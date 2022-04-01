These are the Best Samsung Galaxy A53 Cases to buy in 2022

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G forms part of Samsung’s non-flagship A-series lineup in 2022. It’s a practical device that opts to provide a slew of all-rounded features instead of capitalizing on only one spec and ignoring the rest. The result is a device that will suit the average consumer just fine. Because of the marketing push that Samsung usually has for the A-series, and the fact that it has extensive retail distribution channels across major markets of the world, the Galaxy A53 5G is poised to become one of the most easy-to-recommend and easy-to-purchase phones under the $500 price segment.

If you have managed to grab one of these through a stellar deal, we’d recommend opting for a case and a screen protector. The Galaxy A53 5G has polycarbonate back and sides — some people may like the grippy texture, while others may not be a big fan. Either way, dropping the phone has a strong probability of damaging it. The phone has a long 4 years of promised software updates, so you’d the hardware to be in good shape too to last that long. So here are our recommendations for the best Samsung Galaxy A53 5G cases across various categories!

Navigate this article:

Official Cases

With every new phone launch, Samsung makes some great official cases and this time is no different. These cases are officially made by Samsung for the Galaxy A53 5G. Being a first-party case, you will get the best fitting with precise cutouts and button placements. Samsung’s official cases are of great quality and come in a wide variety of options to choose from, depending on whether you want a case that looks good or offers the best protection. The only con is that all of Samsung’s cases are quite expensive. But for the most part, you get what you pay for.

Samsung also has an S-View Wallet Cover case too in its roster. But their website is unable to display it as purchasable, for some reason. So you can search the website for this on your end to see if you have a better experience.

Clear Cases

Clear cases are for those of you who want to show off the back of your smartphone while also adding some protection. The Galaxy A53 5G comes in some fun colors — we won’t blame you if you want to show that Awesome Peach off. In this case, get a clear case. This way, you can also retain the original look of the device.

Rugged Cases

If you drop your phone often and are constantly worried about shattering the display or denting the edges, you need to get a rugged case. Rugged cases are intentionally thick and offer a great deal of protection for your smartphone. They can get bulky, but that’s the trade-off you make for better peace of mind. Often, these cases will have a dual-layer design for the case, and some of them will even incorporate a screen protector into their design. Choose the one that best fits your needs.

Supcase Unicorn BP Kickass Protection The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro series is known for providing comprehensive protection to the phone, thanks to the integrated screen protector. You also get a kickstand that doubles up as a holder ring for holding the phone in your hand. View at Amazon Promoted Spigen Tough Armor Air Cushion Tech The Spigen Tough Armor is a well-known option for those who want a rugged case. It features air pockets in the form of Air Cushion tech, and foam to help absorb impacts. View at Amazon Supcase UB Lite version of the Pro The Supcase Unicorn Beetle is an option for those who do not want the Unicorn Beetle Pro. This case is almost the same as the Pro, but without the screen protector, holster and the port plugs. View at Amazon Promoted

Wallet Cases

The concept of wallet cases is that you can keep a few credit cards and cash along with your phone. A lot of us do financial payments through our phones, and if not, we do it through a card. So carrying a dedicated wallet can be avoided if you just get a wallet case.

Stylish Cases

iBlason Cosmo Fasionable yet Protected The iBlason Cosmo series has its own unique draw, thanks to the intricate patterns with gold colored weaving across rose gold, marble white, and gray accents. This case also has an integrated screen protector. View at Amazon Promoted

For now, these are the cases that we would recommend on the device. Since the phone is fairly new, notable case manufacturers are working on bringing their lineups over. We’ll be updating our roundup with more options in the near future.