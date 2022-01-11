These are the Best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Screen Protectors in 2022

After numerous leaks, renders, speculations, and delays, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is finally official. The Galaxy S20 FE was a popular device that offered great value for your money. If you wanted a phone with flagship specifications without breaking the bank, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G was one of the best recommendations. The Galaxy S21 FE also follows the same path by giving users solid specifications without too many compromises. If you’re looking to pick up the phone, you can check out our recommendations for the best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deals. As with every phone, it’s important to protect your investment so that it lasts a long time.

The Galaxy S21 FE has a plastic back that can get scratched easily so it’s wise to use a case to protect it. The display on the phone is made of glass and is rather easy to shatter if dropped on a hard surface. Regardless of what sort of display protection is present on the device, glass is fragile and can crack. To prevent this, a good case coupled with a screen protector for the Galaxy S21 FE is recommended. We’ve rounded up some of the best Galaxy S21 FE screen protectors that you can use with a case to keep your device protected at all times.

Spigen Align Master Perfect fit The Spigen Align Master screen protector comes with a frame to align the installation resulting in a perfect fit. The quality of the glass is also excellent. View at Amazon

Supcase Unicron Beetle Pro In-built screen protector While you're looking for a screen protector, you can also consider getting this case that has a built-in screen protector and offers complete protection. View at Amazon Promoted

AACL Tempered Glass Pack of 3 If you're applying a screen protector for the first time and think you'll mess up, here's a pack of 3 for quite cheap so that you get multiple attempts. View at Amazon

Ferilinso Screen Protector Added camera protection Apart from 3 screen protectors fort he display, this pack gives you 2 protectors for the camera lens on the rear as well. It's also quite cheap and the quality seems pretty decent. View at Amazon

Supershieldz anti-scratch Bubble-free installation The manufacturer of this tempered glass screen protector claims that it is both anti-scratch as well as bubble-free. If you're new to applying screen protectors, you can consider this one. View at Amazon

Cookoe Glass Protector Ultra-cheap option If you don't want to spend too much on a screen protector but still want some basic protection, you're getting two protectors for just $5 here. Surely a bargain. View at Amazon

Zuthly Screen and Camera protector Complete protection This is another pack that provides 2 screen protectors for the display as well as 2 glass protectors for the camera lens on the rear. View at Amazon

Screen and Camera Protector Curved glass This tempered glass screen protector comes with 2.5D curved edges making it feel smoother when swiping across the edges. It also comes with 2 camera protectors and an alignment tray. View at Amazon

Mr. Shield screen protector Lifetime replacement warranty This is an affordable pack of screen protectors that comes with lifetime free replacement warranty. You get 3 screen protectors for just $5 so even if you mess up, you get two more tries. View at Amazon

These were some of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE screen protectors that you can buy to protect the display of your new smartphone. If you were looking to buy both a screen protector and a case, we would recommend considering the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro since you get the ultimate protection with that combo, apart from the added utility of a kickstand. If you already have a case and are looking for a screen protector only, the option from Spigen is highly recommended since the brand is one of the most renowned ones out there when it comes to smartphone accessories. If you’re a beginner with no experience in installing screen protectors, you can consider getting one with multiple pieces so that you get another attempt if you mess up the first time.