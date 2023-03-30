While Samsung's flagship Galaxy S23 lineup gains the most media attention as it offers the best hardware money can buy, its all-new Galaxy A54 will most likely be the best-selling Samsung device this year. That's because it's one of the best phones for the average user, offering great performance, an impressive display, decent cameras, and an amazing software experience at a much more affordable price.

The new model is a significant upgrade over the Galaxy A53 from last year, but it doesn't bring any noteworthy durability improvements. Like its predecessor, it features Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display, so you'll have to invest in a screen protector to keep it scratch-free. Fortunately, you can already find several screen protectors for the Galaxy A54 on the market, and we've rounded up the best ones to help you find the right one for your shiny new phone.