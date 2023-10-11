Samsung's new Galaxy Buds FE bring a lot of the mainline features found on the more premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds at a relatively affordable price. Not only does it offer great sound, long battery life, and support for features like ANC and ambient sounds, but it also has a modern design and looks on par with more premium earbuds. It also carries an IPX2 rating, meaning it's more durable than a lot of earbuds out there. Despite that, though, the Galaxy Buds FE case is prone to scratches and cracks that tend to add up over time with everyday use, which is why I recommend investing in a good quality case, just like you would in case of a phone.

There's no shortage of cases out there for the Galaxy Buds FE, but not all of them are worth considering. If you just picked up a pair of these earbuds for yourself and are wondering which case to buy for it, then check out my selection in the collection below.