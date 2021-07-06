These are the best Samsung Galaxy Book Go accessories

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Book Go, an affordable ARM-based Windows laptop that’s available at a starting price of just $350. It’s the newest addition to Samsung’s Galaxy laptop lineup and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chipset. In our early impressions, we found the notebook to be surprisingly good, offering a thin and light fanless design, great battery life, and the option of 4G or 5G mobile connectivity.

Since it’s an ARM-based laptop, there are certain limitations to it. But it’s an entry-level machine, hence a recommended option for students or for someone who wants a basic laptop for browsing the internet and typing documents. The key features of the laptop include a 14-inch full-HD LCD display, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS storage.

Since the Galaxy Book Go is priced on the lower side, it gives you a great opportunity to invest in some good add-ons. So here we have a roundup of the best Galaxy Book Go accessories.

Samsung 25W Super Fast Wall Charger Best charging adapter The Galaxy Book Go can be charged via a standard 25W USB-C charger and it's best to opt for one made by Samsung for the best compatibility. Buy from Samsung.com

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Best wireless audio Samsung claims the Galaxy Book Go seamlessly works with its wireless audio products and what could be better than the Galaxy Buds Pro? Samsung offers a special discounted price if you buy the Galaxy Buds Pro along with the Galaxy Book Go from their website. Buy from Samsung.com

Samsung 25W Portable battery Portable battery charger As mentioned, the Galaxy Book Go supports 25W charging which means it can essentially be juiced up using Samsung's 25W portable battery charger. This can be great for when you are traveling or in case of emergencies. Buy from Samsung.com

Samsung Multi-Port USB-C Adapter USB-C hub The Galaxy Book Go has limited I/O options hence it makes sense to invest in a good USB-C hub. Samsung's multi-port USB-C adapter is a handy accessory as it adds an additional USB-C port, a USB Type-A, Ethernet and HDMI. Buy from Samsung.com

Keychron K4 Best external keyboard The Keychron K4 is a great wireless mechanical keyboard option for the Galaxy Book Go. The company offers the option to choose between various Gateron key switches and type of backlighting. Buy from Amazon

Logitech Pebble M350 Best mouse The Logitech Pebble M350 is a compact lightweight wireless mouse for the Galaxy Book Go that offers smooth and whisper quiet operation. Buy from Amazon

Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD Best external SSD Samsung offers some of the best fastest storage solutions and the T7 Touch portable SSD should be an excellent companion for the Galaxy Book Go especially if you want to offload your data from internal storage. This particular version also comes with a built-in fingerprint scanner for enhanced security. Buy from Samsung.com

Samsung Business SH850 Best external monitor Samsung also makes some of the best monitors and since Galaxy Book Go comes with a USB-C port with support for video out, you can go for the Business SH850 QHD monitor for a dual-screen setup. Buy from Samsung.com

Samsung EVO Plus microSDXC Memory Card Best expandable storage You can easily expand the storage on your Galaxy Book Go as it comes with a microSD card slot. Go for the Samsung EVO Plus for excellent reliability and fast read speeds of up to 100MB/s. Buy from Samsung.com

Lenovo ThinkVision M14 Portable monitor for dual-screen setup If you want to carry your dual-screen setup with you, investing in a portable monitor makes a lot of sense. The Lenovo ThinkVision M14 offers a 14-inch full-HD panel and it can connect easily over USB-C. Buy from Amazon

Logitech H800 Lightweight wireless headset Whether you want to sit back and listen to music or attend that important Zoom meeting, the Logitech H800 wireless headset has your back. It also comes with a noise-canceling microphone and controls embedded on the earpiece for convenience. Buy from Amazon

Havit HV-F2056 laptop cooling pad Best cooling solution Having a cooling pad for your laptop ensures it runs cool under heavy loads thereby maintaining consistent performance. This particular model by Havit comes with three fans, adjustable feet, and two extra USB ports that can deliver power to external devices. Buy from Amazon

DOMISO laptop case Hardshell case for protection A hard-shell case for your Galaxy Book Go that offers extra protection thanks to the thickened shockproof PU and EVA material. It can accommodate the laptop as well as some extra accessories including the power-brick, cables, and more. Buy from Amazon

UGREEN SD Card Reader Multi-card reader A necessity for photographers and videographers, having a multi-card reader ensures you can quickly copy or move photos and videos to your laptop for editing purposes. The UGREEN card reader comes with USB 3.0 interface and supports SDXC/SDHC/SD/Extreme I III SD/Ultra II SD/MMC/RS-MMC or Micro SD/TF/Micro SDXC/Micro SDHC/UHS-I or CF I 3.0/4.0 /Extreme I III CF/Ultra II CF/HS CF/XS-XS CF/CF Elite Pro/ CF Pro/CF Pro II or MS/MS PRO/MS PRO-HG/MS XC DUO. Buy from Amazon

CloudValley Webcam Cover Webcam slider cover Concerned about privacy? Get this simple and easy to use webcam slider cover for your Galaxy Book Go that can attach onto the bezel using strong 3M adhesive. Buy from Amazon

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Best Bluetooth speaker Laptop speakers usually have tiny speakers that can't deliver a good audio experience especially when you're watching movies. The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 wireless speaker is one of the best in the business offering immersive, crystal clear sound and up to 15 hours of battery life. Buy from Amazon

WHOOSH! Screen Cleaner Kit Cleaning kit for your screen Whoosh! is a screen cleaner that can help in keeping the display on your Galaxy Book Go absolutely spotless. The liquid agent is odorless and safe for all screens including laptops, smartphones and tablets. The kit also comes with three antimicrobial microfiber cloths so you don't end up scratching or leaving any fibers. Buy from Amazon

Logitech K380 Best compact wireless keyboard The Logitech K380 has been one of the most popular compact Bluetooth keyboards and is a recommended choice if you're looking for an cheap option with support for multi-device connectivity. It also comes in a variety of colors and a claimed battery life of 24 months. Buy from Amazon

Peak Designs tech pouch Carry all your tech accessories It can be difficult to keep track of all your chargers, cables, dongles, USB drives, etc, especially if you have a habit of tossing them into your bag. The Peak Designs tech pouch is a great way to keep them organized. Buy from Amazon

MOFT Invisible Slim Laptop Stand Folding laptop stand A lightweight, foldable origami-style stand for the Galaxy Book Go, the MOFT invisible slim laptop stand can stick at the bottom of the chassis can be propped up to get the perfect angle and height while working. It can handle a load of up to 18lbs and offers angle adjustment between 25° and 15°. Buy from Amazon

BenQ GV1 Wireless Mini Projector Portable projector for large screen experience A portable wireless projector which is great for your movie nights when you want to have a large screen experience. It comes with USB-C for seamless connectivity along with Google Cast, Apple AirPlay and built-in smart apps for video and music streaming. Buy from Amazon

These are some of the best accessories for the Samsung Galaxy Book Go you should consider. As you can see, Samsung has almost everything you might need to enhance your experience and it’s wise to go for the same as they’ll offer the best compatibility with Galaxy Book Go. The company also has a variety of laptop offerings under its portfolio. Here’s a list of the best Samsung Galaxy laptops.

