These are the best Samsung Galaxy S22 clear cases to buy in 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is this year’s flagship for Samsung, and they’re all great phones in their own right. Like all premium phones, the Galaxy S22 is a bit expensive, and if you have slippery hands, you definitely want to protect it. Many cases can hide the beauty of the phone itself, though, so we’ve rounded up the best clear cases you can get for the Galaxy S22.

With a clear case, you can give your phone protection without hiding away its original design, which is great for a phone as beautiful as the Galaxy S22. The phone itself comes in eight different colors (though four are exclusive to Samsung.com), so it makes sense to let them shine through if you went through the trouble of choosing the right color. Of course, if you want a different kind of case, we have a more general list of the best cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22 with all kinds of designs. For now, these are some of the best clear ones we found.

ZBMM Crystal Clear Case Soft and protective This clear case has a soft-touch finish on the back and features thicker padding on the corners to protect your phone from hard drops. See at Amazon

Oterkin Crystal Clear Case Case and screen protector This clear case has a flexible TPU bumper with extra padding in the corners, but a hard plastic back. The bundle also includes a screen protector. See at Amazon

Supcase UB Edge Pro Slim but tough As you'd expect, this is a clear case for the most part, but it's reinforced with a thick bumper around the frame. View at Amazon Promoted

Naneno Ultra Thin Crystal Clear Case Clean and thin This extra-thin case for the Galaxy S22 gives you basic protection while letting the design of your phone shine through. See at Amazon

i-Blason Ares series Clear but strong With a clear back and colored frame, this case gives you tough protection and can even enhance your phone's design. View at Amazon Promoted

LSL Love Heart Case Show your love If you want your phone's design to be visible but add some flair to it, this clear case has a holoftaphic heart pattern that helps it stand out. See at Amazon

Humixx Crystal Clear Case Basic protection The Humixx Clear Case has a basic clear design and extra large bumpers around the corners for extra drop protection. It's also thin and fingerprint resistant. See at Amazon

Poetic Guardian Case Clearly rugged The Poetic Guardian Case for the Galaxy S22 offers all-around protection, front and back, with excellent drop resistance and fingerprint support. See at Amazon

K-Mac Clear Case and screen protector All-around protection The K-Max clear case has a minimalist design with basic protection for your Galaxy S22, and it also includes a screen protector so you can rest easy. See at Amazon

Those are some great cases for the Galaxy S22, and it’s hard to pick a favorite when the cases are all clear, but we do have a few different ones if you have a preference. Personally speaking, I think I’d go with the K-Mac case at the end because I like the design used for the camera cutout on the back. If you want to protect your phone even more, you may want to check out the best screen protectors for the Galaxy S22. That should give you more peace of mind if your phone falls flat on its face or something.

