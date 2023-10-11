Samsung's new Galaxy Buds FE bring a lot of the mainline features found on the more premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds at a relatively affordable price. Not only does it offer great sound, long battery life, and support for features like ANC and ambient sounds, but it also has a modern design and looks on par with more premium earbuds. It also carries an IPX2 rating, meaning it's more durable than a lot of earbuds out there. Despite that, though, the Galaxy Buds FE case is prone to scratches and cracks that tend to add up over time with everyday use, which is why I recommend investing in a good quality case, just like you would in case of a phone.
There's no shortage of cases out there for the Galaxy Buds FE, but not all of them are worth considering. If you just picked up a pair of these earbuds for yourself and are wondering which case to buy for it, then check out my selection in the collection below.
Caseology Vault case for Galaxy Buds FEEditor's choice$15 $18 Save $3
The Caseology Vault is a simple-looking case that comes in Matte Black, Midnight Green, and Light Violet colors. It has a textured surface that lets you get a good grip on it, and it also comes with a carabiner. This case doesn't interfere with wireless charging, and it offers a good amount of protection as well.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid case for Galaxy Buds FESimple clear case$17 $20 Save $3
If you're looking for a simple see-through case to show off the color of your Galaxy Buds FE then just grab Spigen's Ultra Hybrid case. This anti-yellowing hard shell case offers good protection without adding too much bulk. This one also comes with a carabiner.
elago GB5 case for Galaxy Buds FEUnique retro design$14 $20 Save $6
If you're a nostalgic gamer, or you simply want to add a unique-looking case to your earbuds, then this one is just for you. This particular case is inspired by the Game Boy, and it comes in three different colors. It supports Qi wireless charging, and it also comes included with a metal carabiner;.
SUPCASE UB Pro for Galaxy Buds 2 ProPromoted Pick
In partnership with Supcase
You can use this SUPCASE UB Pro Galaxy Buds 2 Pro case for the Galaxy Buds FE as they both have nearly the same dimensions overall. It's available in two colors, both of which look great and offer solid protection.
Spigen Urban Fit case for Galaxy Buds FEBest minimal case$20 $30 Save $10
Spigen's Urban Fit is a simple-looking case that offers a good amount of protection to the Galaxy Buds FE case without adding too much bulk to it. It comes with precise cutouts for the charging port and the LED light, and is available in black and bronze colors.
Spigen Lock Fit case for Galaxy Buds FEWith secure lock$23 $45 Save $22
Spigen's Lock Fit case is a unique pick as it comes with a secure lock mechanism to hold the earbud case intact. It's a multi-layered protective case that comes with PC interior and TPU exterior for more durability.
CYRILL Color Brick case for Galaxy Buds FEDual tone look$18 $20 Save $2
The CYRILL Color Brick is a minimal case that looks different from the rest thanks to its dual-tone design. This particular variant of th case has a semi-transparent matte finish shell with protective bumpers in a contrasting color. It offers great protection overall without adding too much bulk.
elago silicone case for Galaxy Buds FESimple silicone case
If you're only after a simple silicone case for your Galaxy Buds FE then check out this one elago. It's a relatively affordable silicone case that comes in a few different colors. It has precise cutouts for the port and the LED light, which is great.
Best Galaxy Buds FE cases in 2023: Closing thoughts
That brings us to the end of this particular collection in which I've highlighted some of the best cases you can buy for the Galaxy Buds FE right now. Not only do these cases protect your earbud case from scratches and cracks, but they also help you change its rather boring look and feel. I'd pick the Caseology Vault for the Galaxy Buds FE if I was to pick one, as it's one of the more simple-looking cases that protect the earbud case very well. Spigen's Ultra Hybrid case is also a great pick as it lets you show off the color of your earbud case.
I've also highlighted some other options including the likes of SUPCASE UB Pro, CYRILL Color Brick, and more, so be sure to explore the entire list before making a purchase decision. Samsung's new Galaxy Buds FE look quite promising, especially for the price. If you are still on the fence about buying the Galaxy Buds FE and are wondering how it compares to Samsung's other earbuds, then check out our Galaxy Buds FE vs Galaxy Buds 2 to see how it stacks up.
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE
The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are the newest earbuds from Samsung and boast strong active noise cancellation. They offer Ambient Sound so you can hear around you and are ideal to use for phone calls, thanks to the three-mic design. They have the longest battery life in the Buds lineup and come with three sizes of ear tips and two sizes of wing tips.