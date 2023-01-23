Need a screen protector to safeguard your new Galaxy A53? We've got you covered.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is one of the best budget Android phones you can buy. With its premium design, huge 5,000mAh battery, surprisingly solid 64MP rear camera, and five years of guaranteed software updates, the A53 has a lot going on for $449.

One of the device's other big highlights is the 6.5-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz display, which stands out as one of the best for under $500. Obviously, if you pick up a Galaxy A53, you'll want to protect that gorgeous panel, and applying a screen protector is a great way to do it. Below, we've rounded up some of the best screen protectors you can get for the A53.

Spigen Tempered Glass Galaxy A53 screen protector Spigen's Tempered Glass screen protector helps retain display responsiveness and comes with an oleophobic coating to mitigate fingerprints. The protector is rated at 9H hardness for durability, and there's an alignment tool in the box. See at Amazon

Supershieldz Galaxy A53 screen protector This screen protector from Supershieldz has an anti-scratch coating, 2.5D rounded edges that'll sit nicely on your A53, 9H hardness, and an oleophobic coating. See at Amazon

KATIN Galaxy A53 screen protector KATIN's screen protector for the A53 comes with anti-scratch and fingerprint-resistant coatings, 9H hardness, and a case-friendly design. It's also designed to minimize bubbling during installation. See at Amazon

JETech Galaxy A53 screen protector JETech focuses on durability and thinness for its A53 screen protector, in order to minimize its impact on your viewing experience. It has 2.5D curved edges, 9H hardness, and maintains your display's responsiveness. See at Amazon

YEYEBF Premium Galaxy A53 screen and camera protectors YEYEBF's screen protector for the A53 is anti-scratch, rated for 9H hardness, and comes with an anti-scratch coating. It's bundled with a free protector for the rear camera housing that uses the same material. See at Amazon

Lokyoo Galaxy A53 privacy screen protector Looking to add a little privacy to your A53? Lokyoo's screen protector comes with a special layer on top that hides your screen unless you look at it straight on. It comes with plenty of durability, an anti-scratch coating, and a bubble-free install process. See at Amazon

My top pick from this list of screen protectors for the Galaxy A53 would be Spigen's Tempered Glass option. I've been using Spigen screen protectors for as long as I can remember, and they make it extremely easy to install thanks to their bundled guidance tool. Plus, they're high quality and age beautifully. Of course, you can't go wrong with any of the ones we mentioned, especially Lokyoo's protector if you're looking for extra privacy.

If you're looking for more on the Galaxy A53, check out our hands-on article where we go over everything there is to know about it. We also have roundups of the best deals and cases for the A53.