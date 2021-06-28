Best Samsung Chromebooks for June 2021: Chromebook 2, V2 Plus, and more

Samsung is one of the largest manufacturers of consumer electronics. Ranking number four on the list of Chromebook vendors by volume, Samsung has an impressive lineup of devices running Chrome OS. If premium design is your thing, Samsung is definitely one of the top Chromebook manufacturers to consider. Indeed, their flagship devices are some of the best Chromebooks you can buy. Those that use a Samsung Android phone as their daily device will also enjoy further integration into the rich Samsung ecosystem. Perhaps most importantly, many of Samsung’s Chromebooks come with a built-in S-pen. The addition of S-pen support is certainly a feature that sets these Chromebooks apart from the pack.

Navigate this article:

Best overall: Galaxy Chromebook



While the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is a newer model, the original still packs the most impressive list of specs for power users. This Chromebook features a 4K AMOLED display, built-in S-pen, and the latest 10th Generation Intel Core i5 processor. Samsung’s design is minimal, compact and sturdy. This device is designed to provide stable usage in any mode. Its aluminum metal body provides exceptional durability. The specs are rounded out by a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM for ultra-fast performance. You also get two USB-C ports and a built-in SD card reader.

A high-definition 4K AMOLED display provides incredible clarity. With 100% Adobe RGB and 100% DCI-P3 support, you can edit videos to a professional standard. View in a rich range of colors, with true-to-life tones and black hues. Its ultra-slim 3.9mm bezel let you immerse yourself in visual splendor. Use Ambient EQ to automatically adjust the color temperature and brightness of your display to suit your surroundings. Not only does this function help reduce eye fatigue, but it also provides you with more realistic-looking images.

Let your imagination run free on the screen with the Galaxy Chromebook pen. It’s built-in, to help you reduce the risk of losing it. The pen is sensitive to 4,096 levels of pressure and tilt – so you’ll feel like you’re writing or drawing on real paper. Just a touch is all it takes to unlock your computer. The device reads your fingerprint with a secure, built-in sensor. Unlock your laptop quickly, easily and securely. All in all, this laptop has everything you could ever want in a Chromebook, or any laptop for that matter.

Galaxy Chromebook Samsung's original Galaxy Chromebook is still their most high-end offering. This is absolutely the Samsung Chromebook to get if you're looking for a 4K display, an S-Pen out of the box, and the beefiest processor options. View at Samsung

Best daily driver: Galaxy Chromebook 2

The first Chromebook with a QLED display, this is the best option for users looking to make Chrome OS their go-to platform. The Galaxy Chromebook 2 continues the overall design of the original Galaxy Chromebook, but reduces some of the premium features to attain a more reasonable price. The most impressive feature here is definitely the display. Get awestruck by every image with the world’s first jaw-dropping QLED display on a Chromebook, which produces over 100% volume.

The processor options are not quite as high-end as the original Galaxy Chromebook, but the Intel Core i3 should do the job for most users. Storage on this device tops out at 128GB, but this is still ultra-fast SSD storage we’re talking about. You also retain 8GB of RAM, and get improved battery life. While the S-pen is still supported, it’s not bundled with the laptop so you’ll need to purchase it separately. This also means there’s no slot for storing the S-pen in the body of the Chromebook. Overall, this is the best Samsung Chromebook for you if you can live with the removal of the 4K display and fingerprint sensor. The highly attractive price will sway most users to choose this 2nd-generation device.

Galaxy Chromebook 2 With the Galaxy Chromebook 2, Samsung removed a few premium features but also drastically reduced the price. As the first Chromebook with a QLED display, this machine still packs plenty of power and style for most users. View at Samsung

Best with larger display: Chromebook 4+ 15.6″

If you’re looking to go big or go home, the Chromebook 4+ 15.6 is for you. Designed with a minimized bezel, the Samsung Chromebook 4+ gives you more room to view content on a brilliant 15.6″ Full HD screen. This larger Chromebook also delivers exceptional battery life with over ten hours of battery on a full charge. In addition, you get fast-charging via either of the two USB-C ports.

The Intel Celeron Processor N4,000 powers the device, along with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It’s quite strange that the smaller storage configurations come with more RAM (the 32/64 GB options come with 6GB of RAM, and the 128GB option comes with 4GB of RAM). At the end of the day, you’ll have to choose if you need more RAM for multi-tasking, or additional local storage.

Chromebook 4+ 15.6 Those that enjoy a larger screen will enjoy the 15.6 inch display, which is tucked inside a thin and light chassis. With long battery life and up to 128GB of storage, this Chromebook is a great value if you need the extra screen real estate. View at Samsung

Best for education: Chromebook 4 11.6″

Samsung’s compact 11.6″ Chromebook 4 is a great value option for students. Slim, under 3 pounds, and with military-grade durability, it’s made to handle bumps and drops. Plus, it comes with a full-sized keyboard and trackpad. With a lightning fast Gigabit Wi-Fi connection, you can rapidly stream or download massive files for school. The Chromebook 4 also delivers up to ten hours of battery on a full charge that quickly recharges on a USB-C charger.

The processor is identical to the Chromebook 4+. You also get 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The display on this laptop is not quite as premium as Samsung’s other offerings, but that’s also reflected in the $200 price. Overall, this Chromebook will be a viable option for students or teachers that need the basics to teach or learn in the classroom. If you want to use this compact device with a larger screen, consider investing in a quality docking station.

Chromebook 4 11.6 Students that need a compact and durable laptop will enjoy the Chromebook 4 11.6. With military-grade durability and ultra fast WiFi, this Chromebook has everything you need to get through a day in the classroom. View at Samsung

Best compact: Chromebook Plus V2

Packing a bit more power, the Chromebook Plus V2 is a 12.2″ device with a higher end spec sheet. Get more done anywhere, anytime, with the lightweight 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus (V2). Stay on top of your projects with the built-in pen, two cameras and full Google experience right at your fingertips. Cross more off your list without slowing down with a powerful battery, an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and up to 64GB of storage.

At just under 3 pounds, the Chromebook Plus (V2) is incredibly lightweight — just slip it into your bag and take it anywhere. Plus, it easily folds over into tablet mode so you can quickly switch between typing and writing down ideas. Experience the power of the incredibly precise built-in pen that’s ready when you need it and never needs charging. Not only can you write a note, sketch out an idea or edit a document, but you can also use the pen to magnify and take screenshots. If you need a smaller Chromebook with built-in pen support and solid battery life, give the Chromebook Plus V2 strong consideration.

Chromebook Plus V2 Compact Chromebooks can be premium too! That's the mantra of the Chromebook Plus V2. With a smaller 12.2 inch LED display, this device also includes a built-in S-Pen and 2-in-1 functionality. Add in great battery life, and you have a winning Chromebook. View at Samsung

Best with LTE: Chromebook Plus LTE

Working on the go is key for so many users. Samsung and Verizon teamed up to put LTE inside this Chromebook for maximum power and versatility. With built-in LTE, the lightweight 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus lets you get more done anywhere, anytime, without having to search for Wi-Fi. Stay on top of projects with the included pen, dual camera, and full Google experience. Cross more off your list without slowing down with a powerful battery and Intel processor. You also get a beautiful 12.2″ FHD LED display, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. The biggest compromises here are certainly the older processor and reduced storage capacity. However, if you’re working from the cloud these things can be easily overlooked. The built-in pen makes it easy to take notes for meetings on the road. If you need an LTE-powered Chromebook, this is the best option out there.

Chromebook Plus LTE The Chromebook Plus LTE features built-in cellular service powered by Verizon. If you need a Chromebook you can use away from WiFi while traveling, this is a great option to consider. As a bonus, this Chromebook also features a built-in S-Pen to jot down notes on the road. View at Samsung

These are the six best Samsung Chromebooks you can buy right now. In fact, the Galaxy Chromebook and Galaxy Chromebooks 2 are some of the best Samsung laptops period. Those looking for a great education Chromebook will find value in the Samsung Chromebook 4, or Chromebook 4+ if you need a larger screen. No matter which device you choose, all of these Chromebooks offer superb battery life and the versatility and power of Chrome OS at your fingertips. Let us know which of these Chromebooks is your favorite in the comments below.