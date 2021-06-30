Best Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 accessories for 2021

Samsung is one of the largest manufacturers of consumer electronics. Ranking number four on the list of Chromebook vendors by volume, Samsung has an impressive lineup of devices running Chrome OS. If premium design is your thing, Samsung is definitely one of the top Chromebook manufacturers to consider. Indeed, the new flagship Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of the best Chromebooks you can buy. With the first ever QLED display on a Chromebook, this laptop is excellent for work and play. Those that use a Samsung Android phone as their daily device will also enjoy further integration into the rich Samsung ecosystem.

If you use your Galaxy Chromebook 2 for work or school, you could use it with a docking station and external monitor. Using an external monitor can provide more screen real estate, and docking stations can offer additional ports for multi-tasking. Of course, you’ll also need an excellent mouse for when you take your Galaxy Chromebook 2 on the road. It’s also useful to have a nice sleeve to carry your Chromebook in on a daily basis, even if you use a backpack.

In this list, we’ll take a look at the best Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 accessories. From mice to styluses, we’ve got you covered.

Best docking stations for Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

Are you looking to use your Galaxy Chromebook 2 with an external display? Then you’ll likely want to add a docking station to increase the number of available ports. With a good docking solution, you can greatly expand your Chromebook’s versatility. You can use it to connect a mouse, a mechanical keyboard, external storage devices, multiple monitors, or all of them at once. On top of that, with some docking stations, you can even keep your Chromebook charged as long as it has a compatible USB Type-C port or thunderbolt port. Overall, you’ll want a docking station if the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is your daily productivity laptop.

Tiergrade USB-C Docking Station Best overall The Tiergrade USB C Chromebook docking station is perfect for power users. It offers the widest selection of ports, including two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, two USB 3.0 Type-C ports, two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort port, an RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port, 3.5mm headphone and mic jacks, a S/PDIF audio port and a USB 3.0 Type-C port with 60W power delivery. On top of that, the dock also includes a full-size SD card reader and a microSD card reader. View at Amazon

Baseus 16-in-1 Docking Station Best budget alternative for power users The Baseus 16-in-1 Chromebook docking station is a cheaper alternative to the Tiergrade dock with a slightly different port selection. It includes three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, two USB 3.0 Type-C ports, a USB type-C port with pass-through charging support, an RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port, a 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack, a microSD card slot, and an SD card slot. For display connectivity, it features a VGA port and an HDMI port. However, it only supports screen mirroring for dual external displays. View at Amazon

NOVOO 8-in-1 USB-C Dock Best portable The NOVOO 8-in-1 USB C dock is the tiniest Chromebook Docking Station on this list, earning it the most portable title. Despite its tiny size, it packs 3 USB 3.0 Type-A ports, an Ethernet port, a USB Type-C port with up to 100W passthrough charging, an HDMI port, and an SD card reader. That's a lot of ports for something as tiny as this. Makes me wonder why some fruity OEMs can't offer more than two USB Type- C ports on their laptops. View at Amazon

Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB C Hub Best budget portable If you're not willing to spend $40 on a tiny USB C hub, then the Anker PowerExpand+ should be a better option. It's slightly larger than the NOVOO USB C dock, but features the same number of ports. This includes two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port for data, a USB Type-C port with pass-through charging support at up to 100W, an HDMI port, and an SD card reader. It should get the job done if you have basic needs. View at Amazon

Sabrent Universal Laptop Docking Station Best for Chrome OS tablets The Sabrent Chromebook docking station is a good choice for Chromebooks with a detachable keyboard as it features a stand that you can use to prop up your Chromebook when you're not using the included keyboard. In terms of ports, it offers two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, two USB Type-A 2.4A fast charging ports, an HDMI port, a DVI port, a USB 3.0 input, 3.5mm headphone and mic jacks, and a RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port. View at Amazon

Targus USB-C Universal Docking Station Best with built-in stand The Targus Chromebook docking station is a good 2-in-1 option that not only offers a decent selection of ports but also doubles up as an ergonomic stand. It includes 4 USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two DisplayPort ports, 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, a USB Type-C port with 60W pass-through charging support, a headphone / mic combo jack, and a RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port. View at Amazon

When shopping for a mouse to pair with your new Galaxy Chromebook 2, comfort is king. In this list, we’ll prioritize the comfortable operation of each mouse over other advanced features. After considering the day-to-day usage, we’ll look at battery life, price point, and of course integration with Chrome OS. Mice come in all shapes and sizes, so it’s worth viewing a large volume of options before reaching a final decision.

Seenda 2.4G wireless mouse Best budget mouse If you need a wireless mouse on a budget, Seenda has you covered. This mouse lacks some bells and whistles, but costs under $6 and has a comfortable design. Battery life is excellent on this device. For those that only use a mouse on occasion, this is the way to go. View at Amazon

Logitech M570 Best for trackball fans Logitech's M570 has a distinct and instantly recognizable form-factor. The giant teal trackball is easily spotted while the mouse is in use. If you do a lot of scrolling for work, and find a trackball comfortable, this is the best option by far. This is one of the most comfortable mice to use for long periods of time. View at Amazon

Jelly Comb mouse and keyboard combo Best mouse and keyboard bundle Bundles are never a bad thing in terms of value. Jelly Comb packages an excellent wireless keyboard and mouse combo for under $25. Both devices feature excellent battery life, and an auto sleep mode when not in use. View at Amazon

Geyes Silent Wireless Mouse Best noiseless mouse Keeping quiet while at work is sometimes important. If you're looking for a mouse that's virtually silent, Geyes has you covered. This lightweight mouse is also rechargeable and features a comfortable honeycomb design. Friends and family will surely notice the eye-catching design on your new mouse. View at Amazon

Logitech MX Master 3 Best for productivity The Logitech MX Master series is the industry standard for what a mouse should be. Ultra-fast mag speed scrolling, ergonomic design and app-specific customization make this an ultra-premium pick. With USB-C quick charging and the ability to work on glass surfaces, this is a mouse you can use anywhere. View at Amazon

Anker Vertical Ergonomic Mouse Best vertical mouse Another popular form factor is the vertical mouse design. This layout allows you to use the mouse in a grip-like orientation. Many users find this to be the most comfortable way to use a mouse for long periods of time. Anker also packs a fantastic feature set and battery life into this unique design. View at Amazon

Best sleeves for Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

Your Galaxy Chromebook 2 is a portable workstation with a lot of power. To protect your investment when out and about, you can grab a sleeve or bag at a fairly low price. Most of these options are on sale often, making the deal even sweeter. With so many options available, you can find something that fits your personal style and has functionality for daily work and play.

Amazon Basics Executive Laptop Sleeve Best basic sleeve If you just want a basic sleeve with no frills, Amazon has you covered here. This sleeve's size ranges from 11.6 inches up to 15.6 inches, depending on the size of your Chromebook. With three color options to choose from and a low price, grab this if you just need to carry your Chromebook outside on occasion. View at Amazon

Case Logic Carrying Case 13/14 Best carrying case If you need extra protection for your Spectre x360 when carrying it around, the hard shell on this sleeve can do just that. Meanwhile, the inside is soft to absorb any impact from your laptop moving around. View at Best Buy

Nacuwa Hard Sleeve Best hard sleeve If you want top of the line protection, get this hard sleeve from Nacuwa. With a range of size options, this sleeve is suitable for any Chromebook. You also get protection from spills, and a few inner pockets to organize cables and your laptop charger. View at Amazon

UNIKA Leather Sleeve Best leather sleeve For those that want an elegant sleeve, UNIKA has a nice selection of color options. This sleeve features an ultra-thin design and accommodates 13-15 inch Chromebooks. View at Amazon

Lymmax shockproof sleeve Best shockproof sleeve Sometimes we all have a clumsy day or two. With the Lymmax shockproof sleeve your laptop will stay protected even if you drop it. This sleeve comes in a range of color options but is limited to 13-15 inch size compatibility. View at Amazon

Nillkin laptop sleeve with stand Best sleeve with stand Would you like a laptop sleeve that doubles as a stand? Nillkin offers just that at a price under $30. With four color options to choose from you should be able to find one that matches your personal style. View at Amazon

Best stylus pens for Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

Unlike the original Galaxy Chromebook, the new Galaxy Chromebook 2 doesn’t come bundled with a built-in S-pen. Samsung removed this premium feature to make the Galaxy Chromebook 2 a more affordable device. Unfortunately, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 isn’t even compatible with other Samsung pens you may have lying around from a previous device. Instead, you’ll need to pick up a third-party stylus if you want to write or draw on your screen. The good news is the Galaxy Chromebook 2 supports the Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) protocol.

Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) defines industry-wide standards for interoperable communication between an active stylus and touch-enabled devices, such as phones, tablets, and computing and entertainment platforms. Thus far, there are quite a few solid USI pens available on the market, but they’re a bit pricier than the old-school capacitive styli. We recommend choosing one of the USI options below if it’s in your budget, otherwise we provide a budget option that’ll do the job in a pinch.

Penoval USI Stylus Best overall USI stylus This is the best overall stylus to take advantage of the USI compatibility on your Galaxy Chromebook 2. Solid overall build quality with a nice heft in-hand make this stylus easy to write with. It's a shame it requires a AAAA battery to run, but the usability is still impressive. View at Amazon

iPlume USI Stylus Best overall USI stylus Another excellent USI stylus with a nice-looking overall design. It's comfortable to hold and it doesn't have the useless eraser button other models do. iPlume also boasts impressive low latency on this model, making it easier to write and draw with precision. View at Amazon

HP Rechargeable USI Stylus Best rechargeable stylus The main downside to many USI styli is the annoyance of dealing with batteries. Luckily, HP has a USI pen that's rechargeable via USB-C. The battery life on this pen is also excellent, averaging over 2 weeks of typical use. View at HP

TiMOVO USI Stylus Pen Best budget USI stylus This USI stylus from TiMOVO features unique palm rejection features that effectively avoid your palm from disturbing your creation. Comes with a replacement tip and a tool, you can use the tool to pull out the nib, which is very easy to replace. This pen is also frequently on sale, making it a good option for those on a budget. View at Amazon

Lenovo USI Pen Best OEM USI stylus Lenovo's USI stylus is well-built and has a nice feel in the hand. While it's not as easy to power as the HP, it should last months on a single battery before it needs replacing. It features a pen clip to help you secure the stylus in your backpack. View at Amazon

Mixoo Capacitive Stylus Pen Best non-USI stylus Have you found all these USI pens too expensive? Then you might want to go old-school with the capacitive stylus from Mixoo. This pen is under $10 and comes in many colors. You should be able to accomplish basic note-taking tasks and do it in style. View at Amazon

That’s our roundup of the best accessories for your Galaxy Chromebook 2. As the first QLED Chromebook on the market, it’s truly one of the best Samsung laptops out there. Hopefully you now have everything you need to use your new Samsung Chromebook comfortably at home or on the go.

Our ideal setup includes the Tiergrade USB-C Docking Station, Logitech MX Master 3 mouse, and the Penoval USI stylus, Sleeve and bag options are really all about personal preference and style. If you try out some of our picks, let us know how they work for you in the comments section below.