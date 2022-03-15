Best accessories for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro
Samsung’s Galaxy Book 2 Pro series is one of the best lightweight laptops you can buy right now, and it has a lot going for it. Samsung is using more powerful processors and better webcams while keeping the ultra thin and light design of the original models. Plus, it has a Full HD AMOLED display that looks great. As great as the Galaxy Book 2 Pro is, you can always make the experience that much better for you with some accessories.
Whether you want an extra monitor for your home setup, a more traditional mouse, or a docking station for all your peripherals, we’ve got you covered. We’ve rounded up some of the best accessories you can get for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, and we’ve split them into categories so you can find what you want more easily. So let’s get into it.
Docks and adapters for the Galaxy Book 2 Pro
The thin and lightweight design of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro series is impressive, but it does require some sacrifice. While the clamshell models still have a solid range of ports, the convertible versions only have USB Type-C ports. Thankfully, the laptops support Thunderbolt 4, so if you want to get more ports, you can do so relatively easily. Docks are great accessories to help you create an office setup since you can connect everything you need using just one port on the Galaxy Book 2 Pro. Here are some great options:
If you want a top-tier docking solution, the Belkin Connect Pro may be for you. It supports Thunderbolt 4 speeds and it has multiple USB ports, two HDMI display outputs, Gigabit Ethernet, and Thunderbolt daisy-chaining, plus it looks sleek and modern. It can also charge your laptop at 90W.
The Kensington SD5500T is a great dock if you need to add ports to your laptop without spending a fortune. It has three USB Type-A ports, two USB-C ports, two DisplayPort outputs, and Gigabit Ethernet. It supports 60W power delivery, too. It's only missing an SD card slot, which some others have.
If you want a cheap Thunderbolt dock, this one from Amazon Basics is one of your best options. It has two USB ports, both HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, Gigabit Ethernet, and even daisy-chaining for a low price. It even supports 60W power delivery to charge your Galaxy Book 2 Pro.
If your setup consists of a lot of Thunderbolt-based accessories, this Anker dock may be a great solution for you. It has three downstream Thunderbolt ports for accessories, plus a USB Type-A port for an extra peripheral like a keyboard or mouse.
Thunderbolt docks are ideal for your home setup, but if you need more ports on the go, this TOTU USB-C hub is a great option, too. It has three USB Type-A ports, SD card readers, and multiple display outputs, including VGA for old monitors or projectors. Plus, it supports power delivery up to 100W.
If you want a hub that's really cheap and easy to take anywhere, this is one of your best options. It has multiple USB ports, SD card readers, and HDMI outputs so all your basic needs are covered. There's no power deliver on this one, though, so it can't charge your laptop.
You can always find more options on our list of the best docks for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro series.
Monitors
The screen on the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro is great, but for many users, having more than one screen is essential. The extra space you get with a second screen makes multitasking that much easier and more efficient. If you’re one of those people who could use a bit more working space, here are some great monitors for the Galaxy Book 2 Pro:
What if your monitor was more like a smart TV? The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 is exactly that - a sharp 4K display for your laptop, but when you don't have it, you can still use the monitor with apps like Netflix and Office. It also connects wirelessly to your phone.
If you want a great monitor at an affordable price, the ASUS ProArt PA278QV gives you Quad HD resolution, plus great color accuracy and coverage. This model will required an adapter for DisplayPort or HDMI, but there is a version with a USB-C port.
Ultrawide monitors are the go-to choice for multitaskers, seeing as they give you much more space to lay out your apps and windows at once. This 35-inch display has a wide Quad HD resolution and 100Hz refresh rate, so it's both sharp and smooth for day-to-day use.
The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro isn't a gaming laptop by itself, but with the right accessories, it can be. And with the Samsung Odyssey G7, you can get a sharp Quad HD gaming experience and up to a 240Hz refresh rate for extra smooth gameplay. Plus, it uses QLED technology and supports HDR 600.
If you just want a cheap extra monitor for your office setup, the HP M22f is a great choice. At less than $150, it's extremely affordable, plus it comes in Full HD resolution, 99% of sRGB, and it even has tilt support. It only supports HDMI or VGA inputs, though, so you may need an adapter.
Portable monitors are great ways to get more screen real estate wherever you go, but this Innocn display is something else. It's a 4K OLED panel, plus it supports touch and it has a built-in battery so it doesn't drain your laptop too quickly. It connects easily via USB-C.
External GPU enclosures for the Galaxy Book 2 Pro
As we said above, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro isn’t exactly a gaming laptop, but what if there was an accessory that could turn it into one? That’s where external GPUs come in, courtesy of Thunderbolt 4. Thanks to the high bandwidth of Thunderbolt ports, you can actually connect a graphics card without it being inside the laptop and get desktop-like performance on a thin and light laptop. For that, you’ll need an external GPU enclosure like the ones below.
The Razer Core X Chroma is one of the best eGPU enclosures out there, with a 700W PSU and 500W of power for your GPU, plus plenty of space for bigger cards. It also has USB ports and Gigabit Ethernet, so you get some extra connectivity. There's even Chroma RGB lighting, as you might expect.
The Sonnet Breakaway Box is another powerful eGPU enclosure, featuring a 750W PSU that can deliver 375W of continuous power to the GPU (plus 100W for peak loads), as well as 100W to your laptop for charging. It supports most modern GPUs, though you'll need to check their physical size.
In addition to being an eGPU enclosure, the MasterCase EG200 has space for an external drive if you need more storage, plus it serves as a laptop stand so you can stow it away and save space on your desk. It has a 550W PSU and it can deliver 60W of power to your laptop.
Mice and keyboards
Laptop keyboards and touchpads are extremely important in allowing laptops to be as thin and light as they are, and many times, they can offer a pretty comfortable and smooth experience. However, there’s not really anything like the comfort of a desktop-centric keyboard and mouse. If you’re working at a desk, it’s great to have at the very least an external mouse, and keyboard can also be a great addition to an office setup. Here are the mice and keyboards we recommend:
Nothing quite matches the feel of a mechanical keyboard, whether it's for typing or gaming. The Keychron K4 has Gateron switches of your choice and hot-swappable keybaps for Mac or Windows. Plus, you can use it wired or wirelessly via Bluetooth.
The Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard can connect up to three devices and it has a sleek compact look. It's not a typical desktop keyboard, but it'll work with all your devices and you can take it anywhere. Plus you can quickly access emoji on Windows with a dedicated key.
Blending the tactility of a mechanical keyboard with the soft feeling of a membrane switch, the Razer Ornata V2 is a great gaming keyboard for budding gamers. It has a full set of keys plus media controls, and it also supports Razer Chroma RGB lighting. A plush wrist rest is also included.
When you spend all day working at your computer, it's important to ensure you're not straining your muscles and joints. An ergonomic keyboard like this gives you a nice wrist rest and keeps all the keys within reach so you don't need to move your hand as much.
To get a complete setup for a low price, this combo of mouse and keyboard is a great choice. The keyboard has all the keys you'd expect, while the mouse has a comfortable ambidextrous design. Plus, they come in a range of colors.
Samsung makes it own sleek and portable mouse if you don't like using a touchpad. This mouse has a simplistic design with two side buttons and it comes in either black or silver. Plus it supports Swift Pair on Windows.
When it comes to portability, not many options come close to Microsoft's Arc Mouse. This bendable mouse can be snapped flat so it can easily slip it into a bag or even a pocket, you can then curve it while you're using it for extra comfort. The scroll wheel is also replaced by a touch-sensitive area.
One of the best mice on the market, Logitech's MX Master 3 comes with a metal MagShift scroll wheel for precise or fast scrolling, along with a second wheel for horizontal scrolling. It has customizable buttons, a great sensor, and a very ergonomic design for right-and users.
If you want to get into gaming without the fuss of wired peripherals, the Razer DeathAdder V2 Wireless is a great option to get started. It has a 14K DPI sensor and seven programmable buttons. There's no RGB lighting, but it can last 235 hours on a charge.
Headphones and earbuds
The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro series comes with a pair of stereo speakers with up to 5W of power (depending on the model). That’s good enough for most people, but what if you want to watch a movie on an airplane or anywhere in public? Headphones and earbuds are very important accessories if you want to watch content on the Galaxy Book 2 Pro without bothering the people around you. Here are a few great options if you’re interested:
Samsung Galaxy earbuds are very popular for Android phones, but they're great for Windows PCs, too. There aren't many earbuds with a dedicated app on Windows, but these are an exception, so you can use all the features you'd expect with your PC.
Apple's AirPods made wireless earbuds popular, and the latest generation is a fantastic choice for anyone who wants a solid audio experience. Microsoft has been making Windows work better with AirPods, so you're bound to have a good experience with them.
Jabra makes some very popular audio products, and the Elite 85t earbuds are a fantastic choice thanks to the 12mm drivers and active noise cancellation. They have a semi-open design and they come in three colors to choose from. They last up to 25 hours with the case.
The Surface Headphones 2 are fantastic premium headphones with an intuitive design that uses dial controls to fine-tune volume and ANC levels. Plus, you can manage them with the Surface app for Windows.
The Razer Kraken Ultimate is a gaming headset with virtual THX 7.1 Surround Sound and a retractable microphone that's only there when you need it. Plus, it has Razer Chroma RGB if you enjoy adding a little flair to your gaming setup.
Anker's Soundcore brand has some great audio products at an affordable price, and the Life Q30 is great for users on a budget. It has a stylish design, 40mm drivers, and multiple ANC modes, all for less than $80.
Webcams for the Dell XPS 13 Plus
With the Galaxy Book 2 Pro series, Samsung upgraded the webcam to a 1080p camera with a wider sensor, so an external webcam isn’t really an essential accessory. However, you can always make the experience a bit better for more specific scenarios. For example, one thing the Galaxy Book 2 Pro series doesn’t have is Windows Hello facial recognition. Here are a few options you might like:
If all you want is a webcam with Windows Hello support, the Lenovo 500 is a great affordable option. For $60, you get a 1080p sensor, free tilt and rotation support, and Windows Hello facial recognition, so you can log in more easily.
If you're a streamer playing video games in a dark room, you'll want to ensure your audience can see you well. The Razer Kiyo addresses this by building a ring light right into the camera itself so you always look your best while streaming.
If you want the absolute best quality possible for your webcam, the Dell UltraSharp may be your best option. With a 4K Sony STARVIS sensor, it's optimized for low-light, plus it has auto framing, auto focus, Windows Hello support, and more.
Cases for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro
Few accessories are as important as a case or bag to keep your Galaxy Book 2 Pro safe. It’s an expensive laptop, so you want to ensure it lasts you as long as possible, and that means protecting it from drops and bumps when you’re carrying it with you. We already have a roundup of the best cases for the Galaxy Book 2 Pro series, but here are some highlights:
The Tomtoc 360 bag is a clean-looking case that offers more protection than it lets on. The corners are reinforced and there's lot of cushioning on the inside to keep your laptop safe from drops and bumps. It comes in either grey or black, so it looks great in any setting.
The Londo Genuine Leather Bag is designed for MacBooks, but it can still fit the Galaxy Book 2 Pro (there are two different sizes, too). It combines genuine leather with stylish patterns that create a sense of personality while still feeling premium and sophisticated.
This Ytonet sleeve is made with water-resistant and shockproof materials to keep your laptop safe, plus it has some space for accessories next to the laptop. It comes in a few colors and different sizes, so it should fit your Galaxy Book 2 Pro just fine.
External storage
You can get the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro series with up to 2TB of internal storage, but that option is tied to other upgrades you may or may not want. If you’d like to get a cheaper configuration and expand your storage later, or if you just need to move files around, these are all great options for you:
There aren't a ton of SSDs designed for thunderbolt, but the ones we get are extremely fast. The Sobrent Rocket XTRM-Q can reach speeds up to 2,700MB/s, so transferring files is almost as fast as if the SSD was inside your laptop.
This professional SSD is made to withstand drops up to 3 meters and crushing force up to 1000lbs, but it's also as fast as they come. With Thunderbolt support, speeds go up to 2,800MB/s, so you're getting everything you could want here.
Want to keep your data safe but also easily accessible? This Samsung SSD has a fingerprint reader that lets you easily protect and unlock your files at the touch of a finger. Plus, with speeds up to 1,050MB/s, it's still pretty fast, even without Thunderbolt.
If you want extra storage without spending too much, the Crucial X8 is a fast and affordable SSD. The 1TB model can be had for a little over $100, and it can reach speeds up to 1.050MB/s, so it's still very fast.
HDDs are kind of slow nowadays, but they're the cheapest way to get massive amounts of storage in a compact form factor. This Seagate HDD goes up to 18TB and it's fairly compact so you can store anything you want.
Want storage you can slip in your pocket wherever you go? This Samsung flash drive is great because it has USB Type-A and Type-C ports so you can use it with just about any PC. It comes in capacities up to 256GB.
Other accessories
At this point, we’ve covered most types of accessories you could want for the Galaxy Book 2 Pro, but there are a couple more things you may be interested in. These don’t really fit a specific category, so we’ll leave them below:
Is your lapto's screen too low to be comfortable to use? A laptop stand like this can bring the screen closer to your eye level for extra comfort and, it can even improve airflow to keep your laptop running cool. This model even has a few colors to choose from.
Has your laptop collected fingerprints, dust, and other dirt over time? The Screen Mom screen cleaning kit gives you a lliquid spray solution ideal for delicate screens and a microfiber cloth so you can keep your laptop looking pristine.
Most PC gamers will probably prefer to use a mouse and keyboard, but there are games that warrant buying a controller. And the Xbox Wireless Controller is the best one out there thanks to its ergonomic design, great-feeling controls, and rumble support.
And that’s it for the accessories we’d recommend for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro. There’s quite a lot, and a regular user probably won’t need something from every category here, but no matter who you are, there’s bound to be something that interests you. Personally, if I didn’t have one already, I’d certainly look into buying a second screen, as it’s a huge help for my productivity. Of course, every user is different, so your opinion may vary.
If you haven’t yet, you can reserve the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro series below, and pre-orders will officially open on March 17th. We’ll be sure to have an updated link as soon as it goes live, too. Otherwise, check out the best Samsung laptops you can buy right now to see what other options are out there.
The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is an extremely thin and light laptop, but it still comes with powerful 12th-gen Intel processors and a stunning AMOLED display.