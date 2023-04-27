The Samsung Galaxy A14 is the latest, most affordable addition to the company's budget-friendly A-series smartphone lineup. It's one of the best phones under $200, featuring MediaTek's Dimensity 700 SoC, a 6.6-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, 50MP triple cameras, and a massive 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. However, like other cheap Android phones , it has a few shortcomings. For instance, the phone doesn't ship with a compatible charger in the box, and while you do get a charging cable, you don't get a protective case, screen protector, earbuds, or anything else with the device. Fortunately, there's no shortage of Galaxy A14 accessories on the market.

The iOttie Easy One Touch 5 is another great car accessory for your Galaxy A14. It features a telescopic arm and a universal mount that can attach to your car's dashboard or windscreen.

If you're often on the road and run out of juice, this 15W USB-C Car Charger from Griffin is a must-have. It'll help you keep your Galaxy A14 juiced up on long road journeys.

If you want a Samsung smartwatch but don't want to pay a premium, you can check out last year's Galaxy Watch 4. It still features a lot of the features from the newer model, including the newer One UI.

Xiaomi's Mi Band 7 is regarded as one of the best affordable fitness trackers on the market. It features a 1.62-inch AMOLED display and supports various fitness tracking features and sports modes.

If the Galaxy Buds 2 are a bit out of your budget, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are a great affordable alternative. Despite the lower price, the earbuds offer a couple of premium features like ANC.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are an affordable version of Samsung's flagship earbuds. They offer several premium features, like ANC, at a much lower price, making them great for the Galaxy A14.

In case you have a charging brick with a USB-A port, get this 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A cables from Anker. The cables are pretty durable, measure 6.6 feet each, and are super affordable.

Grab this affordable two-pack of braided USB-C cables from Jsaux for just $10 if you don't like the Galaxy A14's included charging cable. Just make sure you have a compatible charging brick for it.

Thanks to its compact footprint, the T-Core power bank is a great addition to your travel backpack. Despite its size, it packs a 10,000mAh battery to charge your Galaxy A14 from 0-100% twice.

The Anker PowerCore 10000 Redux is a compact 10,000mAh power bank that will charge your Galaxy A14 twice over. It features a USB-A port and a USB-C port offering peak outputs of up to 25W.

The Anker PowerPort 2 Elite is a great alternative to Samsung's 15W charger as it's a bit more affordable. It also offers two USB-A ports that can charge two devices simultaneously with a peak output of 24W.

Since the Galaxy A14 doesn't ship with a charging brick, this 15W option from Samsung is an absolute must-have. It will charge the Galaxy A14 at its peak charging speed and comes with a USB-C cable in the box.

Our favorite Galaxy A14 accessories in 2023

That rounds up our picks for the best Galaxy A14 accessories you can buy right now. If you don't have a compatible charging brick lying around, the basic 15W charging brick from Samsung or the Anker PowerPort 2 Elite are essential picks. We prefer the Anker PowerPort Elite 2 as it features two USB-A ports, allowing you to charge two devices simultaneously. But our favorite accessory out of the lot has to be the Galaxy Buds 2. The earbuds offer great audio quality, long battery life, and premium features like active noise cancelation (ANC) at a lower price than the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. However, they might still be a bit too expensive for some. If that's the case, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are a great alternative.

Which of these accessories will you buy for your Galaxy A14? Also, make sure to check out our roundups of the best Galaxy A14 cases and screen protectors if you want to protect your new phone from scratches and drops.