Best replacement pens for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360
March 14, 2022 12:05am

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is a fantastic convertible laptop, packing high-end performance in an incredibly thin and lightweight design. Being a convertible also means it’s very versatile. You can use it comfortably like a laptop, but you can also rotate the screen around and use it as a tablet. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 comes with the S Pen for that very reason – it’s more intuitive to write and draw that way.

But what if you happen to lose it? There’s no easy way to attach the S Pen to the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, so it can be easy to forget it or drop it somewhere. That’s when you need to look for alternatives, and we’re here to help. We’ve rounded up a few options if you happen to need a new pen for your Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 – though they should also work for the original Galaxy Book Pro 360, as well as the non-Pro Galaxy Book 2 360.

    The official Samsung S Pen is the best replacement option for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360. It's meant for the Galaxy Tab S7, but it'll work just fine with the laptop.

    The Wacom One pen is designed for Wacom's own tablets, but since it supports EMR technology, it can also be used with the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 and other Samsung devices.

    The SaharaBasics Stylus works with all kinds of devices, including Samsung phones and tablets, iPads, and various laptop brands, plus it has a sleek design.

    Do you ever wish digital pens felt like real pencils? This is the pen for you, shaped exactly like a hexagonal pencil, but with Wacom EMR support for Samsung's laptops and other devices.

    If you want a pen that works across pretty much all Samsung devices, this is the best option. It will work with just about anything, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

    The BOOX Stylus Triangle Pen is a solid option if you want a new pen for your laptop. It's designed for BOOX e-readers, but it'll work with Samsung devices too.

    Want a pen replacement on the cheap? This pen will work with Samsung tbalets and laptops like the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 and it's super affordable.

    The BOOX Magnetic Pen2 Pro is a syilish pen designed for BOOX e-readers, but since it uses Wacom EMR technology, it'll work with Samsung devices. Plus, it has a sleek and stylish look.

    Want the cheapest solution possible? These stylus pens aren't active, meaning they just act like your finger. They're not as capable, but they can still be used to draw or take notes.

And those are some of the pens we recommend for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 and other Samsung laptops that support pen input. These are all solid options, but if I were buying one and wanted to be on the safe side, I’d go with the official S Pen so I can be completely sure it’ll work as advertised. If you want a really cheap option, the Eaglewireless S Pen replacement might just do the trick, too.

If you’re interested in the laptop itself, you can reserve the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 below. This is one of the best lightweight laptops out there, and it comes with Intel’s 12th-generation P-series processors and a stunning AMOLED display, all wrapped in a surprisingly light design. It comes in two sizes: 13.3 inches and 15.6 inches. Otherwise, you can check out the best laptops overall to see if you find other options.

    The Ssamsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is a lightweight laptop with high-end performance and a beautiful AMOLED display.
