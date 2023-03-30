That, however, doesn't mean the Galaxy A54 is entirely immune to scratches and cracks. We still recommend buying one of the best cases out there to protect it from accidental drops and scuffs. There are plenty of cases on the market for the Galaxy A54, so we're highlighting some of our favorite picks below. Let's dive in!

Samsung Galaxy A54 is now official and is here to replace its predecessor as the company's new entry in the mid-range segment. As we mentioned in our Galaxy A54 5G review , it brings a lot of noteworthy improvements over last year's Galaxy A53 to become a great option for those looking to buy a reliable phone right now without spending top dollars on an expensive flagship. One of our favorite things about this particular phone is that it now features Gorilla Glass 5 on both front and back, meaning it's more durable than many other phones in this price range.

If you're looking to buy a simple rugged case for the Galaxy A54 then look no further than the TUDIA DualShield Grip case. It's a simple-looking case that offers military-grade protection without adding too much bulk to your phone. It also has textures on the back and sides to help you get a good grip on the device. It's also available in a bunch of colors, so be sure to check it out.

The KSWOUS glitter case adds a touch of style to the Galaxy A54. It's essentially a clear case that comes with a layer of design to make your phone look pretty. You can use this to show off the color of your phone as well. The best thing about this listing is that you also get a couple of screen protectors for your phone, so you're getting a good value for your money.

This premium leather case for the Galaxy A54 offers 360-degree protection. It also doubles up as a wallet case that comes with slots to let you store credit cards and some cash. Notably, it also features an integrated stand function to let you prop up the phone on a flat surface.

The Spigen Optik Armor case adds an extra layer of protection for the camera lenses at the back of your phone. It comes with a snap lens cover that easily slides out when you want to use the camera, so it doesn't affect the user experience. The case itself is quite sturdy, so you get good protection for the phone overall.

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is one of the best rugged cases out there that offers complete 360-degree protection for your device. It's made out of multi-layered TPU and polycarbonate materials to offer the best protection, and it even comes with a built-in screen protector. The UB Pro case also comes with some thoughtful additions like a belt-in and kickstand, so it's quite versatile.

The Caseology Nano Pop is a stylish-looking case for the Galaxy A54. It's a dual-layer silicone case that's military-grade drop-tested, so you know it offers good protection. It's a relatively thin case overall, and it also has raised ring around the camera lens to protect it from scratches and cracks.

The Galaxy A54 5G comes in a couple of pretty colors like the Awesome Black and the Awesome Violet, which you can show off using a clear case like this one. You can also get the Ringke Fusion with a matte finish to keep the fingerprints at bay, so check it out.

Spigen's Liquid Air Armor is a relatively thin case that comes with a textured back that feels good in the hand and helps you get a good grip on the phone. It uses Spigen's Air Cushion technology to absorb impacts, and it also comes with raised lips around the display and camera for added protection.

Best cases for Galaxy A54 in 2023: The final say

If you don't want to spend too much time comparing all the options mentioned here, then we recommend picking up the Spigen Liquid Armor case for the Galaxy A54 5G. It's a relatively thin case with a textured back that helps you get a good grip on the device. It uses Spigen's Air Cushion technology to absorb impacts, and it also comes with raised edges over the display and camera for additional protection. You get all that for just $13, so it offers great value for money as well. Spigen has a handful of other cases for the Galaxy A54 too, but the Liquid Air Armor is our favorite one as it offers good protection and gives a fresh look to your phone too.

You can also consider buying the Ringke Fusion if you want to show off the colors of your phone, or you can even go all-in with a versatile rugged case like the SUPCASE UB Pro. If you're leaning towards buying a relatively simple and thin case, then do check out our collection of the best Galaxy A54 screen protectors and pick up a tempered glass or a TPU film to protect the display. The Gorilla Glass 5 is known to be quite durable, but it doesn't hurt to add more protection.