The Samsung Galaxy A14 is the latest, most affordable addition to the company's budget-friendly A-series smartphone lineup. It's one of the best phones under $200, featuring MediaTek's Dimensity 700 SoC, a 6.6-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, 50MP triple cameras, and a massive 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. However, like other cheap Android phones, it has a few shortcomings. For instance, the phone doesn't ship with a compatible charger in the box, and while you do get a charging cable, you don't get a protective case, screen protector, earbuds, or anything else with the device. Fortunately, there's no shortage of Galaxy A14 accessories on the market.

  • A render showing a 15W Samsung charger in black color.
    Samsung 15W charger
    Basic replacement charger
    $15 $20 Save $5

    Since the Galaxy A14 doesn't ship with a charging brick, this 15W option from Samsung is an absolute must-have. It will charge the Galaxy A14 at its peak charging speed and comes with a USB-C cable in the box.

    $15 at Amazon $15 at Samsung
  • Anker PowerPort 2 Elite on transparent background.
    Anker PowerPort 2 Elite
    Dual-Port Charger
    $13 $14 Save $1

    The Anker PowerPort 2 Elite is a great alternative to Samsung's 15W charger as it's a bit more affordable. It also offers two USB-A ports that can charge two devices simultaneously with a peak output of 24W.

    $13 at Amazon
  • Anker PowerCore 10000 Redux on transparent background.
    Anker PowerCore 10000 Redux
    Dual-Port Power Bank

    The Anker PowerCore 10000 Redux is a compact 10,000mAh power bank that will charge your Galaxy A14 twice over. It features a USB-A port and a USB-C port offering peak outputs of up to 25W.

    $40 at Amazon
  • T-Core Power Bank in hand on transparent background.
    T-Core Power Bank
    Ultra Compact

    Thanks to its compact footprint, the T-Core power bank is a great addition to your travel backpack. Despite its size, it packs a 10,000mAh battery to charge your Galaxy A14 from 0-100% twice.

    $39 at Amazon
  • Jsaux USB-C to USB-C cable on transparent background.
    Jsaux USB-C to USB-C Cable
    Affordable USB-C to USB-C Cable

    Grab this affordable two-pack of braided USB-C cables from Jsaux for just $10 if you don't like the Galaxy A14's included charging cable. Just make sure you have a compatible charging brick for it.

    $10 at Amazon
  • Anker USB-C to USB-A Cable on transparent background.
    Anker USB-C to USB-A Cable
    Affordable USB-C to USB-A Cable

    In case you have a charging brick with a USB-A port, get this 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A cables from Anker. The cables are pretty durable, measure 6.6 feet each, and are super affordable.

    $10 at Amazon
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Lavender
    Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
    Editor's Choice
    $109 $150 Save $41

    The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are an affordable version of Samsung's flagship earbuds. They offer several premium features, like ANC, at a much lower price, making them great for the Galaxy A14.

    $150 at Best Buy $150 at Samsung $109 at Amazon
  • 1-m00-39-b2-rb8bwmjhl6oahh-8aaihw57hmsg180
    OnePlus Nord Buds 2
    Affordable Earbuds with ANC

    If the Galaxy Buds 2 are a bit out of your budget, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are a great affordable alternative. Despite the lower price, the earbuds offer a couple of premium features like ANC.

    $40 at Amazon $59 at OnePlus
  • Xiaomi Mi Band 7 on transparent background.
    Xiaomi Mi Band 7
    Best fitness tracker

    Xiaomi's Mi Band 7 is regarded as one of the best affordable fitness trackers on the market. It features a 1.62-inch AMOLED display and supports various fitness tracking features and sports modes.

    $46 at Amazon
  • A render of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with a black-colored band.
    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
    Best smartwatch
    $170 $200 Save $30

    If you want a Samsung smartwatch but don't want to pay a premium, you can check out last year's Galaxy Watch 4. It still features a lot of the features from the newer model, including the newer One UI.

    $162 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy $170 at Samsung
  • Griffing 15W USB-C Car Charger on transparent background.
    Griffin 15W USB-C Car Charger
    Travel Essential

    If you're often on the road and run out of juice, this 15W USB-C Car Charger from Griffin is a must-have. It'll help you keep your Galaxy A14 juiced up on long road journeys.

    $10 at Amazon
  • iOttie Easy One Touch 5 car mount on transparent background.
    iOttie Easy One Touch 5
    Universal Car Mount

    The iOttie Easy One Touch 5 is another great car accessory for your Galaxy A14. It features a telescopic arm and a universal mount that can attach to your car's dashboard or windscreen.

    $25 at Amazon

Our favorite Galaxy A14 accessories in 2023

That rounds up our picks for the best Galaxy A14 accessories you can buy right now. If you don't have a compatible charging brick lying around, the basic 15W charging brick from Samsung or the Anker PowerPort 2 Elite are essential picks. We prefer the Anker PowerPort Elite 2 as it features two USB-A ports, allowing you to charge two devices simultaneously. But our favorite accessory out of the lot has to be the Galaxy Buds 2. The earbuds offer great audio quality, long battery life, and premium features like active noise cancelation (ANC) at a lower price than the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. However, they might still be a bit too expensive for some. If that's the case, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are a great alternative.

Which of these accessories will you buy for your Galaxy A14? Also, make sure to check out our roundups of the best Galaxy A14 cases and screen protectors if you want to protect your new phone from scratches and drops.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
$160 $200 Save $40

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is an affordable smartphone with a beautiful display, plenty of power, and a compact design. 

$160 at Samsung $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy