These are the Best Rugged Pixel 4 Cases: Zizo, Ringke, Olixar, and more!

Protect your Google Pixel 4 with one of these top rugged cases!

Despite being announced in 2019, the Google Pixel 4 is still a great Android smartphone, especially if you can snag one on a sale or discount. It offers a 5.7-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels, a Snapdragon 855 processor, a 12.2-megapixel camera, a 2,800mAh battery, wireless charging, a sleek design, and lots more. If you own a Google Pixel 4 or are thinking about buying one, you don’t want to scratch, bump, drop, or even break it. But the unfortunate reality is that accidents happen from time to time, and phones can easily get damaged.

The best way to protect your Google Pixel 4 is by keeping it in a case at all times. Luckily, you’ll find loads of great Pixel 4 cases on the market, and many of them are extremely rugged and offer all-round protection. But which one should you choose? To help you pick one, we’ve ranked the best rugged Pixel 4 cases.

Zizo Bolt Series All-round protection The Zizo Bolt is a robust case that offers all-around protection for the Google Pixel 4. It sports military-grade protection, a tempered glass screen protector, a kickstand, a 360-degree rotating belt clip, and a 40cm lanyard. You can get it in black or red. Buy from Amazon

Ringke Fusion X Tough Case Military-grade protection The Ringke Fusion X offers a stylish hybrid design, military-grade protection, a transparent back, precise cutouts, tactile buttons, raised edges to protect the screen and camera, and a secure grip. Buy from Amazon

Olixar Protective Case A secure grip This case, from Olixar, sports a lightweight and slim design that provides impact and shock resistance, a textured back for a secure grip, tactile buttons, precise port cutouts, and raised edges to keep the display safe from damage. Buy from Amazon

Ghostek Covert 3 A less bulky option The Ghostek Covert 3 isn’t as bulky as some other rugged cases, but still offers maximum protection for the Google Pixel 4. It features tough bumper corners, a non-slip finish, raised edges for protecting the screen and camera, and precise cutouts. Buy from MobileFun

OtterBox Defender Series A multi-layer design OtterBox is famed for making some of the most robust smartphone cases, and the Defender Series is an excellent example. Available for the Google Pixel 4, it offers a multi-layer design that protects against all sorts of damage, a belt clip holster that can be used as a stand, and port covers that prevent dust and dirt from getting to your phone. Buy from Amazon

OtterBox Symmetry Series Slim and lightweight The Symmetry Series is a more lightweight and slim option from OtterBox, offering protection from scratches, drops, and other types of damage. What’s more, it provides a one-piece design, raised edges to protect the display, tactile buttons, precise cutouts, and a range of different colors. Buy from Amazon

The Google Pixel 4 is an excellent Android smartphone, and if you own or are looking to buy one, the last thing you want to do is damage it. Therefore, investing in a good rugged case for the Pixel 4 makes sense.

As you can see, there are lots of great rugged cases available for this handset. But you might be wondering which one to buy. Our favorite rugged Pixel 4 case is the OtterBox Defender Series because it offers all-around protection and many other amazing features. Of course, not everyone will want to add this amount of bulk to their shiny new phone. If you’d like a slimmer Pixel 4 case that still provides ample protection, we’d recommend the OtterBox Symmetry Series. It’s not only slim and rugged, but comes in a range of different colors. Options from Spigen are good too.

Do you own a Google Pixel 4, and have you found a great rugged case for it? If the answer is yes, we’d love to hear your recommendations in the comments section below. On another note, we’ve also rounded up the best cases for the Google Pixel 4a.