Best Samsung Chromebook 4 charger options: Anker, Baseus, and more

The Samsung Chromebook 4 is one of the most popular budget Chromebooks available at Best Buy. If you’re looking for a Chromebook you can use for school, this is one you don’t want to miss. In addition to the low price, the Samsung Chromebook 4 also has a durable build. Indeed, this is one of the best Samsung Chromebooks. Given the extreme portability of this device, you might be wondering about the best replacement Samsung Chromebook 4 charger.

The Samsung Chromebook 4 is great for classroom use and is quite a bit cheaper than many other alternatives. With the Pixel Slate or other Chrome OS tablet, you’re going to spend an additional amount of cash just to enjoy keyboard and pen support on the device. This is the biggest consideration right now if you need to buy a Chrome OS device for your kids to use. Of course, using all of those great features will also require significant battery life. For this reason, you should consider picking up a replacement or spare charger for the Samsung Chromebook 4.

Anker 60W PD Charger Best overall value With simultaneous charging for your laptop (45W) and mobile devices (15W), this is the only charger you'll need on your next vacation or business trip. Charge your Chromebook and phone at the same time!

Anker 45W slim charger Slim and portable design Measuring less than 0.8 inches thick and with a folding plug design, the PowerPort Atom III 45W Slim offers unprecedented portability and convenience for a wall charger this powerful.

Baseus 100W wall charger Maximum power GaN II x Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0, 4x faster than ever, 40% smaller, up to 50°F heat dissipation, up to 70% more efficiency than ever before. This one is probably overkill for a Chromebook, but it will work for all of your other devices too.

Nekteck charger with cable Built-in cable This is a fairly standard 45W PD charger, but it comes with the charging cable built-in. If you're prone to losing cables like I am, this is the way to go. Plus. it's often on sale for under $20.

Anker PowerPort Atom III Hub Best desktop charging hub Charge four devices simultaneously. PowerIQ 3 0 enabled USB-C port pumps out a max 45W output to charge virtually any USB-C device at top speed while three USB ports share a total of 20W to provide optimized charging for mobile devices.

Zendure x5 15000mAh portable charger Best portable charger For those that need power on the go, Zendure's 15,000 mAh portable charger gets the job done. You can connect multiple devices and charge your Chromebook up to 40% in 30 minutes.

Those are our picks for the best chargers to use with your Samsung Chromebook 4. Keep in mind your Samsung Chromebook 4 is also great for watching Netflix while traveling. This means you’ll probably want a power bank with your Samsung Chromebook 4 as well. If you want to get fancy, the Baseus 100W charger has the newest charging technology and should be future-proof for quite a while. Those that need a basic solution with built-in cable should pick up the Nekteck 45W charger. These chargers and power banks are often on sale on Amazon so keep an eye out to grab the best deals.

We frequently update this page as new chargers appear and prices change. Let us know which charger you use with your Chromebook. If you have a suggestion we’ve missed, please let us know that as well.