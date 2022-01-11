These are the Best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Cases in 2022

After numerous leaks, renders, speculations, and delays, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is finally official. The Galaxy S20 FE was a popular device that offered great value for your money. If you wanted a phone with flagship specifications without breaking the bank, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G was one of the best recommendations. The Galaxy S21 FE also follows the same path by giving users solid specifications without too many compromises. If you’re looking to pick up the phone, you can check out our recommendations for the best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deals. As with every phone, it’s important to protect your investment so that it lasts a long time.

The Galaxy S21 FE has a plastic back that can get scratched easily so it’s wise to use a case to protect it. The display on the phone is made of glass and is rather easy to shatter if dropped carelessly on a hard surface. To prevent this, a good case coupled with a good screen protector for the Galaxy S21 FE is recommended. We’ve rounded up some of the best Galaxy S21 FE cases across various categories to help you pick the best one based on your preferences. From clear cases that show off the back to rugged cases for extreme protection, we’ve got you covered!

Ringke Fusion Clear Case Transparent and slim The Galaxy S21 FE is available in a few good-looking colors. If you wish to show off those colors while adding a bit of protection, this is a case you should consider.

Supcase Unicron Beetle Pro In-built screen protector If you drop your phone often and want to give it the best protection, you can't go wrong with this case. It has an in-built screen protector and even a kickstand.

Huness protective case Grippy texture This is a protective case that doesn't add a lot of bulk. What it does add, though, is a lot of grip with a nice texture on the back. You also get a free screen protector.

Profer Wallet Case Store your cards! Wallet cases are a great way to store your cards and IDs along with your phone. You won't have to carry your wallet with you, plus you also get a kickstand with this one.

i-Blason Ares Clear Bumper Show off your phone! This is the best option for a clear case that also provides ample protection. It comes with reinforced corners and a built-in screen protector. Can't go wrong with this.

Tocol Ring Case Built-in kickstand There's a ring at the back of this case that can be used to grip the phone and can be used as a kickstand. It's a rugged case that comes with a free screen guard and a camera lens protector.

Ringke Onyx Protective case Matte back Apart from being a rugged case that offers good protection, the Ringke Onyx also has a nice matte texture back that adds to your grip while using the phone and makes it less prone to slipping.

Clayco Xenon Case Full-body protection This is a simple and stealthy full-body case that offers a great deal of protection. There's an in-built screen protector too that can save your screen from shattering if and when it falls.

Magnetic ring case Ring plus kickstand This case has a magnetic ring attached to the back that can be used to slide your finger through when holding the phone. It can also open up and act as a kickstand for the phone.

These were some of the best cases that you can buy for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Since the device is still relatively new, there aren’t a lot of options. But, we’ll make sure to update this list regularly to add more options as and when they become available. If you’re looking for a clear case that’s also protective, we would recommend getting the iBlason Ares case with a built-in screen protector and bumpers on the corners. If protection is of primary importance to you, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is your best bet. It even comes with a kickstand and a belt holster if you’re into that kind of a thing. If you want a thin case that doesn’t add too much bulk, the Ringke Fusion is a good option.