Docking stations can take your new laptop to the next level, and that's certainly the case for the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. Using one of the two Thunderbolt 4 ports, you can expand your connectivity on the newest Galaxy laptop beyond the basic USB-A, microSD card slot, and HDMI port already included on your device. Yes, the integrated ports are already great, but if you want to use your laptop as a workstation, investing in a dock means you can plug in your favorite peripherals, be it printers, webcams, docks, and other miscellaneous cables.

Keep in mind that because the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra has Thunderbolt 4 ports, you'll want to spend some extra money and consider investing in a Thunderbolt 4 dock since it'll get you faster data transfer rates with certified accessories and make it easier to connect to multiple displays. Of course, these are desk-based, so there's nothing wrong with getting a simple dongle or adapter, which are much more portable and can fit in any bag. Whether you want a docking station or a simple dongle, we have options for you below.

Samsung Multiport Adapter Editor's Choice The Samsung Multiport Adapter is the official dock for the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. It's compact and has a long cable length, letting you add USB-A, USB-C, Ethernet ports to your device easily. See at Samsung

Lenovo USB-C Mini Dock Lenovo USB-C Mini Dock Best Value This mini dock isn't Thunderbolt-compatible. Rather, it's a standard USB-C dock, which helps keep the price down a bit. It's also relatively compact, and you'll get extra USB-A ports, classics like VGA, and Ethernet. See at Lenovo

CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock Premium Pick CalDigit's TS4 Thunderbolt 4 dock is one of the tech world's favorite docks. It gets you 18 extra ports, with the mix including USB-A, USB-C, SD, and microSD card slots. The design of this dock is also great since it is made out of aluminum for extra durability. See at Amazon

Source: Kensington Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station Most versatile This docking station from Kensington has a sleeker design than other options. You'll get 11 extra ports total, and it delivers 95W of power to charge your laptop. It also can power dual 4K displays at 60Hz, and it has mounting points so that you can put it almost anywhere. See at Lenovo See at Amazon

CalDigit Element Hub Most compact dock This CalDigit dock is for those who love USB-A and Thunderbolt. With a single cable, it gets you three additional Thunderbolt 4 ports and four additional USB-A ports. See at Amazon

Source: Razer Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma For RGB Those planning to game with the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra might want to check out this Razer Thunderbolt 4 dock. It has great RGB lighting, and on top of the ability to power dual 4K displays at 60 HZ, it has USB-A, 3.5mm audio jack, Ethernet and more. See at Newegg

Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock Slim option This Anker dock is one of the slimmer options on our list It still packs in a lot of ports, though, including USB-A, USB-C, an SD card reader, as well as Ethernet. See at Amazon See at Anker

Anker 556 USB-C Hub Best dongle This dongle is a solid alternative to Samsung's official Multiport adapter. It isn't Thunderbolt 4, but the USB-C cable on it is detachable, and you still get a collection of great ports like Ethernet and USB-A. You even get up to 100W of pass-through charging, too. See at Amazon See at Anker

Baseus 17-in-1 Dock Baseus 17-in-1 Dock Most stylish This is a docking station for those who want a stylish solution. It has 16 ports total, including USB-A, USB-C, and SD card readers. You even can power up to 3K resolution monitors with this dock. See at Amazon

Out of all the docks on our list, we highly suggest picking up Samsung's official Multiport adapter. It's quite portable and has a long USB-C cable that can fit into most setups without issue. I use an adapter just like this one for my main PC, and it's great to carry around on the go. As an alternative, though, for those who are always at their desks, you can't go wrong with the CalDigit TS4. It is a highly-rated dock and gets you a whopping 18 different ports. Featuring Thunderbolt certification, we understand that CalDigit's dock might be on the higher end for most people, though, which is why the cheaper Basus 17-in-1 dock is just fine since you still get 16 different ports and the ability to connect to multiple monitors, at a sleeker price.