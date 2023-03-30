Samsung Galaxy A54 5G The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G offers a sleek design, a beautiful 120Hz display, plenty of power under the hood, and a triple camera setup on the rear. $450 at Samsung

Samsung's Galaxy A54 5G made its debut earlier this month, and it could end up becoming one of the best affordable Android handsets of 2023. With a release date set for April 6, you can now preorder the device, and you better believe that there are some amazing deals in tow, like phenomenal trade in offers, discounted pricing from wireless carriers, and some appealing discounts on Samsung accessories with the purchase of the phone.

The retail price of the device comes in at $450, and Samsung is having a promotion that will knock $250 off with eligible trade in. Furthermore, the company is offering a special discount on the Galaxy Buds Live with purchase of the Galaxy A54 5G, bringing the price down to just $50. If that wasn't enough, Samsung is also throwing in three months of Spotify Premium for free and two free months of Adobe LightRoom. With alluring deals like these you can't go wrong picking up the latest handset from Samsung.

When it comes to the Galaxy A54 5G, it has a beautiful 6.4-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset is powered by Samsung's Exynos 1380 octa-core processor that's paired with 6GB RAM. As far as internal storage, you're going to get 128GB and a microSD slot that will allow expansion up to 1TB. In addition, the smartphone will have a triple camera setup on the rear, with a 50MP main shooter, 12MP ultrawide, and also a 5MP macro. The Galaxy A54 5G will also have a 32MP front-facing camera.

Battery life is always a concern when it comes to smartphones, but luckily, this model comes with a whopping 5,000mAh capacity battery, which should be more than enough to last a full day with normal use. Samsung's been pretty good about keeping its phones up to date when it comes to software, and the Galaxy A54 5G is no exception. When released, it will debut with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. While an upgrade path hasn't been set, you can expect to see future versions of Android land on this handset or at the very least it will continue to get security updates for some years.

Preorders for the Galaxy A54 5G will begin on March 30, and as mentioned previously, it will be priced at $450. With the preorder you'll be able to take advantage of the promotional pricing on the Galaxy Buds Live, and get trade in incentives worth up to $250. Furthermore, there will be discounts available from wireless carrier in the US. The handset will make its retail debut on April 6. So if you're interested, head to the links to preorder your handset today.