While Samsung's flagship Galaxy S23 lineup gains the most media attention as it offers the best hardware money can buy, its all-new Galaxy A54 will most likely be the best-selling Samsung device this year. That's because it's one of the best phones for the average user, offering great performance, an impressive display, decent cameras, and an amazing software experience at a much more affordable price.
The new model is a significant upgrade over the Galaxy A53 from last year, but it doesn't bring any noteworthy durability improvements. Like its predecessor, it features Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display, so you'll have to invest in a screen protector to keep it scratch-free. Fortunately, you can already find several screen protectors for the Galaxy A54 on the market, and we've rounded up the best ones to help you find the right one for your shiny new phone.
Supershieldz Tempered Glass for Galaxy A54Editor's Choice
This tempered glass screen protector from Supershieldz is our favorite pick, as it offers complete protection for the Galaxy A54's display at a rather affordable price.
UniqueMe Tempered Glass for Galaxy A54Premium Pick
UniqueMe's Tempered Glass screen protector for the Galaxy A54 is a great premium alternative that comes with a handy installation frame and camera lens protectors.
Supershieldz PET Film for Galaxy A54Best Value
Supershieldz also offers a 3-pack of PET film-type screen protectors for the Galaxy A54, which provides scratch resistance to its display and is great value for your money.
Omoton Tempered Glass for Galaxy A54Handy Installation Tool
Omoton's tempered glass is a great alternative to the one from UniqueMe, offering a 3-pack of screen protectors, an application tool, and two camera lens protectors for cheap.
Suttkue Tempered Glass for Galaxy A54Case Compatible
Suttkue's tempered glass screen protector, much like the other options on this list, adds scratch resistance to your Galaxy A54's display. It also has a 2.5D case-compatible design.
Miimall Privacy Tempered Glass for Galaxy A54Privacy Tempered Glass
Protect your Galaxy A54's display from scratches and peeping toms with this privacy tempered glass from Miimall. It hides content on the screen from people viewing it at an angle.
Mr Shield Tempered Glass for Galaxy A54Lifetime Replacement
Despite its affordable price, this 3-pack of tempered glass screen protectors from Mr Shield provides a decent level of scratch resistance and a limited lifetime replacement warranty.
IQShield Matte Film for Galaxy A54Matte Finish
If you prefer matte finish screen protectors over glossy ones, you should grab this 2-pack of affordable matte film-type screen protectors from IQShield for your Galaxy A54.
Our favorite Galaxy A54 screen protectors in 2023
That rounds up our selection of the best screen protectors for the Galaxy A54 currently on the market. The tempered glass screen protector from Supershieldz is our favorite one out of the lot, as it offers complete coverage for the Galaxy A54's display at quite an affordable price. But if you prefer film-type screen protectors, you can go with the Supershieldz PET Film or IQShield Matte Film for your device. And if the thought of mucking up the application gives you nightmares, the handy installation frame you get with Omoton's tempered glass screen protector makes it an attractive option.
We expect more brands to launch screen protectors for the Galaxy A54 in the coming days, so check back in sometime if you don't like any of the options currently on our list. We'll regularly update our list to help you find one that fits your needs. In the meantime, check out our roundup of the best Galaxy A54 cases to add another layer of protection to your new phone.