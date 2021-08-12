These are the Best Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Cases: Spigen, Elago, VRS, and more!

Samsung has just launched its latest pair of TWS earphones, the Galaxy Buds 2 alongside the premium flagship foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. The Galaxy Buds 2 is a successor to the original Galaxy Buds and the Galaxy Buds+ but brings a host of new improvements and features. For starters, the Galaxy Buds 2 now have ANC which you generally find on more premium earbuds. There’s also wireless charging, app support, multi-device connectivity, and water resistance.

All of this at a more affordable price point. In fact, the Galaxy Buds 2 is extremely similar to the Galaxy Buds Pro which is one of the best TWS you can get, in terms of both features and looks. However, the Galaxy Buds 2 is cheaper and lets more people experience premium features like ANC. If you’re planning to get yourself the Galaxy Buds 2 or if you’ve already picked up a pair, it’s wise to get a good protective case to make sure your earbuds don’t get scratched up or the case doesn’t crack when you drop it on hard surfaces.

We’ve compiled a list of the best Galaxy Buds 2 cases you can buy across various different designs and price points. The outer case of the Galaxy Buds 2 shares the same dimensions as the Galaxy Buds Pro and the Buds Live, so the cases compatible with those earbuds will work with the Galaxy Buds 2 as well.

Spigen Urban Fit Classy design This case from Spigen has a nice design and texture giving the case a premium look. View at Amazon

Elago Gameboy Case Fun, retro look This case looks like an old Gameboy console on a keychain and may trigger your nostalgia! View at Amazon

UAG Heavy Duty Case Rugged and protective If you're looking for the best protection against drops, you can't go wrong with UAG. View at Amazon

Spigen Classic Fit Simple yet protective This case from Spigen looks very sober and offers protection without being too bulky. View at Amazon

Goton Transparent Case Clear and shiny If you want to show off your Galaxy Buds 2 with a shiny, transparent look, this is the case to get. View at Amazon

Metal Alloy TPU case TPU plus metal The TPU on this case provides a soft touch while the metal provides rigidity and protection. View at Amazon

VRS Design Active Fit Looks and feels rugged This case has a serious rugged look to it and is also very protective, albeit slightly bulky. View at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor Carbon fiber trim A protective case with carbon fiber accents that give the exterior a fresh new look. View at Amazon

Valkit Shockproof Case Clip it on the go A rugged case that provides extreme protection along with a carabiner clip that's helpful while traveling. View at Amazon

These were some of the best Galaxy Buds 2 cases you can buy for your new pair of wireless earbuds. The Spigen Urban Design case is the one we would recommend for most people since it provides ample protection while looking classy. The UAG heavy-duty case is the one you should get if you drop your earbuds often and want the best protection. If you want solid protection along with the ability to clip the Galaxy buds 2 onto your backpack or belt hook while traveling, you can pick up the Valkit shockproof case.