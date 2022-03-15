Best accessories for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro

Samsung’s Galaxy Book 2 Pro series is one of the best lightweight laptops you can buy right now, and it has a lot going for it. Samsung is using more powerful processors and better webcams while keeping the ultra thin and light design of the original models. Plus, it has a Full HD AMOLED display that looks great. As great as the Galaxy Book 2 Pro is, you can always make the experience that much better for you with some accessories.

Whether you want an extra monitor for your home setup, a more traditional mouse, or a docking station for all your peripherals, we’ve got you covered. We’ve rounded up some of the best accessories you can get for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, and we’ve split them into categories so you can find what you want more easily. So let’s get into it.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

Navigate this article:

Docks and adapters for the Galaxy Book 2 Pro

The thin and lightweight design of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro series is impressive, but it does require some sacrifice. While the clamshell models still have a solid range of ports, the convertible versions only have USB Type-C ports. Thankfully, the laptops support Thunderbolt 4, so if you want to get more ports, you can do so relatively easily. Docks are great accessories to help you create an office setup since you can connect everything you need using just one port on the Galaxy Book 2 Pro. Here are some great options:

You can always find more options on our list of the best docks for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro series.

Monitors

The screen on the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro is great, but for many users, having more than one screen is essential. The extra space you get with a second screen makes multitasking that much easier and more efficient. If you’re one of those people who could use a bit more working space, here are some great monitors for the Galaxy Book 2 Pro:

External GPU enclosures for the Galaxy Book 2 Pro

As we said above, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro isn’t exactly a gaming laptop, but what if there was an accessory that could turn it into one? That’s where external GPUs come in, courtesy of Thunderbolt 4. Thanks to the high bandwidth of Thunderbolt ports, you can actually connect a graphics card without it being inside the laptop and get desktop-like performance on a thin and light laptop. For that, you’ll need an external GPU enclosure like the ones below.

Razer Core X Chroma Gamer flair The Razer Core X Chroma is one of the best eGPU enclosures out there, with a 700W PSU and 500W of power for your GPU, plus plenty of space for bigger cards. It also has USB ports and Gigabit Ethernet, so you get some extra connectivity. There's even Chroma RGB lighting, as you might expect. See at Amazon Sonnet Breakaway Box Sleek and professional The Sonnet Breakaway Box is another powerful eGPU enclosure, featuring a 750W PSU that can deliver 375W of continuous power to the GPU (plus 100W for peak loads), as well as 100W to your laptop for charging. It supports most modern GPUs, though you'll need to check their physical size. See at Amazon Cooler Master MasterCase EG200 Save space on your desk In addition to being an eGPU enclosure, the MasterCase EG200 has space for an external drive if you need more storage, plus it serves as a laptop stand so you can stow it away and save space on your desk. It has a 550W PSU and it can deliver 60W of power to your laptop. See at Amazon

Mice and keyboards

Laptop keyboards and touchpads are extremely important in allowing laptops to be as thin and light as they are, and many times, they can offer a pretty comfortable and smooth experience. However, there’s not really anything like the comfort of a desktop-centric keyboard and mouse. If you’re working at a desk, it’s great to have at the very least an external mouse, and keyboard can also be a great addition to an office setup. Here are the mice and keyboards we recommend:

Headphones and earbuds

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro series comes with a pair of stereo speakers with up to 5W of power (depending on the model). That’s good enough for most people, but what if you want to watch a movie on an airplane or anywhere in public? Headphones and earbuds are very important accessories if you want to watch content on the Galaxy Book 2 Pro without bothering the people around you. Here are a few great options if you’re interested:

Webcams for the Dell XPS 13 Plus

With the Galaxy Book 2 Pro series, Samsung upgraded the webcam to a 1080p camera with a wider sensor, so an external webcam isn’t really an essential accessory. However, you can always make the experience a bit better for more specific scenarios. For example, one thing the Galaxy Book 2 Pro series doesn’t have is Windows Hello facial recognition. Here are a few options you might like:

Lenovo 500 Full HD Webcam Add Windows Hello If all you want is a webcam with Windows Hello support, the Lenovo 500 is a great affordable option. For $60, you get a 1080p sensor, free tilt and rotation support, and Windows Hello facial recognition, so you can log in more easily. See at Amazon Razer Kiyo For streamers If you're a streamer playing video games in a dark room, you'll want to ensure your audience can see you well. The Razer Kiyo addresses this by building a ring light right into the camera itself so you always look your best while streaming. See at Amazon Dell UltraSharp 4K Webcam Cream of the crop If you want the absolute best quality possible for your webcam, the Dell UltraSharp may be your best option. With a 4K Sony STARVIS sensor, it's optimized for low-light, plus it has auto framing, auto focus, Windows Hello support, and more. See at Amazon

Cases for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro

Few accessories are as important as a case or bag to keep your Galaxy Book 2 Pro safe. It’s an expensive laptop, so you want to ensure it lasts you as long as possible, and that means protecting it from drops and bumps when you’re carrying it with you. We already have a roundup of the best cases for the Galaxy Book 2 Pro series, but here are some highlights:

Tomtoc 360 Protective Sleeve Clean but protective The Tomtoc 360 bag is a clean-looking case that offers more protection than it lets on. The corners are reinforced and there's lot of cushioning on the inside to keep your laptop safe from drops and bumps. It comes in either grey or black, so it looks great in any setting. See at Amazon Londo Genuine Leather Bag Stylish leather The Londo Genuine Leather Bag is designed for MacBooks, but it can still fit the Galaxy Book 2 Pro (there are two different sizes, too). It combines genuine leather with stylish patterns that create a sense of personality while still feeling premium and sophisticated. See at Amazon Ytonet Laptop Sleeve Basic sleeve This Ytonet sleeve is made with water-resistant and shockproof materials to keep your laptop safe, plus it has some space for accessories next to the laptop. It comes in a few colors and different sizes, so it should fit your Galaxy Book 2 Pro just fine. See at Amazon

External storage

You can get the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro series with up to 2TB of internal storage, but that option is tied to other upgrades you may or may not want. If you’d like to get a cheaper configuration and expand your storage later, or if you just need to move files around, these are all great options for you:

Other accessories

At this point, we’ve covered most types of accessories you could want for the Galaxy Book 2 Pro, but there are a couple more things you may be interested in. These don’t really fit a specific category, so we’ll leave them below:

Soundance Laptop Stand Raise your laptop Is your lapto's screen too low to be comfortable to use? A laptop stand like this can bring the screen closer to your eye level for extra comfort and, it can even improve airflow to keep your laptop running cool. This model even has a few colors to choose from. See at Amazon Screen Mom Screen Cleaner Keep it clean Has your laptop collected fingerprints, dust, and other dirt over time? The Screen Mom screen cleaning kit gives you a lliquid spray solution ideal for delicate screens and a microfiber cloth so you can keep your laptop looking pristine. See at Amazon Xbox Wireless Controller The best gaming controller Most PC gamers will probably prefer to use a mouse and keyboard, but there are games that warrant buying a controller. And the Xbox Wireless Controller is the best one out there thanks to its ergonomic design, great-feeling controls, and rumble support. See at Amazon

And that’s it for the accessories we’d recommend for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro. There’s quite a lot, and a regular user probably won’t need something from every category here, but no matter who you are, there’s bound to be something that interests you. Personally, if I didn’t have one already, I’d certainly look into buying a second screen, as it’s a huge help for my productivity. Of course, every user is different, so your opinion may vary.

If you haven’t yet, you can reserve the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro series below, and pre-orders will officially open on March 17th. We’ll be sure to have an updated link as soon as it goes live, too. Otherwise, check out the best Samsung laptops you can buy right now to see what other options are out there.