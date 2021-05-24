The best Samsung laptops include the Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book S, and more

While Samsung doesn’t have quite the range of PCs compared to laptops from HP or laptops from Dell, it has a little something for everyone. The firm’s laptops range from extraordinarily thin and light clamshells to some of the finest Chromebooks around. If you’re on a budget, you’re covered there as well. These are the best Samsung laptops.

Navigate this article:

Best overall: Samsung Galaxy Book Pro

Samsung’s Galaxy Book Pro seems to have it all. It comes with a 13.3- or 15.6-inch FHD display, but one thing that puts it over the competition is that it’s a Super AMOLED screen. That means that you’re going to get the vibrant colors that OLED is known for, but it’s not going to suck down battery life like the 4K OLED panels that everyone else is using.

Naturally, it comes with Intel’s 11th-generation processors, but it also has a bunch of apps that work well with your Samsung phone. Samsung Notes is there, so you can access all of the notes from your Galaxy Note device. There’s also Quick Share, which lets you easily share files between devices.

With the 13-inch model weighing in at 1.04kg, it’s improbably light, and it’s only 11.2mm thin. It starts at $999.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Why can’t laptops be more like phones? They can when they have PC power that’s smartphone thin. Combining the latest Intel 11th Gen Core processor with Windows 10 OS and designed on the Intel Evo platform, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro comes in under two pounds, so it’s the perfect mix of portability and productivity. $999 at Samsung.com

Best thin and light: Samsung Galaxy Book S

If 1.04kg simply isn’t light enough for you, let’s try 0.95kg. That’s how much the Samsung Galaxy Book S weighs in at. It comes with either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx chipset or an Intel Core i5-L16G7. The former comes with integrated 4G LTE as well, while the Intel model is Wi-Fi only.

This one is 11.6mm thin at its thickest point and 6.1mm at its thinnest, and if you’re looking for something that’s ultra-portable, this is it.

Samsung Galaxy Book S Do everything super fast with the latest Intel Core i5 Processors with Intel Hybrid Technology to keep you connected, even when Wi-Fi isn’t available. Enjoy the freedom to take your work anywhere with a long-lasting battery and super-light chassis weighing just over 2 pounds. $949 at Samsung.com

Best convertible: Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 ⍺

Samsung’s Galaxy Book Flex2 ⍺ has an FHD QLED touchscreen, 11th-gen Intel processors, and pen support. It’s just over half an inch thick, weighing in at 2.62 pounds. For something a bit beefier, the Galaxy Book Flex2 is also available.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 ⍺ Everything you love in a Galaxy PC, taken further. The ultra-slim Galaxy Book Flex2 ⍺ sits at the top of its class with a super vivid QLED touchscreen, the latest Intel 11th Gen Core processor and a 2-in-1 design that transforms from a laptop to a tablet. With a super-fast-charging battery that lasts 18.5 hours and innovations galore, this Galaxy Book was made to exceed all expectations. $849 at Samsung.com

Best Chromebook: Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

If you’re looking for a Chromebook but you still want the best, that’s where the Galaxy Chromebook comes in. This thing is wild, from the beautiful 4K AMOLED display down to the metallic Fiesta Red color with silver accents. But don’t worry if Fiesta Red is too flashy for you; it comes in Mercury Gray too. It’s easily one of the best Samsung laptops, no matter which operating system it runs.

It’s also a convertible, it comes with a pen, and it weighs in at just 2.29 pounds. This isn’t low-end hardware either, packing an Intel Core i5-10210U, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Beautiful performance, even better looks. With its 4K AMOLED touchscreen, powerful processor, 360° convertible design and built-in pen, the new Chromebook's ready to knock any project out of the park. $999 at Samsung.com

Best Chromebook on a budget: Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 isn’t so much a successor to the Galaxy Chromebook, as much as it’s a more affordable version of it. Instead of a 4K OLED screen, it has an FHD QLED screen, and instead of a Core i5-10210U, it has a Core i3-10110U. It weighs in at 2.72 pounds, and while it comes in the same Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray colors, it doesn’t have the silver accents.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Now work can be just as fun as play, thanks to the world’s first QLED Chromebook. Dive into your favorite past-times, study into the night or present your next big idea with a larger-than-life color display. Plus, with a powerful, fast Intel Core processor and a battery that works around the clock, this sleek, compact Chromebook has everything you need to stay connected and in the moment. $549 at Samsung.com

Samsung makes some really slick laptops, and they also have great display technology. Options like the Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Chromebook have Super AMOLED displays, while the Galaxy Chromebook 2 has a QLED screen. The Korean firm has long been a Windows on ARM partner with its Galaxy Book 2 and Galaxy Book S, so it’s no stranger to cellular connectivity. And with its convertibles, you get S Pen support.

My top pick would be the Galaxy Book Pro series, either the clamshell or the convertible. It’s super-thin and it’s super-light, but it doesn’t sacrifice power to get there with Intel Tiger Lake processors and Iris Xe graphics. Plus, it has a Super AMOLED display.

The company also tries to make sure that its products all work well together, so if you’ve got a Galaxy phone, you’ll get some perks with a Galaxy Book. Samsung has a tight partnership with Microsoft as well, offering exclusive features like screen mirroring and Android app pinning in Your Phone on Windows 10.

If you want to check out more, take a look at our list of best laptops.