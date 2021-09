Best Samsung Chromebook 4 accessories: Anker, Dell and more

The Samsung Chromebook 4 is one of the most popular budget Chromebooks out there. If you recently bought a Samsung Chromebook 4, you’ll want to add some sweet accessories to enhance your experience. It’s always nice to have a case or sleeve to carry your Chromebook around. Those that want to use the Samsung Chromebook 4 as a productivity machine will also want to pick up a docking station. Of course, there are numerous other accessories to consider — styli, webcams, and more.

In this guide we’ll take a look at the essential accessories currently available for the Samsung Chromebook 4.

Best docking stations for the Samsung Chromebook 4

If you’re looking to use your Chromebook with an external monitor, you’ll likely want to add a docking station to increase the number of available ports. With a good docking solution, you can greatly expand your Chromebook’s versatility. You can use it to connect a mouse, a mechanical keyboard, external storage devices, multiple monitors, or all of them at once.

On top of that, with some docking stations, you can even keep your Chromebook charged as long as it has a compatible USB Type-C port or Thunderbolt port. Docking stations are great for students as well as business users that dock their machine at the office.

Tiergrade USB-C Docking Station Best overall The Tiergrade USB C Chromebook docking station is perfect for power users. It offers the widest selection of ports, including two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, two USB 3.0 Type-C ports, two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort port, an RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port, 3.5mm headphone and mic jacks, a S/PDIF audio port and a USB 3.0 Type-C port with 60W power delivery. On top of that, the dock also includes a full-sized SD card reader and a microSD card reader. View at Amazon

Baseus 16-in-1 Docking Station Best budget alternative for power users The Baseus 16-in-1 Chromebook docking station is a cheaper alternative to the Tiergrade dock with a slightly different port selection. It includes three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, two USB 3.0 Type-C ports, a USB type-C port with pass-through charging support, an RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port, a 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack, a microSD card slot, and an SD card slot. For display connectivity, it features a VGA port and an HDMI port. However, it only supports screen mirroring for dual external displays. View at Amazon

NOVOO 8-in-1 USB-C Dock Best portable The NOVOO 8-in-1 USB C dock is the tiniest Chromebook Docking Station on this list, earning it the most portable title. Despite its tiny size, it packs 3 USB 3.0 Type-A ports, an Ethernet port, a USB Type-C port with up to 100W passthrough charging, an HDMI port, and an SD card reader. That's a lot of ports for something as tiny as this. Makes me wonder why some fruity OEMs can't offer more than two USB Type- C ports on their laptops. View at Amazon

Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB C Hub Best budget portable If you're not willing to spend $40 on a tiny USB C hub, then the Anker PowerExpand+ should be a better option. It's slightly larger than the NOVOO USB C dock, but features the same number of ports. This includes two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port for data, a USB Type-C port with pass-through charging support at up to 100W, an HDMI port, and an SD card reader. It should get the job done if you have basic needs. View at Amazon

Sabrent Universal Laptop Docking Station Best for Chrome OS tablets The Sabrent Chromebook docking station is a good choice for Chromebooks with a detachable keyboard as it features a stand that you can use to prop up your Chromebook when you're not using the included keyboard. In terms of ports, it offers two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, two USB Type-A 2.4A fast charging ports, an HDMI port, a DVI port, a USB 3.0 input, 3.5mm headphone and mic jacks, and a RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port. View at Amazon

Targus USB-C Universal Docking Station Best with built-in stand The Targus Chromebook docking station is a good 2-in-1 option that not only offers a decent selection of ports but also doubles up as an ergonomic stand. It includes 4 USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two DisplayPort ports, 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, a USB Type-C port with 60W pass-through charging support, a headphone / mic combo jack, and a RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port. View at Amazon

Best external monitors for the Samsung Chromebook 4

Monitors come in a variety of sizes, and span the price spectrum from fairly cheap to incredibly expensive. When choosing an external monitor to use with your Chromebook, you should carefully consider your use-case as well as your budget. Here, we’ve rounded up the best monitors for 4K performance, creative professionals, and those looking to get the best overall bang for their buck.

HP 24MH Best budget The HP 24mh is a 24-inch budget monitor that offers a good set of features for the asking price. It uses an IPS panel which means better colors and viewing angles and it also offers great sRGB coverage. The monitor also features three inputs (HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA), a functional stand with height, pivot, and tilt adjustment, as well as built-in speakers. View at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkVision M14 Best portable Looking for an external monitor that you can carry with you? Lenovo offers its customers the ThinkVision M14 that features a 14 inch full-HD panel and dual USB-C ports for a seamless connectivity experience. View at Amazon

Dell Ultrasharp U2719DX Best overall This monitor offers great color accuracy and sharp visuals with 1,440px resolution. It also comes with a great industrial design with slim bezels and a good set of I/O connectivity. View at Amazon

HP U28 4K Best 4K HP's U28 features a factory-calibrated 4K HDR IPS panel which is great for studio work and it also features a host of I/O ports. View at Amazon

LG 29WP60G-B Best ultrawide The LG 29 inch ultra-wide monitor should be great for users looking for loads of screen real estate. It comes with a 29 inch wide IPS panel offering a full-HD (2560 x 1080) resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, 99% coverage of sRGB color gamut, HDR10, and AMD FreeSync. View at Amazon

ASUS ProArt Display 27 Best for creative use The ASUS ProArt PA279CV is suited for customers looking for an external display for the purpose of photo or video editing. It features a 27 inch 4K resolution IPS panel that offers 100% sRGB coverage, factory calibrated for Delta E < 2 color accuracy and a USB-C port for seamless connectivity. View at Amazon

Best mice for the Samsung Chromebook 4

When shopping for a new mouse to pair with your favorite Chromebook, comfort is king. In this list, we’ll prioritize the comfortable operation of each mouse over other advanced features. After considering day-to-day usage, we’ll look at battery life, price point, and of course integration with Chrome OS. Mice come in all shapes and sizes, so it’s worth viewing a large volume of options before reaching a final decision.

Seenda 2.4G wireless mouse Best budget mouse If you need a wireless mouse on a budget, Seenda has you covered. This mouse lacks some bells and whistles, but costs under $6 and has a comfortable design. Battery life is excellent on this device. For those who only use a mouse on occasion, this is the way to go. View at Amazon

Logitech M355 Best slim and flat design Some mice require you to choose whether you are left or right handed, but not the Logitech M355. This mouse has a slim and flat design, perfect for ambidextrous users. In addition, the slim profile and ultra-quiet clicks make this a great mouse to use at work. View at Amazon

Jelly Comb mouse and keyboard combo Best mouse and keyboard bundle Bundles are never a bad thing in terms of value. Jelly Comb packages an excellent wireless keyboard and mouse combo for under $25. Both devices feature excellent battery life, and an auto sleep mode when not in use. View at Amazon

Logitech MX Master 3 Best for productivity The Logitech MX Master series is the industry standard for what a mouse should be. Ultra-fast mag speed scrolling, ergonomic design and app-specific customization make this an ultra-premium pick. With USB-C quick charging and the ability to work on glass surfaces, this is a mouse you can use anywhere. View at Amazon

Logitech M510 Best battery life Logitech obviously has several options when it comes to mice. The M510 is a standout thanks to its consistent rating as a battery life champ. Users report a year or more average use on a single charge. With a comfortable design and a price under $25, this is an excellent option. View at Amazon

iClever Ergonomic Mouse Best curved vertical mouse If you find the Anker vertical mouse a bit too tall or rigid, iClever has another exciting option. This vertical mouse features a more dramatic curve that contours to the hand at a more shallow angle. At under $25, with whisper quiet keys, this mouse is great for home or work. View at Amazon

Best sleeves for the Samsung Chromebook

Chromebooks are made to be portable. To protect your investment when out and about, you can grab a sleeve or bag at a fairly low price. This is even more important if you have an LTE-capable Chromebook and travel often. Most of these options are on sale often, making the deal even sweeter. With so many options available, you can find something that fits your personal style and has functionality for daily work and play.

Amazon Basics Executive Laptop Sleeve Best basic sleeve If you just want a basic sleeve with no frills, Amazon has you covered here. This sleeve's size ranges from 11.6 inches up to 15.6 inches, depending on the size of your Chromebook. With three color options to choose from and a low price, grab this if you just need to carry your Chromebook outside on occasion. View at Amazon

Case Logic Carrying Case 13/14 Best carrying case If you need extra protection for your Spectre x360 when carrying it around, the hard shell on this sleeve can do just that. Meanwhile, the inside is soft to absorb any impact from your laptop moving around. View at Best Buy

Nacuwa Hard Sleeve Best hard sleeve If you want top of the line protection, get this hard sleeve from Nacuwa. With a range of size options, this sleeve is suitable for any Chromebook. You also get protection from spills, and a few inner pockets to organize cables and your laptop charger. View at Amazon

UNIKA Leather Sleeve Best leather sleeve For those that want an elegant sleeve, UNIKA has a nice selection of color options. This sleeve features an ultra-thin design and accommodates 13-15 inch Chromebooks. View at Amazon

Lymmax shockproof sleeve Best shockproof sleeve Sometimes we all have a clumsy day or two. With the Lymmax shockproof sleeve your laptop will stay protected even if you drop it. This sleeve comes in a range of color options but is limited to 13-15 inch size compatibility. View at Amazon

Nillkin laptop sleeve with stand Best sleeve with stand Would you like a laptop sleeve that doubles as a stand? Nillkin offers just that at a price under $30. With four color options to choose from you should be able to find one that matches your personal style. View at Amazon

That completes our roundup of the best available accessories for the Samsung Chromebook 4, one of the best Samsung Chromebooks out there. Keep in mind Amazon constantly discounts several of these products, so it’s wise to often keep an eye out. You can also set up a page monitor to get notified of any drastic price drops. The Samsung Chromebook 4 is also available from Samsung with bulk education pricing, great for teachers or schools that need several devices.

Let us know which accessories you use for your Chromebook travels. If you try out some of our picks, let us know how they work for you in the comments as well.