Samsung has come a long way in the years that it has been in the mobile market. Nowadays, the company is pushing foldable phones as the next thing in smartphones, but it still makes some of the best smartphones in traditional form factors, like the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra. The tricky part is figuring out which Galaxy phone to buy, as there are budget, midrange, flagship, and foldable tiers to choose from.

The good news is that most retailers and carriers have attractive price drops, freebies, or discounts on even the latest Samsung devices. That makes getting the Galaxy device that fits your budget and needs even easier, as deals can save you hundreds or more off the price of a new phone. We've got you covered with the best deals on Samsung Galaxy smartphones across all retailers.

Best Samsung Galaxy Deals

While you can get some great deals on second-hand or refurbished Galaxy devices, we're focusing on current-gen or prior devices in new condition. It's just easier that way, with you getting a limited warranty straight from Samsung in the event something goes wrong. Smartphone chips, especially at the flagship level, have come with plenty of power over the last few generations, so even earlier Galaxy S smartphones are a joy to use. Discounts, gifts, and pricing change constantly, so we recommend keeping an eye on this list as we'll be updating it over time with the latest current deals.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra $792 $1200 Save $408 The Galaxy S22 Ultra might be a couple of years old now, but it's still one of the most capable phablet devices, with an integrated S Pen and plenty of power. Save over $400 on any storage tier at Amazon right now. $792 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 $900 $1000 Save $100 The Galaxy Z Flip 5 only just launched, and it's already on sale for $100 less at Samsung. Other retailers are selling at MSRP, but both Amazon ($150) and Best Buy ($100) are including gift cards with your purchase, so you still save a decent amount. $1000 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy $900 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $1530 $1800 Save $270 Samsung has the Z Fold 5 for $270 off, and a doubling of storage on some colors for free. If you check out at Amazon, you get a $200 gift card, and Best Buy is giving away a $100 gift card with purchases. $1800 at Amazon $1800 at Best Buy $1530 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 $640 $800 Save $160 The Galaxy S23 has great cameras, a great processor, and is $100 off at both Amazon and Best Buy currently. That's a huge 13% off the MSRP, not something we usually see on the current flagship models. $640 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $950 $1200 Save $250 The Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best phones on the market, packing an all-new 200MP sensor, a refined design, and a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset. Buying from Amazon, you'll get 27% discount off the top of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, bringing it down to just $874 $950 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G $350 $500 Save $150 Save $100 off the midrange Galaxy A54 5G, and get the fastest cellular connectivity for a great low price. It's got great cameras, great battery life, and is secured by Samsung Knox. $350 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE $500 $600 Save $100 The Galaxy S21 FE is still a stylish, powerful handset even two years after its launch, and you can save up to $100 off MSRP by grabbing one of these carrier unlocked deals. $500 at Amazon $525 at Best Buy

FAQ

Q: When can you get the best savings on Galaxy phones?

Surprisingly, some of the best times to buy a new Galaxy phone are before they even hit retail stores. That's because Samsung Galaxy devices lately have been coming with flat discounts of a set dollar amount, free upgrades like doubling storage space, and free goodies that could be earbuds or even gift certificates during the pre-order period. The other reason is that the soon-to-be-last-gen devices get put on deep discounts about a month out from the latest release, so that retailers can clear inventory space for the incoming devices. This can also follow through til after release, where discounts will get steeper to clear shelves even faster.

Q: Where can you get the best savings?

Samsung is somewhat unique in that it offers discounts and pre-order benefits directly from its official website. Other large retailers often have similar deals to match, so checking Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and similarly-sized stores is worth doing. And even though the days of smartphones being given away with cellular service plans are over, the carriers will also have offers that are worth checking out.

Q: Q: How can you tell if it’s a good deal?

We're always tracking pricing and deals across the internet, so we regularly see discounts of $50 or more on Galaxy handsets. Anything more than that is a hefty discount, especially on a flagship device, and is worth considering. To check if the discount you're seeing is a deal, you can use one of the same tools that we use daily. Those include the Keepa extension, which puts a price tracking graph under Amazon listings, or tools like CamelCamelCamel, offers.com, and TechBargains, all of which have been around for a while. It's also worth checking other retailers even if you see a deep discount at one outlet, as they all compete on pricing and sometimes you can find an even better price elsewhere.