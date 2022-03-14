Best docks for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro series

Samsung recently introduced the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 series of laptops, and it’s looking pretty good. The original series already had some of the best lightweight laptops on the market, but Samsung has kicked things up a notch for the successors. They now have more powerful processors and better webcams. One thing that hasn’t changed, though, is the selection of ports. These are lightweight laptops, and ports aren’t abundant. But you do get Thunderbolt 4 support, and that means you can expand your Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro’s connectivity with a dock.

We’re here to help with that, and we’ve rounded up some of the best docks you can buy for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro series of laptops. In fact, these will also work for the standard Galaxy Book 2 360 and the previous Galaxy Book Pro generation, since they all support Thunderbolt. We didn’t just stick to Thunderbolt docks though, there are also some cheaper USB-C docks if you don’t need all that bandwidth.

Belkin Connect Pro THunderbolt 4 Dock Premium versatile dock The Belkin Connect Pro is a capable Thunderbolt 4 dock that comes with multiple USB ports, two HDMI outputs, Gigabit Ethernet, Thunderbolt daisy-chaining, and more, including 90W charging for your laptop. It's pricy, but very capable. See at Amazon

Kensington SD5500T DisplayPort and much more The Kensington SD5500T Thunderbolt 3 dock supports the full bandwidth of Thunderbolt 4, it has two DisplayPort outputs, various USB ports, Ethernet, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Power delivery is only 60W, but that's still enough to charge Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro. See at Amazon

Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma Add some RGB If you want your desk to have a bit more flair, the Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma can do just that. It has customizable RGB lighting, but it's still capable, with three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports, plus USB, Ethernet, and an SD card reader. See at Amazon

Amazon Basics Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station Affordable Thunderbolt This Thunderbolt 3 dock from Amazon Basics includes most of what you'd expect: USB Type-A ports, Ethernet, an SD card reader, and headphone jack. It even supports Thunderbolt daisy-chaining. It only supports 60W charging, but it's relatively cheap. See at Amazon

Plugable 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock Tons of ports If you want to add a lot of ports to your Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, this is one of the best docks out there. It has lots of USB ports, HDMI, DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, SD card readers, and a headphone jack. It even supports 96W charging. See at Amazon

Anker PowoerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock All Thunderbolt If you want a dock focused on daisy-chaining, this Anker PowerExpand model is for you. It includes three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports plus a USB Type-A port for quickly plugging in peripherals. It can deliver 85W of power to your laptop, too. See at Amazon

Plugable USB Universal Docking Station More ports at a reasonable price Thunderbolt docks can be expensive, so this alternative from Plugable might help. It uses a standard USB connection, but it still has a lot of ports, HDMI, Ethernet, and a headphone jack. It can't charge your laptop, though. See at Amazon

Anker PowerExpand 11-in-1 Adapter Portable ports This Anker USB-C hub gives you a hanful of ports in a compact package so you can take it anywhere easily. It has HDMI, DisplayPort, multiple USB ports, Ethermet, and more. It even supports 85W of power delivery to your laptop. See at Amazon

Satechi Aluminum Multi-port Adapter V2 Cheaper expansion This Satechi USB-C hub is even more portable and affordable, but it still has some ports. You get USB ports, Ethernet, HDMI, and SD card readers in a compact package and an aluminum chassis that helps it feel more premium. See at Amazon

And those are some of the best docks you can get for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro series. These can be useful for an of the models, but the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 may need it the most. It relies mostly on USB Type-C ports, so these adapters will allow you to connect all kinds of peripherals you couldn’t connect otherwise. If I were choosing for myself, the Plugable 14-in-1 Thunderbolt dock makes the most sense to me, since it adds so many ports and it’s not super expensive. However, it depends on what you need from the dock.

If you haven’t yet, you can reserve the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro series below. Pre-orders will officially open on March 17th, and shipping begins on April 1st. In the meantime, you can check out the best Samsung laptops to see if there’s another option that interests you. Otherwise, you can also stop by our list of the best laptops overall to see what other brands are putting out.