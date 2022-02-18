These are the best Samsung Galaxy S22 kickstand cases to buy in 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is upon us, and if you’re buying one of the new devices, you’ll also likely want a shiny new case to protect it. There are loads of cases to choose from — from ultra-slim and low-profile clear cases to more rugged and durable ones. If you want a good mixture of the two, then a kickstand case might be what you’re looking for. These are some of the best kickstand cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22 that you can get at the moment.

ESR Metal Kickstand ESR is a well-known brand that makes some great cases, and the ESR Metal Kickstand case lets you show off your shiny new phone but also making it easier to use on the go. It can also hold your phone vertically. See at Amazon

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro has everything you could want in a case. It's a full body protective case with a kickstand and even a belt clip. See at Amazon Promoted

Galaxy S22 clear This is an official clear case from Samsung that offers a good amount of protection while showing the shiny new color on the back of the device. The kickstand can be used to stand the phone vertically or horizontally. See at Samsung

Galaxy S22 protective This is an official protective case from Samsung that offers more protection than the clear case, while offering two viewing angles to use your phone. The kickstand can be used to stand the phone vertically or horizontally. See at Amazon

TORRAS The TORRAS MarsClimber is a slim-looking case with a built-in kickstand, perfect for maintaing a low profile. The stand can also hold your phone vertically. See at Amazon

Spigen Tough Armor If you want a rugged case with excellent protection that also has a kickstand on the back, this should certainly be your pick. Its kickstand works in landscape or portrait. See at Amazon

Kickstand cases come in all kinds of varieties, and they have the added benefit of being able to prop your phone up when you’re using it. Want to watch Netflix or YouTube without having to hold your phone the whole time? Then a kickstand case is likely the best option. Be sure to pair it with one of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 screen protectors as well for maximum protection. A case not only protects your phone from external damage like scratches and dents but also changes the look and feel of your smartphone. It can certainly go a long way in protecting your phone, especially if you would consider yourself to be more of a clumsy individual.

There are a decent few Galaxy S22 kickstand cases to choose from that may be worth taking a look at. If you want something more protective, then Samsung’s official protective kickstand case is likely worth a look. If you want something lower profile and for less, ESR’s Metal kickstand case could be a good idea. You can pick the best case for yourself depending on your style or materials of choice. If you’re looking to pick up a Samsung Galaxy S22 but aren’t sure if it’s worth the money, then be sure to check out our Galaxy S22 hands-on to see how we feel about it.