These are the Best Samsung Galaxy A53 Chargers, Cables, Car Mounts, and other Accessories to buy in 2022
The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is the latest mid-ranger from Samsung. And as is tradition, Samsung will be offering this phone practically across the world, marking it as one of the most widely available devices available with decent deals. And it is a decent smartphone, ticking most of the right boxes that are needed to satisfy the average consumer. With a good display, good build, decent performance, good camera, excellent battery life, and an unparalleled software update promise — the Galaxy A53 5G has it all. However, there is one thing it doesn’t have, and that is a charger in the box. Yes, Samsung is not including a charger in the box of the Galaxy A53 5G. So here are our recommendations for the chargers, cables, and other accessories that you should consider picking up for the device!
Best Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Chargers
The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G supports “fast” charging only up to 25W with USB PD. This is admittedly a slower speed than what some of its popular competitors offer. The silver lining is that you likely have a charger around that supports 25W charging already. And if you don’t, you can pick one of the options below, and they will all be cheaper than purchasing a quicker and more versatile charger. We have included a 4-port 100W charger from Baseus in our recommendations as well — but know that it is overkill for your Galaxy A53 5G and will still charge it at only 25W — but it provides versatility and freedom to quick charge many other devices simultaneously, including laptops and other phones.
If you want the official charger straight from Samsung, this is it. It can deliver up to 25W of power to the Galaxy A53 5G and it comes in black or white options.
This Anker charger supports 25W charging with PD and PPS support, plus Anker's PowerIQ technology. The prongs can also fold to be extra compact for travelling.
The Belkin 25W USB-C charger is a fairly standard charging brick with 25W of power delivery and PPS support for the Galaxy A53 5G. It has a clean look and it's cheaper than Samsung's charger.
Ideal for travel, this compact Spigen charger supports up to 25W charging with PPS support for Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G. It's super small so you can easily fit it anywhere.
If a compact charger is your top priority, then the Anker Nano II 30W is another great option. It's even smaller than the Spigen ArcStation, and it can provide just as much power to your Galaxy A53 5G.
The Baseus 100W GaN II Fast Charger is absolutely overkill for the Galaxy A53 5G. But it's that one charger you buy that can charge any and all devices, at the same time.
If you need even more options, you can check out our USB PD fast charger recommendations.
Best Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Cables
Samsung includes a good quality USB Type-C to Type-C cable in the box of the Galaxy A53 5G. This should be sufficient for most users. However, just in case you need an extra cable (especially since the Galaxy A53 5G does not support wireless charging — so you have to charge through the wire only), here are some recommendations.
This the official USB-C to USB-C cable from Samsung. It is 1 meter long, isn't braided, and comes with a one-year warranty in the US.
This pack from Anker includes two 6ft braided cables. They support up to 60W fast charging and are available in three colors.
This braided cable is ideal for fast charging, with 100W support. Its data transfer speed is limited to 480Mbps.
This quality cable is affordable and supports 100W fast charging and 10Gbps data transfer speeds.
The Spigen DuraSync USB cable is cotton braided for extra durability. It comes with USB 2.0 data transfer speeds and 60W power delivery. You get a cable strap for cable management.
This USB cable offers ultra-fast speeds for both charging and data transfer, at up to 100W and 10Gbps respectively.
If you need more options or a different type of cable, take a look at our USB cable recommendations.
Best Samsung Galaxy A53 5G TWS Earphones
The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G does not come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, meaning you can no longer use your older wired headphones. You’d either need a USB Type-C earphone or opt for a Bluetooth TWS earphone or neckband or headphones. Thankfully, you can pick up any trusted product in the above categories and get a decent experience. But obviously, you get some nicer integrations and features with Samsung’s own ecosystem products. So here are some TWS earphone recommendations that will work well with the Galaxy A53 5G.
If you're looking to buy a pair of Samsung wireless earbuds that offer the best value for money, then you should consider the Galaxy Buds 2. Though not as feature-rich as the Galaxy Buds Pro, the Galaxy Buds 2 delivers a good set of features and impressive audio quality for the price. Features like active noise cancellation and Ambient Mode at a decent price make it very easy for us to recommend the Galaxy Buds 2.
The Galaxy Buds Live are a solid alternative to plenty of other premium models. The Galaxy Buds Live has a unique design that makes them stand out from other Galaxy earbuds. Notably, these buds are also said to provide a tight fit for most users, which is great. Some other noteworthy features of the Galaxy Buds Live include support for active noise cancellation, impressive sound quality, wireless charging, and more.
The Galaxy Buds Pro offer the most features of any other earbuds in Samsung's lineup. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features a custom speaker system tuned by AKG and Samsung's Scalable audio codec that changes the bit rate according to the strength of the Bluetooth connection for better audio quality. The Buds Pro also supports ANC and wireless charging, making it very convenient to use.
Note that this isn’t a comprehensive list by any means. Samsung has also offered the Galaxy Buds Live as a pre-order bonus, so if you have those, you should be all set without needing to make another purchase! If these don’t suit your taste, you can check out some of our other recommendations in the great TWS space.
Best Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Car Mounts
Car mounts are a useful accessory for holding up your smartphone while you are driving, with common use cases for the phone in such situations being navigation and music streaming. The Galaxy A53 5G does not have any special needs or concerns that one should keep in mind when selecting a car mount, so you can pick any of the popular options available at your preferred retailer. Just ensure that your phone does not get too hot since that can affect its performance — if you are going to be extensively using navigation, pop the phone out of its case and keep it closer (and preferably in direct flow) to the car AC vent.
This phone mount from iOttie is the fourth iteration of their Easy One Touch lineup, featuring a convenient lock and release mechanism for grabbing your phone.
The Vicseed car phone mount comes with an arm as well as a AC vent clip. This phone holder also prides itself on being thick case and large phone friendly.
This phone holder clips onto your AC vents and then relies on metal cutouts that need to be stuck on your phone or phone case. Use these only on devices that will not be wirelessly charged.
The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is an interesting device — it may not be the best value device on the market, but if history is anything to go by, it will turn out to be among one of the most popular mainstream smartphones. There’s very little on the device that stands out, but that is okay as the phone will be just fine for the average user. If you picked up the phone, do check out our recommended cases and screen protector options.
The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is a mid-ranger that is available in most parts of the world. Combining a good display, with good cameras, decent daily performance and excellent battery life, the Galaxy A53 5G has all the key ingredients to serve your daily needs with ease.