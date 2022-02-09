These are the Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-order Deals in 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is the latest flagship smartphone lineup from Samsung. While the Galaxy S22 Ultra is catered towards those who want a do-it-all smartphone, the standard Galaxy S22 is more affordable while still retaining flagship hardware. And then there’s the middle child — the Galaxy S22 Plus for those who want a slightly bigger phone. If you’re planning to buy any of the three phones in the Galaxy S22 series for yourself, here are some of the best deals to take advantage of. They’re expensive phones, so saving a few bucks can always be helpful!

The extra dollars you save can be used to protect the device. You can take a look at the best Galaxy S22 cases, Galaxy S22 Plus cases, and Galaxy S22 Ultra cases to change the look of your phone while protecting it from scratches and dents. That being said, here are some of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 series pre-order deals. The phones have been announced on 9th February 2022 and are available to pre-order until 24th February 2022. They will go on sale starting 25th February in the US.

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Unlocked Deals

If you’re looking for an unlocked version of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, or Galaxy S22 Ultra, there are several online retailers you can get it from with varying offers and discounts.

Samsung Store

Of course, these are Samsung phones so the brand’s online store is the first place from where you can get your hands on the new Galaxy S22 series of devices. Samsung is also providing the best pre-order launch deals on top of the $799 launch price for the Galaxy S22, $999 for the Galaxy S22 Plus, and $1,199 for the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 $100 Gift Card With the standard Galaxy S22, Samsung is offering a free memory upgrade to 256GB if you pick the base variant along with a free $100 Samsung Store gift card. Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus $150 Gift Card The larger sibling -- Galaxy S22 Plus also gets the same free memory upgrade to 256GB if you pick the base variant along with a free $150 Samsung Store gift card. Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra $200 Gift Card With the top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung is offering a free memory upgrade to 512GB if you pick the base variant along with a free $200 Samsung Store gift card. Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-ordering via the Samsung Store seems to be the best option since you’re getting a free memory upgrade and up to a $200 gift card which you can use to purchase accessories like the Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Buds 2. Additionally, Samsung will give you 25% off if you also purchase any of the Galaxy Tab S8 devices along with the phones.

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Carrier Deals

If you prefer getting your phone from a carrier since you already have an existing plan, here are the best Galaxy S22 series deals from carriers.

Verizon

Verizon has the entire Galaxy S22 series available for pre-order with some custom deals. You can get the Galaxy S22 starting at just $22.22 per month, Galaxy S22 Plus at $27.22 per month, and Galaxy S22 Ultra at $33.33 per month.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Up to $1000 trade-in Verizon is giving you a trade-in value of up to $1,000 on your existing device plus a memory upgrade to 256GB. Pre-order at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Buy one, get one Along with the memory upgrade, you'll get a free Galaxy S22 Plus when you get it with an unlimited 5G plan. Pre-order at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Up to $1000 trade-in Verizon is giving you a trade-in value of up to $1,000 on your existing device plus a memory upgrade to 512GB. Pre-order at Verizon

These are some of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 series pre-order deals if you plan on purchasing the phone right now. Apart from these individual offers, buyers will get four months of free YouTube Premium subscription along with any of the three Galaxy S22 series devices.

As the phone is still new and hasn’t been made available yet, you will find that the devices are available only at select outlets and retailers. Currently, the Samsung Store seems to be the best option if you want to purchase the Galaxy S22 series of phones since you’re getting a free memory upgrade and up to a $200 gift card. If you’re buying both a phone from the Galaxy S22 series and a tablet from the Galaxy Tab S8 series, you’re also getting an additional 25% off. We will add more retailers and carriers as and when the phones become more widely available.