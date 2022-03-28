These are the Best Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Deals in 2022

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G picks off as Samsung’s widely available mid-ranger that serves the needs of most people and use cases. The phone serves as a great value option in the USA where it will be a de-facto choice under $500, especially when it goes against the Apple iPhone SE 3. If you’re looking to get the phone, we recommend snagging a great deal to sweeten the deal even further, and you can use the saved up money to get yourself a good case or a nice screen protector. So here are some of the best deals on the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G!

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G starts at $450 in the US. Pre-orders for the device went live on March 17, while open sales are slated to begin on April 1 across major retailers and carriers. For the Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung is offering a Galaxy Buds Live as a pre-order bonus. Since the phone misses out on the headphone jack, getting the TWS alongside helps out buyers with a pretty good pair of earphones that works seamlessly with Galaxy devices. Also note that the device does not come with a charger in the box, so do grab a charger as well while you are at it.

Best Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Unlocked Deals

If you’re looking for the carrier-unlocked version of the Galaxy A53 5G, then you should be checking out major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, alongside Samsung’s own online store. Listings for the Galaxy A53 5G are not yet live everywhere, but they should be going live soon enough.

Samsung Store

Samsung’s online store is the premier destination if you want to get any of Samsung’s recently launched products for a great deal. For smartphones, Samsung USA also offers some rather lucrative trade-in deals that make it cheaper to jump onto the latest smartphone.

Amazon.com

Amazon is often preferred by a lot of people since they can take advantage of their Prime memberships and available credits as well as buy their other necessities from the platform. Pricing for the device remains the same: $450 for Unlocked.

Best Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Carrier Deals

In the US, people do prefer buying their device directly from the carrier they will be using it on. Thankfully for the Galaxy A53 5G, you will be able to find it available on most carriers and MVNOs operating in the country, but from April 1 onwards. As of right now, carriers do not have listings live for the device. So check back again in a few days.

While the Galaxy A53 5G is a good device, there is a valid argument to be made on how good its own predecessors were. The Galaxy A52 5G and the Galaxy A52s 5G are arguably better smartphones than the A53 5G, especially since you get to keep a better processor (Snapdragon 750G/Snapdragon 778G vs the Exynos 1280) and get to keep the 3.5mm headphone jack. It is worth considering the predecessors as valid purchase options, so do take a look at what is on offer from these retailers and decide accordingly. Let us know which device you choose in the end and what deal did you take!