After debuting its flagship Galaxy S23 lineup earlier this year, Samsung has now lifted the covers off its latest Galaxy A-series mid-ranger: the Galaxy A54. It's a noteworthy upgrade over the Galaxy A53 from last year, and it will likely follow in its predecessor's footsteps to become one of the best cheap Android phones of this year. Although most of you will find the Galaxy A54 to be a great phone right out of the box, the lack of an included phone case, charging brick, and earbuds could disappoint some. Fortunately, there's no shortage of Galaxy A54 accessories on the market. We've rounded up some of the best chargers, cables, and other accessories for the Galaxy A54 in this post to help you get a more well-rounded experience with your new phone.

Best charging bricks for the Samsung Galaxy A54

The Samsung Galaxy A54 supports 25W fast charging, which lets you top up its massive 5,000mAh battery in a jiffy. But Samsung doesn't bundle a compatible charger with the device, so you'll have to purchase one of the following Galaxy A54 chargers to keep your phone juiced up.

Samsung 25W USB-C Super Fast Wall Charger Editor's Choice This 25W charging brick from Samsung is a must-have for Galaxy A54 buyers. It's compatible with Samsung's fast charging protocol and will charge your phone at its rated speed. $9 at Amazon

Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim Slim Profile $19 $20 Save $1 Anker's PowerPort Atom III Slim has a sleek profile, making it a perfect choice for hard-to-reach outlets. It offers a peak output of 30W and is compatible with the Galaxy A54. $19 at Amazon

UGREEN 45W Nexode Compact Dual-Port Charger The Ugreen 45W Nexode is a premium dual-port charging brick that lets you simultaneously charge your Galaxy A54 and another device. It, too, has a compact footprint. See at Amazon

Best portable chargers for the Samsung Galaxy A54

While the aforementioned wall warts are great for the Galaxy A54, they're no good if you're constantly on the go. At times when there's no outlet nearby, these portable chargers will keep your device juiced up and ensure you don't suffer from battery anxiety.

Anker PowerCore 10000 Redux Dual USB Ports The Anker PowerCore 10000 Redux is a compact 10,000mAh power bank that will charge your Galaxy A54 twice over. It features two ports offering peak outputs of 25W and 22.5W, allowing you to charge another device with your phone. $40 at Amazon

mophie Powerstation XXL Massive Battery The mophie Powerstation XXL packs a 20,000mAh battery that can keep your Galaxy A54 topped up for several days. While its 18W output will charge your phone a bit slower than its rated speed, its triple ports will let you charge multiple devices. $60 at Amazon

T-Core Power Bank Ultra Compact The T-Core power bank is a great addition to your travel backpack, thanks to its compact footprint. But don't let its size fool you. It packs a 10,000mAh battery to keep your Galaxy A54 juiced up and three additional ports to charge other gadgets. $39 at Amazon

Best cables for the Samsung Galaxy A54

Although the Galaxy A54 ships with a charging cable in the box, it's a short USB-C to USB-C cable that might not meet your requirements. If that's the case, and you want a longer cable or perhaps one that's compatible with your existing charging brick, you can pick one of the following options.

Anker 543 USB C to USB C Cable Sustainable Bio-Based Materials $15 $17 Save $2 The Anker 543 USB C to USB C cable measures 3ft, so it should cover most use cases. In addition, it's made with bio-based materials that offer a 20,000-bend lifespan and are available in a couple of cool colors. $15 at Amazon

Baseus USB-C to USB-C Cable with LED Built-in Display $16 $22 Save $6 This USB C to USB C cable from Baseus features a durable nylon braid and a built-in LED that showcases how much power your Galaxy A54 draws while charging. In addition, it's a 6ft cable that doesn't cost a whole lot. $16 at Amazon

Belkin BoostCharge Pro Flex USB C to USB C Cable Exceptionally Durable $26 $30 Save $4 If you have a history of accidentally breaking your charging cables, you should grab the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Flex USB C to USB C cable. It features a nylon braid, measures 6.6ft, and can easily take a beating. $26 at Amazon

Best wireless earbuds for the Samsung Galaxy A54

Along with the charging brick, Samsung has also removed its first-party earbuds from the retail box for the Galaxy A54. If you don't own a pair of wireless earbuds or your old ones are due for a replacement, you can buy one of these wireless earbuds for your new device.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Best Overall $110 $150 Save $40 The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are an affordable version of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, offering several premium features like ANC at a cheaper price. $110 at Amazon

OnePlus Nord Buds Best Value If the Galaxy Buds 2 are still a bit expensive for you, the OnePlus Nord Buds are a great cheap alternative. But it lacks premium features like ANC. $40 at Amazon

Anker Soundcore Life P3 Affordable Earbuds with ANC $70 $80 Save $10 The Anker Soundcore Life P3 offer an excellent middle-ground with premium features like ANC and 50 hours of battery life at a reasonable price. $70 at Amazon

Best smartwatch and miscellaneous accessories for the Samsung Galaxy A54

If you're looking to buy a new smartwatch or fitness tracker with your Galaxy A54 to kickstart your fitness journey, you might want to consider one of these smartwatches. The following section also includes a couple of other cool accessories for the device.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Editor's Choice $250 $280 Save $30 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is certainly the best smartwatch you can buy to go along with your new Galaxy A54. But if it's a bit too expensive, you can also consider the older Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. $250 at Amazon

Amazfit GTR Mini Affordable Alternative The Amazfit GTR Mini is a great affordable alternative that offers a ton of useful fitness-tracking features and an impressive 14-day battery life. However, it doesn't run Google's Wear OS. $120 at Amazon

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Best on a Budget Xiaomi's Mi Band 7 is widely regarded as one of the best fitness trackers on the market. It features a 1.62-inch AMOLED display and offers support for various fitness tracking features and sports modes. $46 at Amazon

Belkin 37W Car Charger Travel Essential This Belkin 37W car charger is a must-have accessory for the Galaxy A54 if you spend a lot of time on the road. It has two ports, offering 25W and 12W output, allowing you to charge two devices simultaneously. $25 at Amazon

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Versatile Car Mount The iOttie Easy One Touch 5 is another great car accessory for those who don't have a built-in infotainment system. It features a telescopic arm with a suction cup mount for the dashboard or windshield. $25 at Amazon

PopSocket Handy Grip If the Galaxy A54 is a bit unwieldy for you or you just want to confidently use the phone with one hand, grab a Popsocket. It's a nifty grip that attaches to the back of your phone for a more comfortable grip. $10 at Amazon

Our favorite Samsung Galaxy A54 accessories: Final Thoughts

Those were the best chargers, cables, and accessories you can buy for your Galaxy A54. If nothing else, you should definitely consider getting one of the fast chargers for your device in case you don't own a compatible one already. A pair of earbuds will also make a great addition, and the Galaxy Buds 2 will offer the best experience thanks to its impressive audio output, seamless integration with the Samsung ecosystem, and amazing battery life.

In addition to these accessories, you should also buy a protective case and screen protector for your new phone to keep it in pristine shape for as long as possible. Check out our roundup of the best Galaxy A54 cases and best Galaxy A54 screen protectors for our favorite picks.