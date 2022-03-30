These are the Best Samsung Galaxy A53 Chargers, Cables, Car Mounts, and other Accessories to buy in 2022

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is the latest mid-ranger from Samsung. And as is tradition, Samsung will be offering this phone practically across the world, marking it as one of the most widely available devices available with decent deals. And it is a decent smartphone, ticking most of the right boxes that are needed to satisfy the average consumer. With a good display, good build, decent performance, good camera, excellent battery life, and an unparalleled software update promise — the Galaxy A53 5G has it all. However, there is one thing it doesn’t have, and that is a charger in the box. Yes, Samsung is not including a charger in the box of the Galaxy A53 5G. So here are our recommendations for the chargers, cables, and other accessories that you should consider picking up for the device!

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

Navigate this article:

Best Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Chargers

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G supports “fast” charging only up to 25W with USB PD. This is admittedly a slower speed than what some of its popular competitors offer. The silver lining is that you likely have a charger around that supports 25W charging already. And if you don’t, you can pick one of the options below, and they will all be cheaper than purchasing a quicker and more versatile charger. We have included a 4-port 100W charger from Baseus in our recommendations as well — but know that it is overkill for your Galaxy A53 5G and will still charge it at only 25W — but it provides versatility and freedom to quick charge many other devices simultaneously, including laptops and other phones.

If you need even more options, you can check out our USB PD fast charger recommendations.

Best Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Cables

Samsung includes a good quality USB Type-C to Type-C cable in the box of the Galaxy A53 5G. This should be sufficient for most users. However, just in case you need an extra cable (especially since the Galaxy A53 5G does not support wireless charging — so you have to charge through the wire only), here are some recommendations.

If you need more options or a different type of cable, take a look at our USB cable recommendations.

Best Samsung Galaxy A53 5G TWS Earphones

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G does not come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, meaning you can no longer use your older wired headphones. You’d either need a USB Type-C earphone or opt for a Bluetooth TWS earphone or neckband or headphones. Thankfully, you can pick up any trusted product in the above categories and get a decent experience. But obviously, you get some nicer integrations and features with Samsung’s own ecosystem products. So here are some TWS earphone recommendations that will work well with the Galaxy A53 5G.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Best value for money If you're looking to buy a pair of Samsung wireless earbuds that offer the best value for money, then you should consider the Galaxy Buds 2. Though not as feature-rich as the Galaxy Buds Pro, the Galaxy Buds 2 delivers a good set of features and impressive audio quality for the price. Features like active noise cancellation and Ambient Mode at a decent price make it very easy for us to recommend the Galaxy Buds 2. View at Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Alternate best pick The Galaxy Buds Live are a solid alternative to plenty of other premium models. The Galaxy Buds Live has a unique design that makes them stand out from other Galaxy earbuds. Notably, these buds are also said to provide a tight fit for most users, which is great. Some other noteworthy features of the Galaxy Buds Live include support for active noise cancellation, impressive sound quality, wireless charging, and more. View at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Best overall The Galaxy Buds Pro offer the most features of any other earbuds in Samsung's lineup. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features a custom speaker system tuned by AKG and Samsung's Scalable audio codec that changes the bit rate according to the strength of the Bluetooth connection for better audio quality. The Buds Pro also supports ANC and wireless charging, making it very convenient to use. View at Samsung

Note that this isn’t a comprehensive list by any means. Samsung has also offered the Galaxy Buds Live as a pre-order bonus, so if you have those, you should be all set without needing to make another purchase! If these don’t suit your taste, you can check out some of our other recommendations in the great TWS space.

Best Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Car Mounts

Car mounts are a useful accessory for holding up your smartphone while you are driving, with common use cases for the phone in such situations being navigation and music streaming. The Galaxy A53 5G does not have any special needs or concerns that one should keep in mind when selecting a car mount, so you can pick any of the popular options available at your preferred retailer. Just ensure that your phone does not get too hot since that can affect its performance — if you are going to be extensively using navigation, pop the phone out of its case and keep it closer (and preferably in direct flow) to the car AC vent.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is an interesting device — it may not be the best value device on the market, but if history is anything to go by, it will turn out to be among one of the most popular mainstream smartphones. There’s very little on the device that stands out, but that is okay as the phone will be just fine for the average user. If you picked up the phone, do check out our recommended cases and screen protector options.