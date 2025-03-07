The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti isn't a graphics card we typically recommend purchasing with AMD's RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT now out in the wild. But should you have $600 to spend and want an Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series GPU for DLSS and Nvidia's frame generation technology, I've rounded up some of the better RTX 5070 GPUs for you to install inside a gaming PC. Although the launch was met with a mixed response at best, it's still a compelling GPU for 1440p gaming.

5 Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5070

The Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5070 is priced at MSRP, which is refreshing for those seeking for some deal. Whether you can buy one at the $549 asking price is a different matter altogether. Inside this Blackwell-powered GPU are all the same gubbins found in all RTX 5070 cards with the latest generation Nvidia cores and support for DLSS 4. A great part of this GPU is its SFF-ready form factor, allowing you to install it inside just about any PC case on the market.

Three Axial-tech fans with dual-ball bearings are present to keep the GPU running cool, although they are slightly smaller to help with the overall dimensions and support for SFF cases. The 2.5-slot design should maximize compatibility without sacrificing performance and thermal headroom. And if you're not using the GPU for much, the fans will power down, and the entire thing will run at 0dB. The dual BIOS switch is neat for switching between quiet and performance profiles, and GPU Tweak III allows for tinkering with the graphics card.

It's not a terrible offering, even if Nvidia's RTX 5070 GPU itself was disappointing.

4 Gigabyte Eagle GeForce RTX 5070

Want something with a little more color? Look no further than the Gigabyte Eagle GeForce RTX 5070. It's $50 more than the MSRP and the above Asus RTX 5070, but it is still worth considering if you plan to enjoy butter-smooth gaming with DLSS and MFG enabled. Powered by the Blackwell RTX 5070 GPU, you've got the same 12 GB of GDDR7 192-bit memory as all other RTX 5070 graphics cards, but Gigabyte attempts to differentiate its offering with some RGB lighting and the WINDFORCE cooler.

It sounds pretty awesome, and this solution consists of three Hawk fans and server-grade thermal conductive gel between the GPU itself and the base plate of the heatsink. Like other cards in this segment, the Gigabyte Eagle GeForce RTX 5070 is SFF-ready for smaller system builds and is reinforced to prevent sagging, though it would look pretty neat vertically installed, so long as your system supports this. It's a fine GPU and one that suffers from the same issues as even the Founders Edition regarding limited VRAM.

3 MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ventus 2X OC

This is one of the smallest RTX 5070 GPUs available and is the perfect choice for smaller system builds. If you're tight on space yet want something that can perform well at 1440p and 4K with DLSS and MFG, the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ventus 2X OC is a solid pick. Like other RTX 5070 GPUs, you've got 6,144 CUDA cores and 250W TDP for quite the gaming experience. Although overshadowed by the RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT, Nvidia's GPU still gets access to the DLSS for hitting some high frame rates in supported games.

As for the design, MSI went with a stealthy look without any RGB lighting. This is a good GPU for sleek PC builds and those without glass side panels. Even though this is a more compact RTX 5070 compared to other offerings, MSI still worked in a passthrough for the right fan, improving airflow through the heatsink and more effectively removing heat from the GPU. And you've got the same 0 RPM mode for when the card isn't being used for gaming.

2 PNY GeForce RTX 5070 OC

PNY may not be the top brand in the GPU space, but the company produces some stellar graphics cards, and the PNY GeForce RTX 5070 OC is yet another fine example. The simple yet effective stealthy design is perfect for PC builds where RGB lighting is undesirable. You may have a PC case with a solid side panel or don't need your PC to resemble a live concert, which is where something like this GPU will come in handy. It also performs the same as most other RTX 5070 GPUs, so you know you're in for a 1440p treat.

1 Zotac Solid GeForce RTX 5070

One of my favorite RTX 5070 graphics cards is the Zotac Solid GeForce RTX 5070. This thing is gorgeous, with copper accents on the fans and throughout the design. Underneath this stunning shroud is the same Nvidia Blackwell GPU with DLSS 4 support. IceStorm 2.0 cooling is implemented with BladeLink fans and FREEZE Fan Stop. What all this means is that you won't worry about temperatures with this graphics card, and it'll run silently at lower loads.

The SPECTRA RGB lighting is done tastefully, and the metal backplate will help stop the heavy GPU from sagging too much, though it would be a good idea to show off the copper fans by installing the Zotac Solid GeForce RTX 5070 vertically. Zotac does include a GPU support bracket,s hould you wish to go down the standard horizontal route and your case has a flat surface below the motherboard. It's a solid GPU with great software support and a gorgeous design.

Only buy it if you truly want one

The RTX 5070 isn't terrible. It's still a graphics card that can handle 1440p and 4K with varying results. The issue is the price when AMD has better cards available in this segment. There's also the case of the false promise from Nvidia of this GPU offering 4090 levels of performance. It doesn't. DLSS and MFG do help to perform in supported games, and you will see FPS even surpassing the last-gen GPU at times, but this isn't the norm. The RTX 5070 isn't as good as the RTX 4090.