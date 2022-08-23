These are the Best Accessories to buy for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series

So you got yourself a Galaxy S22 series phone. That’s amazing news. Whether you got the pocket-friendly Galaxy S22, the battery champ Galaxy S22 Plus, or the crème de la crème Galaxy S22 Ultra, rest assured, you have bought one of the best smartphones on the market. All three phones pack amazing cameras and offer the longest software support of any Android smartphone. If you want to level up your shiny new Galaxy S22 with cases and accessories, we have you covered. We have rounded up the best cases, fast chargers, wireless charging pads, and earbuds for the Galaxy S22 series.

Navigate this article:

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Best cases for the Galaxy S22 series

A protective case is your best bet to safeguard your shiny new Galaxy S22 against drops and accidental damage. But that’s not the only reason to put on a case. It’s also an opportunity to personalize your Galaxy S22 and add a bit of style to it. And the best Galaxy S22 series cases provide just that.

Best Galaxy S22 cases

Official silicone case Soft and thin Samsung's official silicone case is soft to the touch and safeguards your phone against scratches and bumps without adding extra bulk. View at Samsung

Official clear case With a kickstand This clear case offers a good amount of protection while showing the shiny new color on the back of the device. It also comes with a kickstand that's attached to the back of the case for hands-free content consumption. View at Samsung

Samsung belt case This silicone case from Samsung comes with a stylish strap attached to the back so you can hold and scroll your Galaxy S22 single-handedly. Buy from Samsung

For more recommendations, check out the best Galaxy S22 cases.

Best Galaxy S22 Plus cases

Samsung Silicone Case Soft and Protective The official silicone case for the Galaxy S22 Plus is soft to the touch and also adequately protective. If you want a nice, bright case in various colors, you can consider this one. View at Samsung

Clear Case With kickstand A clear case for those who want to protect their Galaxy S22 Plus from scratches, fingerprints, and dust while also showcasing the phone's beautiful design. It also comes with a kickstand attached to the back of the case. View at Samsung

Samsung Belt Case Excellent protection A soft silicone case with a strap attached to the back for comfortable one-handed usage. View at Samsung

Our best Galaxy S22 Plus cases round-up features many more exciting options, so be sure to check that out.

Best Galaxy S22 Ultra cases

Samsung Silicone Cover Soft and Protective A soft silicone case that provides good protection from scratches and smudges without adding too much bulk. View at Samsung

Samsung Protective Standing Cover Excellent protection This rugged case for the Galaxy S22 Plus features a textured hard back and a kickstand for hands-free video calls and streaming. View at Samsung

Samsung Silicone Cover with Strap Excellent protection One of the more unique cases for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It comes with a strap attached to the back to help you comfortably hold the phone in one hand. View at Samsung

Best wired chargers for the Galaxy S22 series

The Galaxy S22 series phones don’t come with a charger inside the box. You can use the USB-C charger from your previous phones or other electronics without any issue. But if that’s not an option, not to worry. We have rounded up the best wired chargers for the Galaxy S22 series. Note that the charging speed on the vanilla Galaxy S22 tops out at 25W, while the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra support up to 45W charging.

Best 25W chargers for the Galaxy S22

Samsung 25W USB-C Fast Charger The official one Samsung's USB-C charger can deliver up to 25W of power to the Galaxy S22. It comes in two colorways: Black and White See at Samsung

Anker PowerPort III 25W Foldable prongs This charger from Anker supports 25W charging with PD and PPS support. It also has foldable prongs. See at Amazon

Belkin 25W USB-C Charger Basic but reliable If you're looking for something cheaper, this 25W charger Belkin is the best choice. It supports both USB Power Delivery (PD) and PPS. See at Amazon

Best 45W wired chargers for the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung 45W USB-C Fast Charger Straight from the source The official Samsung charger offers 45W of power and is the best option for your Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. However it's a bit on the expensive side compared to third-party options. See at Samsung

Spigen ArcStation Pro Cable included This charger from Spigen delivers 45W of power in a sleek package. It also bundles the charging cable, which is a bonus. See at Amazon

Anker PowerPort III Pod Lite Extra compact and powerful Another great charger from Anker. It can output 45W of power when charging your Galaxy S22 Plus or Galaxy S22 Ultra and can go up to 65W for fast charging your other supported devices such as a laptop. See at Amazon

Check out our round-up of the best wired chargers for the Galaxy S22 series for more recommendations.

Best wireless chargers for the Galaxy S22 series

All three phones in the Galaxy S22 series support Qi wireless charging, offering a more convenient way to charge your phone without fiddling with cables and charging bricks. Any Qi-certified wireless charger will do, but for the best experience, we recommend the following chargers.

Samsung Fast Charge 2.0 wireless charger stand Best overall wireless charger The Samsung Charge 2.0 wireless charging pad delivers 15W of power to your Galaxy S22 for quick top-ups. It also lets you glance at your notifications while your phone is being charged. Buy from Amazon

Samsung 15W Wireless Charging pad 15W Charging pad Samsung's updated 15W wireless charger has a sleek design and comes with a built-in fan cooling system to keep excessive heat away and avoid charging speed throttling. Buy from Samsung

Samsung Wireless charger trio Best to charge three devices If you have multiple devices that support wireless charging, then the Samsung Wireless Charger trio is the best option. As the name suggests, it can simultaneously charge up to three devices, including your Galaxy S22, Galaxy Watch 4, and earbuds. This charger has a sleek design and also an LED charging status light. Buy from Samsung

Best headphones and earbuds for the Galaxy S22 series

Bluetooth headphones are the best way to listen to music on the Galaxy S22 series, as there’s no 3.5mm audio jack on all three phones. If you’re an audio purist and prefer using your trusty pair of wired headphones, you’ll have to get a USB type-C to 3.5mm dongle. Whether you prefer wired headphones or wireless ones, we have rounded up the best options for both audiences.

Best TWS

The Galaxy Buds 2 offer comfortable fit, effective ANC, and great sound at a reasonable price. It comes in a variety of exciting colors. Buy from Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live The bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live feature an ergonomic design for all-day comfort. The ANC is not as effective as the Buds 2 but they sound really great and last up to six hours on a single charge. Buy from Samsung

Sony WF-1000XM4 The Sony WF-1000XM4 offer the best in class ANC with up to 8 hours of listening time. Buy from Amazon

For more recommendations, check out our best true wireless earbuds round-up.

Best wireless and wired headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5 The Sony WH-1000XM5 are one of the best ANC Bluetooth headphones on the market. They come equipped with 8 microphones and Sony's new Noise Cancelling Processor QN1. They offer up to 30 hours of battery life. Buy from Amazon

KZ ZSN Pro X The KZ ZSN Pro X in-earphones are audiophiles' delight. They feature a dual-driver setup that produce highs, mids, and lows with great depth and wide sound stage. Buy from Amazon

These are the best accessories to get the most out of your Galaxy S22 series phone. Our collection features a wide range of accessories, from official cases and fast chargers to wireless charging pads and true wireless earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus The Galaxy S22 Plus packs a larger battery than the base S22 and offers up to 45W wired fast charging Buy from Samsung