Samsung's Galaxy A14 is a reliable option to consider if you're looking to buy a phone on a budget. It marches alongside the best cheap Android phones on the market with a $200 price tag, yet it brings a good set of features including 5G support, an FHD+ 90Hz display, and more. But just like other Samsung Galaxy phones on the market, the Galaxy A14 also ships without a charger in the box. This means you'll have to buy a charger separately to top up your device unless you have a spare unit. Fortunately, there's no shortage of chargers on the market, and you can buy one easily either from Samsung or one of the third-party manufacturers. We've rounded up some of the best chargers for the Galaxy A14 5G to make that search easy.

This UGREEN 24W car charger can keep your Galaxy A14 topped up when you are on the move in a car. It sports a scratch-resistant alloy exterior that makes it look elegant, and it also has a Type-C and a Type-A port.

The Shargeek Sharge Flow is one of the smallest power banks out there on the market. It packs a 10,000mAh battery in a form factor that's as small as a credit card.

The mophie PowerStation XXL battery pack comes with a 20,000mAh battery, so it should keep your Galaxy A14 topped up for several days without a hitch. It also features multiple ports to let you charge more than one device at any given time.

This 65W Baseus charger comes with two USB-C and a single USB-A port, meaning you can charge three devices simultaneously. It comes with a foldable plug, uses GaN tech, and it also comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable.

Anker's PowerPort Atom III Slim, as the name suggests, has a sleek profile that makes it perfect for hard-to-reach outlets. It also offers a peak output of 30W, so it's got plenty of power to charge the Galaxy A14.

This 20W Spigen charger uses GaN tech that allows it to operate with higher efficiency and generate less heat in a tiny package. It's also one of the most compact chargers out there on the market.

The Anker 511 Nano Pro is one of the most compact USB-C chargers you'll find on the market. It can deliver up to 20W power, meaning it's perfect to charge at Galaxy A14 5G at max charging speed.

This 15W charging brick from Samsung is a good option to consider for the Galaxy A14 5G. It can charge the phone at its maximum rated power, but you'll have to buy a USB-C cable separately.

Best Samsung Galaxy A14 chargers in 2023: Final thoughts

There are plenty of reliable chargers for the Galaxy A14 out there, and we've highlighted some of the best ones here. If we were to pick one for the Galaxy A14, then we'd go with Samsung's 15W travel adapter. You can get it for as low as $11 on Amazon right now, which is a pretty good price even though it doesn't come with a cable. It has a 15W output, meaning it should be able to charge the Galaxy A14 at its maximum rated charging speed.

We've also added some other interesting options to the mix including a Spigen GaN charger, and a couple of portable power banks, so be sure to explore the entire list before making a purchase decision. In addition to a charger, you should also consider buying a protective case and a screen protector for your new phone to keep it in pristine condition. You can stop by our collection of the best Galaxy A14 cases and best Galaxy A14 screen protectors to find our top picks.