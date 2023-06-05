Mobile phones often boast fancy cameras or big screens, but even top-performing consumer models probably wouldn't survive on a construction site or other punishing scenarios. Fortunately, there are rugged phones out there that are built to handle impacts, dirt, moisture, and more. Some of them might come from the same brands that make notable flagships, but others are from dedicated manufacturers that focus on making the toughest devices they can. To help you sort through the many models available, I've gathered this list of the best rugged phones available.

Our favorite rugged phones you can get in 2023

Source: Amazon Doogee v20 Best overall A rugged phone with flagship performance The Doogee V20 has almost everything you need in a rugged phone. It's dust-proof, waterproof, drop-tested and can survive immersion up to 1 m for 24 hours. You can even use it in conditions from -67 °F to 158 °F. Plus, on the back is a 1.5-inch mini display that's handy for seeing the time or other information. Pros Handy rear mini display

Plenty of RAM and storage

Multi-camera setup with 64MP main camera Cons Android 11 $379 at Amazon

The Doogee V20 is my overall pick for the best rugged smartphone. It boasts an IP68 and IP69K rating, meaning it's dust-proof and waterproof, and it's been drop tested and is pressure-resistant, too, so no matter what you put it through, it will survive. If you head into extreme conditions, this phone won't mind, as it can work in temperatures ranging from -67 °F to 158 °F. If you happen to drop it in water, that's no worry either, thanks to its ability to survive immersion up to 3.28 feet for 24 hours. And it even comes with handy virtual tools for the job site, including a gradienter, sound meter, magnifier, protractor, and more.

You get a bright 6.43-inch 2K AMOLED display that's easy to tap, while a 1.5-inch mini display on the back lets you see the current time or notifications at a glance, even with your phone face-down. The 64MP main camera takes impressive photos, while a 20MP night vision camera is great for low-light situations. An 8MP wide-angle lens helps you capture entire scenes when needed, too.

With 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, you won't face slowdowns or hiccups, either. The 6,000mAh battery will get you up to three days of use, and 33W fast charging means you get back to work quickly. Unfortunately, this phone only supports Android 11, but it's not too uncommon to see rugged phones running older operating systems in general. It does support 5G, however, which is somewhat rarer. If you need a rugged phone that does practically everything, then the Doogee V20 is it.

Source: CAT CAT S62 Pro Premium pick High-end features in a tough package From the same well-known maker of construction equipment comes the CAT S62 Pro, which is ideal for tough job sites. It has an excellent thermal imaging camera and is drop-test, waterproof, and can operate from -4 °F to 392 °F. Furthermore, this phone is built using aluminum and Gorilla Glass, so it's certain to last. Pros Built-in thermal imaging camera

Sleek, no-nonsense design Cons No 5G

Battery life is on the short side $650 at Best Buy $555 at Amazon

CAT might be best known for making construction equipment, but they make phones too. And the CAT S62 Pro is built to handle the same job sites as the company's other products. This phone has been drop-tested up to six feet and exceeds MIL-STD-810H protection to guard it against vibration, shock, and extreme temperatures from -4 °F to 392 °F. Thanks to its IP68 and IP69K rating, it can survive complete immersion. Plus, it can even be wiped clean using antibacterial wipes and sprays or even bleach.

And while many rugged phones come with cameras, the CAT S62 Pro has a FLIR thermal imaging camera. You can combine this thermal imaging with pictures from the main 12MP camera to create hybrid images to pinpoint leaks, hot spots, and other problems on the job. The thermal camera can also add linear detail from a scene to let you see even more of what's going on and get a fuller picture of your job site.

The CAT S62 Pro has a 4,000mAh battery, which is not quite as long-lasting as other rugged phones. And it doesn't support 5G, though that is too unusual in this product category. If you're looking for a premium rugged phone that takes excellent thermal images, the CAT S62 Pro has everything you need.

Source: Ulefone UleFone Power Armor 16 Pro Best value Plenty of power at a lower price The UleFone Power Armor 16 Pro is an affordable, rugged phone with an incredibly loud and powerful speaker that's ideal for busy, crowded job sites. On top of that, you get an extra-bright flashlight along with a 9,600mAh battery that can last up to 52 hours of call time. Pros Powerful speaker

High-capacity battery

Android 12 Cons Not Verizon compatible

Main camera is small $189 at Amazon

If you need an affordable option, the UleFone Power Armor 16 Pro is a great choice. It can survive dust, splashes, immersion up to 5 feet for 30 minutes, and more because of its IP68 and IP69K ratings and has been tested for MIL-STD-810G. And if you work on loud job sites, the 122 dB speaker is sure to come in handy. You'll never miss a call or just use it to play some tunes while you work. For comparison, many alarms come in at around 108dB, and this phone gets louder than that.

For night jobs or dim situations, you can use the 126-lumen flashlight to cut through the gloom. And the Power Armor 16 Pro can work in temperatures ranging from -4 °F to 131 °F. Furthermore, the 9,600mAh battery can last up to 52 hours of talk time, so you won't have to stop and charge very often.

The UleFone Power Armor 16 Pro has a small 16MP main camera, however, and it only supports 4G. But at its price point, you'd be hard-pressed to find a model that's more useful and durable.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro Ecosystem integration A rugged phone from a classic brand The Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro is a rugged phone from the same ecosystem as many well-known flagship models. But it still offers durability, including and IP68 rating, shock- and vibration-proofing, and can survive immersion up to 5 feet for 30 minutes. Plus, it supports 5G connectivity, and you can take out the battery. Pros Compatible with the larger Samsung ecosystem

Removable battery

5G compatible Cons Small-to-average battery

Selfie cam is small $599 at Amazon

If you have already bought into the larger Samsung ecosystem or want to get started, the Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro is a solid option. This phone works with the brand's other products, and I'd say Samsung makes some excellent Android phones in general. This model has a rubber bumper to protect the screen from drops, while the touchscreen itself is still useable with gloves on. And the IP68 rating ensures it's dust-proof and waterproof. Furthermore, it comes with virtual tools, including a gyroscope, barometer, accelerometer, and more, so you'll always have the right gadget for the job.

With 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space (that you can expand to 1TB), this phone will handle almost any app easily. And for something truly rare in the smartphone world these days, the 4,050mAh battery is replaceable, so even though it's not quite as long-lasting as other rugged phones' batteries, you can swap it out in a snap once it wears out.

There's also a 50MP rear camera, which takes clear shots, but the 13MP front camera is rather small, even for a selfie cam. Still, it works well for conference calls with colleagues. Plus, this rugged phone supports 5G, which is still not found on many models. For ecosystem-integrated workplaces, the Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro is a great fit.

Source: Amazon Nokia XR20 5G Stylish pick Good-looking with rugged performance The Nokia XR20 is a good-looking phone that's still rugged, thanks to its IP68 rating. It has been built to MIL-STD-810H standards, too. In fact, you can even rinse it clean if it gets dirty. Plus, it's 5G compatible, and Nokia promises four years of security updates. Pros 5G compatible

Sleek, stylish design Cons No charger in the box

Battery is just average See at Amazon

For the fashion-conscious, there is the Nokia XR20. This phone is sleek and stylish, but it still has an IP68 rating and has been built to MIL-STD-810H standards, so it survives falls, bumps, and more. And if it does happen to get dirty, you can clean it with soap and water. Plus, the Gorilla Glass Victus touchscreen will still work even if you have wet hands. Nokia also promises to provide security updates for four years, so your data will stay safe, too.

You get a 48MP camera to capture everything you need while on the job. The 13MP front camera is rather small, but it's fine for selfies or conference calls. And OZO spatial audio recording technology helps cut down on wind noise, so both your visuals and sound will be crisp and clear.

The Nokia XR20 has a 4,630mAh battery, which is alright, but you don't get a charger in the box. Many manufacturers do that nowadays, though. And you get 5G compatibility, which is still not found on every rugged phone. Overall, Nokia XR20 does a good job of blending good looks with reliable performance.

Source: AGM AGM Glory Pro Great for imaging Outstanding thermal imaging and infrared night vision The AGM Glory Pro has both a thermal imaging camera and infrared night vision, so you can capture all the shots you need on the job. Plus, it includes a bright flashlight and a powerful speaker to cut through noisy or dark environments. Pros Thermal imaging and infrared night vision

5G compatible Cons No mmWave compatibility, despite having 5G

Big and bulky $699 at Amazon

With its ability to capture detailed thermal images and take shots at night using infrared night vision, the AGM Glory Pro is ideal for job sites that need to be documented thoroughly. This phone can handle temperatures as low as -16.6 °F for an entire day and -40 °F for around an hour. That makes it useful for pinpointing problems or even locating missing people. It is IP68, and IP69K rated, meaning it is waterproof and dust-proof while adhering to MIL-STD-810H standards. That ensures drops and impacts won't be a concern, either. And a 120-lumen flashlight will help you see even in the middle of the night or in dark rooms.

In addition to its thermal imaging and 20MP night vision capabilities, this phone has a 48MP main camera and a 16MP front camera for clear shots in any orientation. And with 8GB of ram and 256GB of storage, you won't experience sluggishness or hiccups.

You get support for 5G, though not mmWave, which means you don't get support for the fastest possible speeds. Still, having 5G at all on a rugged phone is still rather uncommon. The AGM Glory Pro is rather bulky, too, though not dramatically so. It makes for an excellent imaging phone in even the harshest environments.

Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola Security-focused option Keep your data secure on a tough phone The Motorola ThinkPhone is a security-focused phone for business users with an IP68 rating, and it has been MIL-STD-81H tested to ensure its durability. It integrates well with the ThinkPad ecosystem for easy syncing between your phone and PC, too. Pros Four years of security updates with security-focused features

Great PC integration

Rugged build

5G compatible Cons Camera is just average

May require a case for especially tough job sites $700 at Motorola

The Motorola ThinkPhone is a security-focused phone with a tough build. It features an IP68 rating and has been MIL-STD-810H tested, so it can withstand some bumps and drops. A Gorilla Glass VIctus screen protects it from scratches, while the aluminum frame offers extra durability. Motorola promises four years of security updates, and you can create a folder on your phone that is protected by a pin with a dummy icon. That way, sensitive files will stay out of sight and be protected.

This phone also integrates tightly with the ThinkPad ecosystem. You can swap data between your ThinkPad PC and the Motorola Phone. Furthermore, it's even possible to stream apps or mirror your phone's screen on your computer. It is not strictly necessary to have a ThinkPad to do this, either. Any PC running Windows 10 or 11 that has the Ready For app installed will work.

The ThinkPhone supports 5G, which is also handy. Note that while it's sturdily built, I'd say you may want to invest in a rugged phone case for it because this phone may be slightly more vulnerable than some of the other options on this list. However, it will keep your sensitive files safe, and that's good peace of mind to have on some job sites.

Source: Verizon Kyocera DuraSport Verizon compatible Verizon 5G comes to a rugged phone at last The Kyocera DuraSport 5G UW is a rugged phone that works with Verizon, which is still somewhat of a rare find. It survives immersion in water up to 6.5 feet deep for 30 minutes, plus you can sanitize it if it gets dirty and keep on working. Pros Verizon 5G compatible

Compact and portable

Bright, easy-to-read display Cons Some performance hiccups

Low-light photos are lackluster See at Amazon $580 at Verizon

It can be tricky to find a phone that is rugged, 5G-compatible, and works on Verizon's network. Thankfully, there is the Kyocera DuraSport 5G UW. It is built just as tough as other phones on this list, with an IP68 rating, and has been MIL-STD-810H tested. It can even survive immersion in water up to 6.5 feet deep for 30 minutes and be sanitized if it gets dirty. That makes it ideal for busy, messy job sites. The Gorilla Glass 6 screen is reinforced at the corners for extra durability, and the phone's seams and joins are waterproofed. Still, despite being so tough, it's not too bulky or awkward.

You get a super bright 6.1-inch display that works great in both sunlight and indoors. And taps still register with gloves, which is nice during jobs in the middle of winter. Plus, it comes with handy apps for a compass, barometer, weather, and more.

The 48MP camera does well during the day or in brightly-lit rooms, but low-light conditions tend to produce muddier images. And you may run into some performance hiccups on its Android 11 operating system, though nothing is too sluggish to be usable. If you need a Verizon-compatible rugged phone, the Kyocera DuraSport 5G UW fits the bill nicely.

Source: Blackview Blackview BV9300 Great for measuring A rugged phone with a built-in laser rangefinder $267 $418 Save $151 The Blackview BV9300 has a built-in laser rangefinder, making it ideal for jobs where you need to take lots of measurements. It's built to take tough punishment, while the 15,080mAh battery can last for a long time. You also get a solid set of camera, to boot. Pros Built-in laser rangefinder

Solid cameras Cons Heavy and bulky

No 5G $267 at Aliexpress

Many rugged phones carry a standard set of features, and the Blackview BV9300 is no different with its IP68 and IP69K ratings and MIL-STD-810 testing. But where it really sets itself apart from the crowd is its built-in laser rangefinder that works up to 131 feet. This feature lets you measure long distances with ease. If you're on the job, that means no more rummaging for a tape measure anymore. Furthermore, it can survive a plunge into water 5 feet deep for up to 30 minutes and is dust-proof as well.

You also get a solid set of cameras, with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. You can use them to capture detailed shots of your work environment, while the 32MP front camera is ideal for conference calls. And with 12GB of RAM, your apps will run without a hiccup or slowdown in sight. And the long-lived 15,080mAh battery can last for up to 76 days on standby or 84 hours of call time

Note that the Blackview BV9300 is rather heavy at 18.34 ounces (that is over one pound) and rather bulky. Still, that's a decent tradeoff for a rugged phone. It doesn't support 5G, either, like many other models of durable smartphones. But its signature feature, the laser rangefinder, is unbeatable if you need it.

The best rugged smartphones in 2023: The final takeaway

My overall pick for the best rugged smartphone is the Doogee V20. It is waterproof, dust-proof, drop-resistant, and even works in extreme temperatures. Plus, it comes with a great set of cameras and 5G support. If you want something a bit more premium, consider the CAT S62 Pro, which comes from the same brand that makes construction equipment. It boasts an excellent thermal camera and a solid build. For the value-minded, I'd recommend the Ulefone Power Armor 16 Pro, which has an incredibly loud speaker and a high-capacity battery, all in a durable package that can survive harsh job sites.