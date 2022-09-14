These are the best Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro cases to buy in 2022
Samsung revealed the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro during its Unpacked event in the summer of 2022. The launch occurred with that of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 — two high-end foldables from the company. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the perfect audio companion for Samsung phone users. They offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Voice Detect, and other smart features. They’re also water-resistant — allowing you to safely work out while wearing them. That’s not to mention the case’s compact design, making it easy to fit in small pockets. If you buy the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, it’s a good idea to check out some cases, too. After all, dropping these buds could damage them. Ultimately, it’s better to be safe than sorry. These are the best Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro cases currently available.
If you tend to drop your earbuds often, this Spigen case offers rugged protection. It comes in Black and Green, includes a metal carabiner, and supports wireless charging.
If you're a nostalgic gamer, this one is for you. Available in three different colors to pick from, this case is inspired by the Game Boy and supports Qi wireless charging.
If you're looking for a minimalistic case for formal occasions, this is definitely the one to pick. Available in Black and Bronze, this case has a simple, anti-slip build.
Available in ten colors to pick from, this case has a lock that keeps the buds case shut. It supports Qi wireless charging and has a solid, resistant build.
If you're a fan of the original Galaxy Buds 2 Pro design, then this case is for you. It's clear, so it offers protection without concealing the charging case.
This hard case comes in five different colors and patterns to choose from. It's modern-looking and has a unique design to it.
Available in Black and Bronze, this case offers a slim and unsophisticated design. It supports Qi wireless charging and shows the battery LED.
If you're a fan of sophisticated patterns, this case offers rich marble patterns in different colors. It certainly stands out and grabs the attention.
This 3D case is for those looking for something that isn't too serious or formal. It looks adorable and offers decent protection.
Cases not only offer protection but also freshen up the buds’ appearance. Instead of sticking to one case color (out of the three available ones), you get to slap a case on that better reflects your mood or outfit. That’s the great thing about cases — you’re not limited to just a single one. Considering their affordable price tags, users can easily buy several different units and switch between them. So if you’re going hiking, you can use a rugged one for extra protection. If you’re attending a fancy dinner, you can go for a more formal and minimalistic one instead.
Remember that these cases are only protecting the charging case of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. So you still have to be extra careful with the actual earbuds — since they remain exposed when you’re using them. A wise idea is to keep them in their case when you’re not using them — instead of leaving them lying around in the open.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer ANC, Voice Detect, and water resistance in a compact form factor. They're available in three colors to pick from.
