new models have now launched. In usual HP fashion, there are many different pre-built models and plenty of customizable options, but the one that caught our eye has the Nvidia RTX 4090 laptop GPU running at 175W. The GPU is joined by a 13th-gen Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage, and your choice of 165Hz or 240Hz 17.3-inch QHD display.

There's no 4K display option, but you'll still be able to flex your RTX 4090 with the higher refresh rate at 1440p. The wide selection of ports, including HDMI 2.1, makes it easy to connect to a great gaming monitor if you do want a higher resolution. The Omen 17 uses an optical-mechanical keyboard for outstanding gaming performance, and you can opt for four-zone or per-key RGB lighting.

A model with Core i9 CPU and RTX 4090 laptop GPU costs about $2,800 at HP, discounted from $3,150 at the time of writing. That's expensive, but it's more affordable than many of the other laptops in this collection. Looking at Amazon, a Core i7-13700HX model with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD costs about $2,899, which might be the best bet once HP's sale has ended.

Razer Blade 18 Premium Pick Razer's desktop replacement The Blade 18 is the biggest and most powerful gaming laptop from Razer. It's incredibly expensive, but it represents the pinnacle of modern laptop design. It's dripping in high-end features and comes with either a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13950HX or i9-13980HX CPU along with the RTX 4090 running at 175W. Pros The sleekest 18-inch powerhouse around

Two 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPUs with a 175W RTX 4090

Killer 18-inch QHD+ display at 240Hz Cons No 4K display option

Razer's new Blade 18 launched February 8 and has since been tearing up modern games and workflows with its desktop-class performance. Despite the dimensions — the laptop measures just 0.86 inches (21.9mm) thin — Razer allows the RTX 4090 to run at up to a 175W TGP for maximum mobile performance. You can pair the RTX 4090 with either a 13th-gen Intel Core i9-13950HX or i9-13980HX CPU depending on the amount of processing power you need, and of course there are a bunch of RAM and SSD options with more than enough of each to go around.

The 18-inch QHD+ display sits in a chassis that's much closer to what you'd expect from a 16-inch laptop, and its 240Hz refresh rate has plenty of room to handle the RTX 4090's power. Six speakers with three smart amps pump out quality sound even when you aren't wearing a quality gaming headset, and the 5MP camera can be used for streaming. It even has IR capabilities for some extra security.

Per-key RGB lighting for the keyboard is customizable, and overall you get a comfy feel with N-Key rollover for a snappy feel. The touchpad is huge, there are lots of ports, and the black finish can fit in pretty much anywhere. The biggest issue with these laptops is the price. A model with Core i9-13950HX CPU and RTX 4090 starts at about $4,500, while the upgraded Core i9-13980HX models cost closer to $5,000. Have a look at our Razer Blade 16 vs. Razer Blade 18 comparison to see how the smaller model compares.

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 16 Gaming Laptop Mini-LED display 16-inch Nebula QHD display Craving the majesty of a mini-LED display? The Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 brings a gorgeous 240Hz Nebula HDR screen with 240Hz refresh rate and 1,100 nits brightness with 512 local dimming zones. This model features an Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU and RTX 4090 laptop GPU for ultimate power. Pros Mini-LED display is incredible

Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU and RTX 4090 GPU running at 175W

Some of the best laptops with mini-LED display are designed for high-end PC gaming, and that's exactly where the Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 falls into place. The focus here really should be on the 16-inch Nebula HDR mini-LED display. It has a 2560x1600 (QHD+) resolution to match the 16:10 aspect ratio, it hits 100% DCI-P3 color, it has a sizzling 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time, and it has G-Sync baked right in. The mini-LED tech allows for 512 local dimming zones for outstanding color and contrast, with 1,100 nits brightness at peak and VESA DisplayHDR 1000/Dolby Vision HDR compatibility.

It will be tough to go back to a regular display after using mini-LED, but the laptop should last for years thanks to its incredible performance hardware. It packs in a 13th-gen Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU and a Nvidia RTX 4090 laptop GPU running at 175W. Considering it also has 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage, the $3,500 price tag really doesn't look that bad.

Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI 2.1 are on board for modern connectivity, and you get per-key RGB lighting for the keyboard. Keys have a deep 2mm travel for extra comfort. A light bar along the front can also be synced up for extra RGB. There's only a 720p camera here, but there is a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos for quality audio. Overall, this laptop should prove to be quite popular for those who value a great built-in display and RTX 4090 performance without overspending.

MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) Monster power Unreal performance in a big laptop The MSI Titan GT77 HX for 2023 is about as close as you can get to desktop-class performance without stepping into workstation territory. It has a mini-LED display, Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU, RTX 4090 running at 145W, and 128GB of RAM with 4TB of storage space. Pros Incredible performance that goes unthrottled

17.3-inch 4K display with 1,000 nits brightness

Mechanical keyboard, lots of ports Cons Very large

MSI's Titan lineup of laptops is the place to look if you want desktop-grade performance in a chunky device. Its size and weight make it best suited for short trips, nevertheless giving you the ability to move around your home or office while you work or enjoy some intensive games. I fully enjoyed using the older model with 12th-gen Intel Core HX CPUs, and now MSI has refreshed the laptop with a 13th-gen Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU. A model with the CPU, Nvidia RTX 4090 laptop GPU at 175W, 128GB of DDR5 RAM, and 4TB of speedy M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage costs about $5,299 at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H.

The full SteelSeries mechanical keyboard uses Cherry MX switches and features per-key RGB lighting, giving you a desktop feel without having to add any hardware. Connectivity is easy thanks to the wide selection of ports (including Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI 2.1), and there's Wi-Fi 6E for a steady and fast wireless connection.

A 17.3-inch mini-LED display commands your attention, especially with the 4K resolution and 1,008 local dimming zones. It features VESA DisplayHDR 1000 compatibility as well as excellent sRGB and DCI-P3 color accuracy, plus it can hit a 144Hz refresh rate to maximize smoothness. The laptop gets warm when running, but its size allows for a strong cooling system to keep it in check.

Senior Editor Rich Edmonds called this laptop "absolutely bonkers" in his MSI Titan GT77 review, further stating that "this is about as good as you can get in terms of laptop performance without going into workstation territory." It's extremely expensive, but those with deep pockets who want to set themselves up well for the foreseeable future should love this configuration.

Alienware x16 Slim design Sleek looks with lots of power The Alienware x16 has a standout style with plenty of RGB lighting and a relatively thin design. Its 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HK CPU can be paired with an RTX 4090 laptop GPU running at 175W. Choose from 16-inch QHD+ displays with 165Hz or 240Hz refresh rate, and enjoy the optional CherryMX mechanical keyboard. Pros Sleek design with unique cues

Killer 16-inch QHD+ display at 240Hz

Stellar performance and lots of config options Cons No 4K display option

Dell's Alienware brand has always stood out to me thanks to its unique design cues, and the Alienware x16 is no exception. The rounded back edge offers some exhaust venting and a port bank, surrounded by a customizable RGB lighting ring. A honeycomb grille lives between the keyboard and display, the black interior offsets the exterior quite nicely, and the touchpad can even light up with RGB. Dell has gone with a low-profile keyboard using CherryMX switches for that mechanical feel and performance. A 1080p webcam lives above the display for quality video streaming, and there's even an IR sensor for Windows Hello.

The laptop measures just 0.73 inches (18.57mm) thin, making it one of the thinner RTX 4090 gaming laptops out there today. The GPU can still hit the maximum 175W TGP, though you'll have to settle for a non-HX Intel processor. Dell offers the 13th-gen Intel Core i9-13900HK CPU to go with the RTX 4090, no doubt saving some of the power and cooling that would normally be used on the HX chip to keep the GPU running smoothly. This hardware is paired with 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 4TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage.

In our Alienware x16 review, Computing Section Editor João Carrasqueira has this to say on the matter: "Real-life performance for gaming won't suffer that much from having an H-series processor compared to an HX-series model, at least if the games you're playing aren't particularly CPU-intensive. Most games tend to focus on the GPU, and in that aspect, the Alienware x16 delivers".

The 16-inch display comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio and boosted 2560x1600 (QHD+) resolution. You can choose a 165Hz or 240Hz refresh rate, with the former offering 100% sRGB coverage and the latter offering 100% DCI-P3 coverage. Either way, you're getting a gorgeous screen that can keep up with the monster performance hardware inside.

Asus ROG Strix Scar (G733P) AMD Ryzen power For fans of Team Red Love AMD? The ROG Strix Scar 17 from Asus features a blistering Ryzen 9 7945HX CPU paired up with a Nvidia RTX 4090 laptop GPU running at 175W. The 17.3-inch display has a QHD resolution with 100% DCI-P3 color, and the aluminum chassis has plenty of customizable RGB for extra style. Pros Exceptional gaming and non-gaming performance

Gorgeous 17-inch display

Slick design with lots of RGB Cons Very expensive

Those who want to stick with an AMD Ryzen processor while still harnessing the power of a Nvidia RTX 4090 laptop GPU should check out the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 (G733P). The sleek laptop has a stylized gamer design with plenty of customizable RGB lighting and a black finish, measuring 0.9 inches (23.3mm) thin and weighing about 6.4 pounds (2.9kg). The aluminum chassis is durable and feels premium each time you pick it up.

It has enough room inside to keep the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX CPU and Nvidia RTX 4090 laptop GPU (running at up to 175W) cool, and indeed you should see minimal throttling even when pushing the system. In our Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 review, Senior Editor Rich Edmonds remarked: "When opening the laptop, it's clear to see how Asus managed to achieve this feat. The central vapor chamber is huge, flanked by two larger fans. Productivity and gaming on the most powerful platform from AMD and Nvidia is an absolute blast."

The 17.3-inch display provides plenty of real estate for multitasking, and you'll of course get a clear view of your favorite games. Its QHD resolution is matched by a 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time, with Dolby Vision HDR support and 100% DCI-P3 color. That's a great pairing for this level of hardware, though you'll have to look elsewhere if you were hoping for 4K.

Getting the best RTX 4090 laptop for you

Any of the laptops that I've listed above come with an option for the mighty Nvidia RTX 4090 laptop GPU, capable of delivering the best gaming performance possible before stepping into a desktop setup. Many of these laptops will in fact rival and even best some of the most popular pre-built gaming desktop PCs when it comes to raw power, and of course you get a built-in display and many other extra features that make your life with the laptop as easy as possible. None of these laptops are affordable, but that shouldn't come as a surprise.

These are all great laptops, but you're likely only searching for one. In that case, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (Gen 8) is our top choice. It's our favorite overall gaming laptop right now, and it just so happens to be configurable with up to a Nvidia RTX 4090 laptop GPU running at the full 175W potential. The build quality and design and outstanding, there are many configuration options, and the QHD display is a beauty (even if it doesn't have the same pixel density as 4K). At the time of writing you can find an RTX 4090 model for about $3,065, but Lenovo's pricing often fluctuates.

If you're searching for the best value around, I'd suggest checking out the HP Omen 17. It's a few hundred dollars cheaper than the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (especially when it's enjoying one of HP's frequent discounts) and comes with Core i9-13900HX or Core i7-13700HX CPUs to pair up with the RTX 4090 laptop GPU.