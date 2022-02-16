These are the Best Over-Ear Headphones for the Galaxy S22 series

We all love listening to music on our phones, and while the Samsung Galaxy S22 series comes with a solid set of speakers, you don’t want to be the kind of person blasting your songs for everyone to hear (trust us). That means you’re going to need headphones, and we’re here to help. We’ve rounded up the best headphones you can buy for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

While some people prefer the portability of small earbuds, especially wireless ones, over-ear headphones can still be better in some ways. For this article, that’s what we’re focusing on: Over-ear and on-ear headphones. We have both wireless and some wired headphones, but keep in mind the Galaxy S22 series doesn’t have a headphone jack, so the wired headsets all use USB-C connectors.

Best wireless headsets for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Let’s start with wireless headsets, since those are generally more convenient, and there’s a lot more choice here. There are some fantastic headsets out there, delivering high-quality sound, active noise cancellation (ANC), and some convenience features, too. Here are some of the headsets we recommend:

Sennheiser HD 450BT Sleek and long-lasting These premium Sennheiser headphones have a modern sleek design, and they last up to 30 hours on a charge. They support aptX audio codec and ANC, promising a great sound experience overall, plus they give you quick access to Google Assistant. You can get them in black or white color options, and they last up to 30 hours. See at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 Top choice Sony's premium headsets are some of the most popular in the world. They offer premium sound with 40mm drivers, great ANC with Sony's custom processor, touch controls, wearing detection, and up to 30 hours of play time. The latest model also has a more comfortable design, and it comes in black, blue, or white. See at Amazon

Jabra Elite 45h On-ear design and long battery The Jabra Elite 45h have a smaller on-ear design while still using large 40mm drivers for great sound quality. They don't support ANC, but they do offer up to 50 hours of use on a charge, which is impressive considering how compact they are.. It also comes in black, navy, or beige colors depending on your preference. See at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Great noise cancellation Bose's latest QuietComfort headset packs top-tier ANC and a transparency mode for when you want to hear your surroundings, plus an active EQ for great sound quality at different volume levels. It lasts up to 24 hours on a charge, and a 15-minute charge gives you three hours of playtime. See at Amazon

Surface Headphones 2 Modern design and intuitive controls Microsoft's Surface Headphones 2 have a modern design with very intuitive controls thanks to rotating earcups. You can easily adjust volume and ANC levels, plus touch controls, too. They last up to 20 hours on a charge, and they come in black or silver color options. See at Amazon

Anker Soundcore Life Q30 Affordable ANC If you want active noise cancellation on the cheap, the Soundcore Life Q30 are a great option. They come with three noise cancellation modes for different environments, plus they support Hi-Res Audio and they last up to 40 hours on a charge with ANC on. They even support quick pairing with NFC, all for just $80. See at Amazon

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX Super premium For an extra-premium pair of headphones, the Beoplay HX are a great option. They're pricy, but they pack hybrid ANC technology, great audio quality, and up to 30 hours of battery. They have a classic, yet elegant design and they come in four colors: Black, dark maroon, sand, and timber. See at Amazon

Urbanista Los Angeles Listen forever This headset from Urbanista stands out in a very unique way - it charges with solar power thanks to solar panels on the headband. As long as there's sunlight, you shouldn't have to charge the headphones manually again, but they can last up to 80 hours in the dark. Plus, they have hybrid ANC. See at Amazon

Razer Opus X Bold colors If you want something that really stands out, you can't go wrong with Razer's Opus X. Available in green, pink, or white, the headset still supports ANC and features 40mm drivers for solid sound quality. The headphones also have a low-latency gaming mode if you want to play games on your Galaxy S22. See at Amazon

As someone who doesn’t need the best of the best in terms of sound quality, the Urbanista Los Angeles are easily the most interesting headset for me, personally. The idea of never having to charge my headphones again is just super cool. There are some other fantastic options if you want the best sound quality or noise cancellation, though, with the Bose QuietComfort 45 and Sony WH-1000XM4 being the most popular.

Best USB-C headphone alternatives

If you’d rather connect your headphones using the USB-C port on the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, your options are frankly limited. There aren’t a ton of USB-C over-ear headsets designed for smartphones, so these options are frankly not as visually appealing, and often not as rich feature-wise. Still, at least you have some options.

Shure Aonic 50 Wired or wireless The Shure Aonic 50 are wireless Bluetooth headphones, but you do get the option to connect via USB-C if you prefer that. However, you can't use the microphone while connected with a wire, so keep that in mind. Plus, ANC may not work with a USB-C connection. See at Amazon

Sennheiser SC 160 Lightweight and compact The Sennheiser SC 160 is a small headset, but it has a rotating microphone that's neatly tucked away when you don't need it. It has call controls built into the cable, and it promises good sound quality for calls. See at Amazon

Jabra Engage 50 Soft earcups Similarly designed for office use, the Jabra Engage 50 have much more comfprtable earcups for long-term use. The in-line call controls are optional, and the headset uses three microphones to reduce background noise. See at Amazon

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Dual-mode headphones This is another set that's designed to be wireless first, but it does support USB-C audio input. That means you can't use the microphone while wired, so you'll need to connect via Bluetooth for calls. See at Amazon

Logitech Zone Comfortable design The Logitech Zone has large 40mm drivers in an on-ear design with big soft cushions. Plus it uses two noise-cancelling microphones with a flip-to-mute feature. It's got a comfortable design and in-line call controls, too. See at Amazon

Razer Barracuda X USB-C but wireless This one is a bit of a curveball, because while it uses the a USB-C connection, it's for a wireless dongle. That means you still have to worry about battery, but you can use it with all your devices easily. See at Amazon

Out of all of these, I own the Razer Barracuda X, and they’re one of my favorite pieces of technology. I find Bluetooth to be a bit troublesome to deal with when it comes to switching between multiple devices, so I prefer the ability to just unplug the dongle from one device and plug it into another. Of course, I expect most will prefer Bluetooth headphones, and there are some great options here for the Galaxy S22 family. With USB-C, you’re either sacrificing design or features, so it’s more of an alternative if you really don’t want to worry about battery life.

Looking for other accessories for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series? Check out our round-ups of the best Galaxy S22 cases, as well as the best screen protectors for the Galaxy S22. And if you’ve bought them only to realize there’s no charger in the box, we also have a round-up of the best wired chargers for the Galaxy S22 family.

