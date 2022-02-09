These are the Best Wired Chargers for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series in 2022

Buying a new phone charger used to be something most of us didn’t expect to do, since we all got a charger in the box when we bought the phone. Now that premium phones are starting to ship without a charging brick, it’s more of a necessity for many of us. That’s also the case with the Samsung Galaxy S22, but we’re here to help. We’ve rounded up the best wired chargers you can buy for the Galaxy S22 family. If you want to charge wirelessly, we’ve also rounded up the best wireless chargers for the Galaxy S22 series in a separate article.

Before buying a charger, you should know the maximum power input that your phone supports. The standard Samsung Galaxy S22 supports up to 25W fast charging, while the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra support up to 45W charging. Buying a more powerful charger than your phone needs isn’t a problem, and it can actually help you be ready for the future when you eventually switch phones again. But you can save some money with a lower-power charger, so it’s up to your needs.

Best 25W chargers for the Samsung Galaxy S22

Starting with the standard Galaxy S22, we have a handful of chargers that support 25W charging. Here are our recommendations:

Samsung 25W USB-C Fast Charger The official one If you want the official charger straight from Samsung, this is it. It can deliver up to 25W of power to the Galaxy S22 and it comes in black or white options. See at Samsung

Anker PowerPort III 25W Foldable prongs This Anker charger supports 25W charging with PD and PPS support, plus Anker's PowerIQ technology. The prongs can also fold to be extra compact for travelling. See at Amazon

Belkin 25W USB-C Charger Basic but reliable The Belkin 25W USB-C charger is a fairly stanndard charging brick with 25W of power delivery and PPS support for the Galaxy S22. It has a clean look and it's cheaper than Samsung's charger. See at Amazon

Spigen ArcStation Super Mini Compact and affordable Ideal for travel, this compact Spigen charger supports up to 25W charging with PPS support for Samsung's Galaxy S22 series. It's super small so you can easily fit it anywhere. See at Amazon

Anker Nano II 30W Extra small If a compact charger is your top priority, then the Anker Nano II 30W is another great option. It's even smaller than the Spigen ArcStation, and it can provide just as much power to your Galaxy S22. See at Amazon

DiHines 25W USB-C PD charger Two for one If you need a pair of chargers, this set of two might just do the trick. The chargers deliver 25W of power to the Galaxy S22 and they should work with just about any smartphone with the right cable. See at Amazon

Best 45W chargers for the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra

If you bought the more expensive Samsung Galaxy S22 models, whether that’s the Galaxy S22 Plus or Galaxy S22 Ultra, you might want to get a 45W charger instead. They’re a bit more expensive, but you get that much faster charging.

Samsung 45W USB-C Fast Charger Straight from the source Once again, you can't go wrong with the official Samsung charger. This model offers 45W charging for the Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 Ultra, and it still comes in your choice of black or white colors. See at Samsung

Spigen ArcStation Pro Cable included Spigen makes some great phone chargers, and the ArcStation Pro icomes with 45W of power delivery in a relatively compact design. Plus, a cable is included in case you don't have yours anymore. See at Amazon

Anker PowerPort III Pod Lite Extra compact and powerful Packing a lot of power in a compact package, this Anker charger can deliver 45W of power to your Galaxy S22 Plus or S22 Ultra, but it can go up to 65W for devices like laptops. Despite that, it's very compact. See at Amazon

Nekteck 45W USB-C Wall Charger Built-in cable This sleek Nekteck charger can provide up to 45W of power to the Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 Ultra, and it comes with PPS support, too. The cable is built-in so you can't lose it easily. See at Amazon

Hyphen-X 100W GaN Charger Charge all your devices Have multiple devices to charge? This Hyphen-X charger has four ports and up to 100W of power. It supports PPS, so it can deliver 45W to the Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 Ultra through the USB-C ports. The prongs are foldable, too. See at Amazon

Baseus USB-C Car Charger Charge on the road If you need to kee your phone powered up during a trip, the Baseus charger can deliver up to 45W of power to the Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 Ultra, or up to 65W for supported devices. It even has two charging ports. See at Amazon

