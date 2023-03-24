Despite its lower price, you'll still want to keep it safe, so here are the best Galaxy A14 cases for protection from drops and scratches.

Samsung's flagship Galaxy S23 series was not the company's first new phone of 2023. That honor goes to the affordable Galaxy A14, which the company unveiled at CES in January. Unlike Samsung's flagship lineup, the Galaxy A14 is a budget-friendly 5G device featuring MediaTek's Dimensity 700 SoC, a 6.6-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, 50MP triple cameras, and a massive 5,000mAh. At just $200, it's one of the best cheap Android phones you can buy at the moment, and you should definitely get one if you're thinking of getting a great 5G-enabled phone but don't want to spend a small fortune.

If you don't want to add too much bulk to your Galaxy A14, the AICase Silicone Thin Fit case is a great option. It has a slim profile and comes in several cool colors.

The Otterbox Commuter is a durable case with a soft inner layer for shock absorption and a hard shell that deflects impacts. It's a great rugged case with a minimal design.

Ditch your traditional wallet and get the Foluu Wallet Folio for your Galaxy A14. It features a built-in card slot and its flip cover doubles up as an adjustable kickstand.

The Caseology Nano Pop offers military-grade drop protection without adding too much bulk. It also has a grippy texture and a cool two-tone color scheme.

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid is a great pick for those who want to highlight their phone's design, thanks to the transparent back, while still keeping it protected from scratches and drops.

The Spigen Tough Armor case is a great pick for those who want complete protection but don't like the rugged aesthetic. The case also features a built-in kickstand.

The Poetic Revolution case is our preferred pick for the Galaxy A14. It features a dual-layer design for complete drop protection and a built-in screen protector.

Our favorite Samsung Galaxy A14 cases in 2023

That rounds up our list of the best Galaxy A14 cases currently on the market. Which one of these options are you going to buy? If you're confused, we'd highly recommend the Poetic Revolution case. It's a versatile case with a dual-layer design for maximum drop protection, a built-in screen guard, and even a handy kickstand. But if you don't like its rugged look, you can go with the Spigen Tough Armor or Otterbox Commuter. Both of these cases offer a good level of drop protection despite having a minimal design.

There are also more minimal cases like the Caseology Nano Pop if you want something thinner, or the Foluu folio if you want to add more functionality to your phone.

If you don't like any of the aforementioned cases, check back. We'll keep adding new cases to our list to help you find one that fits your needs.